HQL: Healthcare Offers A Defensive Play For A Volatile Market With Solid Growth Potential

In various past articles, I have discussed how healthcare can form an integral part of an investor's portfolio. This is due to the fact that it is a highly defensive industry that is resistant to change in the business cycle and yet still boasts relatively strong forward growth potential. These qualities may make it even more appealing in the current highly volatile market environment. One interesting way for investors to buy into the sector is through the use of closed-end funds, such as Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL). This method might be especially appealing for those investors that are seeking income, as closed-end funds tend to boast relatively high yields. HQL is no exception to this, as the fund boasts a 9.45% yield as of the time of writing.

About The Fund

According to the fund's web site, Tekla Life Sciences Investors has the objective of providing long-term capital appreciation to its investors. The fund seeks to achieve this objective by investing in the life sciences, agriculture, and environmental management industries, although the overall focus of the fund is mostly on life sciences. This is one of the most innovative areas of the healthcare industry, and as such is generally considered to boast some of the greatest growth potential. Of course, the second is not without risk, and biotechnology is one area that has been the victim of speculative fever in the past.

As we might expect though, HQL is invested in mostly large-cap companies that have been operating for quite some time and enjoy considerable financial strength. This is something that generally helps to reduce our overall risk, since it is far less likely that one of these institutions will run into trouble than some high-flying firm with strained finances. We can see the fund's focus on these large companies quite simply by looking at the top ten largest holdings in the fund:

One thing that may immediately grab your attention, though, is that essentially all of these companies are engaged in biotechnology research and production in some way. In fact, the fund as a whole is very heavily weighted towards the biotechnology sector, as this single sector accounts for about 75% of total assets:

Thus, despite the fund's stated objective of investing in the entire life sciences, agricultural, and environmental management spaces, HQL should really be thought of as a biotechnology fund. That is not necessarily a bad thing, as this is one of the more innovative and high-growth sectors of the healthcare industry. However, it is important that investors remain aware of the risks.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally do not like to see any single position in a fund account for more than 5% of the fund's total assets. This is because this is approximately the level at which that position begins to expose the fund to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk which any financial asset possesses that is independent of the market as a whole. This is the risk that we aim to eliminate through diversification. Thus, the concern here is that if a given heavily weighted asset declines independently of the market as a whole, then it will drag the overall portfolio value down with it. As we can see above, there are three companies that account for more than 5% of the portfolio each. Investors should thus be aware that they are exposing themselves to the risks of these individual companies.

Thus, one thing that we definitely see here is that HQL is not quite as diversified as many investors would really like to see, myself included. However, it is admittedly nowhere near as bad as what some closed-end funds have, as there are no holdings that account for more than 10% of total assets, nor do the top ten positions in aggregate account for an outsized portion of the fund. Indeed, the biggest source of risk here would appear to be the fact that the fund is very heavily weighted towards biotechnology, but even that industry does benefit from the defensive qualities of the healthcare industry, so overall, there does not appear to be an unreasonable amount of risk here.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

As I have mentioned a few times in this article, healthcare is a defensive industry, which is something that may be appealing in today's volatile market. In fact, in some ways, healthcare is perhaps the most defensive industry. This is due to the fact that it is both inelastic and a necessity. This does not require too much thought to realize. After all, if a person requires healthcare products or services, then they will generally do whatever is necessary to acquire them no matter what is going on in the broader economy. This is in stark contrast to nearly any other product which people will postpone the purchase of if they are concerned about their future financial situation. Thus, revenues of the companies in the healthcare space should be somewhat resistant to changes in the broader economy. In theory, this should mean that their stock prices should hold up better in volatile market conditions. We can actually see this in the performance of the fund, which has been almost flat year to date despite the market weakness that we saw in May as well as just recently:

However, as already discussed, HQL is mostly a biotechnology fund and not a diversified healthcare fund like some of Tekla Capital Management's other offerings. The biotechnology sector still benefits from some of the defensive characteristics that the broader healthcare industry has. This is because these firms develop medical treatments that are vital for the health or survival of many people, and they will generally pay whatever they need to in order to obtain them. Thus, we do see the same investment appeal here.

The healthcare industry as a whole appears to have significant growth potential. One of the reasons for this is demographics, which I have discussed in various articles on the industry in the past, including my last one on HQL. The core of this argument relies on the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, which consists of those individuals that were born between 1946 and 1964. According to the US Census Bureau, there are approximately 72 to 74 million people in the United States that fall into this category. In total, this generation represents approximately 20% of the American population and is larger than any generation that came before it.

One thing that we can immediately see is that these individuals are currently aged 54 to 73 years old. This means that every member of this generation will be celebrating their eightieth birthdays within the next three decades. When we consider the size of this generation, we can clearly see that the number of people over eighty will grow over the next few decades compared to today's levels. The reason why this is important is that, generally speaking, an individual's healthcare expenditures increase as they age and their health begins to decline. As this portion of the population is likely to grow, it should stimulate revenue growth for those companies that HQL invests in.

Performance

All of the Tekla healthcare funds have a reputation for delivering strong performance. HQL is no exception to this, as we can see here:

This performance should undoubtedly appeal to any potential investor in the fund. As we can clearly see, the fund has consistently delivered a positive return on net asset value over any of the typical measurement periods. In addition, its return on net asset value has matched the long-run return of the S&P 500 (about 9.2% per year) with much less volatility. Clearly then, the fund appears to meet our criterion of a reasonably safe way to hide out from the current market volatility.

Distributions

Closed-end funds are historically known for and loved by investors for the high distribution yields that they typically pay out. HQL is no exception to this, as the fund currently yields 9.45%. However, one important thing to keep in mind about this fund is that it does not pay out a steady managed distribution like many other closed-end funds do. Rather, it pays out 2% of its net asset value on a quarterly basis. This is roughly in line with the gains that management expects the fund's portfolio to be able to produce. This does, perhaps unfortunately, have the effect of causing the distribution to vary from quarter to quarter:

Thus, the fund may perhaps not be the best choice for someone who needs a reliable source of income to cover their expenses. It is a side-effect of the fact that very few biotechnology or other life sciences firms pay any dividend of note and rely on capital gains to deliver returns to investors. Thus, the fund's distribution policy is a somewhat responsible one, even if it is disappointing for income-focused investors.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a sure-fire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like HQL, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the assets in the fund's portfolio minus any outstanding debt. It is therefore the amount that the fund's investors would receive if the fund were immediately shut down and liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of a fund when we can get them at a price that is less than the net asset value. This is because such a scenario essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. Fortunately, that is the case right now. As of August 7, 2019 (the latest date for which figures were available as of the time of writing), HQL had a net asset value of $17.53 per share. However, the fund closed at $16.08 per share as of the same date. Therefore, it trades at an 8.27% discount to net asset value. This is a fairly appealing price at which to purchase the fund.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the healthcare industry could very well prove to be a decent place to ride out the recent volatility in the market due to its highly defensive nature. In addition, the industry as a whole boasts significant growth prospects, giving it some potential as a longer-term play. Tekla Life Sciences Investors appears to be a good way to play this, as the fund is very heavily focused on the biotechnology industry, which is one of the most rapidly growing sub-sectors of the healthcare industry and boasts a reasonably attractive performance history. The fund currently trades at a discount to net asset value and has a solid distribution yield, so the price certainly appears to be right. Overall, this fund may be worth considering for your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.