ON Semiconductor: Near-Term Headwind Creates Good Long-Term Buying Opportunity

The company should continue to benefit from several megatrends such as 5G, industrial automation and electrification of vehicles in the long term.

Investment Thesis

ON Semiconductor (ON) delivered an unimpressive Q2 2019 with declining revenue and gross margin year over year. Despite the near-term headwind, ON Semiconductor should continue to benefit from several megatrends such as 5G, electrification of automotive, and industrial automation. Its recent price pullback has made its risk/reward profile more compelling, especially if we take into consideration its future growth potential. Therefore, we think this pullback creates a good buying opportunity.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

In Q2 2019, ON Semiconductor saw its revenue decline by 7% year over year to $1.348 billion. The weak result was primarily due to a 4% and 12% decline in its automotive segment and industrial segment, respectively. Management cited that weak results in China were the primary factor behind the decline.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Weak Q3 2019 guidance

Management in the conference call also released its Q3 2019 guidance. This was a surprise, especially given management’s positive view in the prior quarter. The company now expects its revenue to be in the range of $1.355 billion-1.405 billion (or a decline of 9-14% year over year).

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release

Although management indicated that there are some signs of stabilization, the recent escalation of tension between the U.S. and China will likely continue to prevent ON Semiconductor from shipping its chips to a major customer (likely Huawei) in China. In addition, the global composite PMI, a leading economic indicator, appears to be trending lower. Therefore, we expect continual weak sales in H2 2019.

Global Composite PMI (Source: Trading Economics)

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite the weak near-term outlook, we have a long-term positive outlook on the company. We believe ON Semiconductor's suite of power solutions, image sensing and lidar products will benefit from several megatrends that are happening now and will continue for at least several years.

Positioned to Benefit from increasing electronic content in vehicles

As can be seen from the chart below, electronic systems as a percentage of total car cost is expected to increase to 50% in 2030. This will be significantly higher than the 40% in 2017. This presents a great opportunity for ON Semiconductor.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

An important key component in the trend towards electrification of vehicles is government’s role in encouraging lower emissions (hence, promoting electric vehicles). To increase efficiency and lower emissions, high efficiency electric vehicles will be needed. Therefore, ON Semiconductor’s suite of power solutions will be needed in EVs. In addition, charging infrastructure will also need its power solutions.

5G will bring lots of new opportunities

We believe there is significant opportunity for ON Semiconductor in the deployment of 5G infrastructure. Unlike 4G infrastructure, 5G will require a lot more “small cells” (towers). This is because 5G’s higher frequency waves don’t travel far and therefore more small cells are needed in order to provide the same coverage. As can be seen from the chart below, small cell deployments increased by about 40% year over year from 2017 to 2019, primarily due to growth in China. Moving forward, this growth is expected to be about 20% per year after 2020 as North America, Europe and other places in the world start to deploy small cells. Therefore, we think ON Semiconductor’s power chips that can be used in these 5G infrastructure will benefit from this growth trend.

Source: Qorvo

ON Semiconductor will also benefit from increasing chip contents in industrial applications

Besides opportunities in 5G and automotive, ON Semiconductor should be able to benefit from the strong demand for industrial electronics. As can be seen from the illustration below, semiconductor revenue growth in the field of security, solid-state lighting, automation, is expected to grow by double-digits annually through 2022. We see great demand for ON Semiconductor’s power products (e.g. MOSFETs, or IGBTs) and image-sensing products in these fields.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

Risks and Challenges

Semiconductor industry is highly cyclical

Semiconductor industry is cyclical and depends on the strength of the global economy. Global trade tensions have resulted in a global economic slowdown. If a global economy falls into a recession, demand for semiconductor chips may decline even further. We believe ON Semiconductor may be exposed to higher risk than many other semiconductor companies as it has high exposure to automotive and industrial sectors. These two sectors are much more cyclical than consumer electronics.

Valuation Analysis

Share price of ON Semiconductor declined sharply after management lowered its guidance. As a result, its forward P/E ratio is only trading at 10.21x. This is about 0.7x multiple below its 5-year average of 10.95x. Its forward P/E ratio of 10.21x is also lower than its peers who trade at a much higher valuation.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield ON Semiconductor 10.21 10.95 N/A STMicroelectronics (STM) 16.34 18.12 1.43% Microchip (MCHP) 13.55 15.90 1.74% Skyworks (SWKS) 11.53 13.26 2.00%

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Despite the near-term headwind it faces, we have a positive view on ON Semiconductor and its future outlook. Its share price is now trading at a slight discount to its historical average. Given the strong future growth potential due to several megatrends, we think the recent share price weakness provides a good mid- to long-term buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.