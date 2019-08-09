Factset: Strong And Steady

Overview

Being the smaller one among its competitors such as Bloomberg or Thomson Reuters (TRI), we think that Factset (FDS) presents a very interesting investment opportunity given its very strong product, business fundamentals, and financial performance to-date. One thing that we like in particular about Factset is its core product, where its flexibility and specialty has allowed Factset to both cross-sell and provide a stronger niche offering for a more specialized type of users such as wealth manager and data scientists, outside the traditional users such as portfolio managers or equity researchers.

So far, Factset has had a very strong year. After 3 quarters of solid EPS beats combined with a very exceptional Q3 2019 performance where its EPS grew by 24% YoY, we think that it would be quite likely for Factset to over-achieve the analysts’ projected annual revenue of $1.43 billion at the end of August, which is the end of its fiscal year for 2019. The relatively more conservative performance guidance would bring its annual revenue growth rate to 5.9% YoY, slightly lower than its 6.4% Trailing Annual.

Another reason why a lot of mainstream and income investors choose Factset is due to its dividend and shares buyback policy. Over the last few years, Factset has maintained a steady 12.5% DPS YoY growth, which in its case creates further confidence in the stock resulting in a strong price per share performance.

Strategy: Rewards for playing to its strength

As we have mentioned briefly, we think that Factset’s strength is in the modularity of its product. Compared to an older generation financial data provider such as Bloomberg, Factset’s array of products and services can cater to different audiences such as wealth managers, risk analysts, or investment researchers separately as standalone products. Indeed, learning from its superior Q3 performance report, 5.6% of its ASV (Annual Subscription Value) was driven primarily by a strong sales performance of its wealth and analytics products. A stronger ASV means a stronger future revenue, given ASV records the value of the total subscription amount for the next twelve months of its users.

We think that its ability to gradually improve its product offerings across each particular use case has contributed a lot to its very strong retention rate in terms of ASV. From the first time we researched Factset in 2016 until today, we found that its retention rate has never fallen below 95% - 97%. The modularity, as it turns out, also helps in generating marginal ASV through cross-selling within any particular user's organization and providing strategic options when penetrating a new market.

Risk: disruption from lower-end sector-specific competitors

The greatest risk for a company like Factset is a systemic disruption where, for instance, the cost of real-time financial data becomes much cheaper and there exist more services with a greater value proposition for some users that Factset caters to. In that context, we have seen up-and-coming niche competitors such as Intrinio or Quandl catering to developers with better API (Application Programming Interface) services which are getting increasingly popular. That being said, it would actually have been a greater risk for Factset’s older competitors like Bloomberg or Thomson Reuters, whose terminals cost around $2,000 per month.

Given the fact that financial data business is quite a concentrated market with a relatively high barrier to entry due to the client relationships, we think that Factset’s controlled growth strategy by focusing on organic cross-selling and products/services diversification also limits its risk. In addition, having a relatively smaller size and a more modular business model further ultimately allows Factset to react faster to any potential disruption which could result in a major change in any of its markets.

Valuation

Factset has a P/E ratio that is twice as high as its peers'. We believe that much of the premium is driven by its recurring and sticky income stream, product strength, and its dividend and share buyback policies.

For the FY 2019 fiscal period, we can expect that Factset will finish the year with an EPS of $9.8 - $9.9, which roughly means that it can target a 27.87 P/E ratio after a solid Q3 beat. The EPS guidance has been raised from previously $9.50 - $9.65 with an EPS estimate of $9.61. For the long term, we feel that Factset's strong fundamentals and optimistic outlook provide a conviction that the stock will maintain its performance in the future. In shorter term, there is a high possibility that with its strong EPS guidance for the rest of FY 2019, we will probably see Factset trading close to its all-time-high again at $301 per share, which is a 9.5% premium to its current price per share of $274. In both cases, we feel that Factset is a great addition to any portfolio today.

Conclusion

From a financial perspective, we think that Factset is a very interesting opportunity for technology investors. Its careful growth strategy has allowed Factset to invest wisely across its product offerings and to maintain a solid profitability and liquidity. In the process, it also allows Factset to return some of its earnings to the shareholders, creating a broader appeal for the stock.

In addition to technology investors, we think that income investors would also be very keen to tap into the steady stream of YoY 29% to 30% payout ratio, $0.72 DPS, and over $250 million to $300 million total share repurchases annually that Factset offers. Given its shareholder-friendly policies and its solid income growth through flexible product offerings, we think that Factset provides a unique upside for investors looking for the best of both worlds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.