Are The Advisors At ECC And OXLC Earning Their Incentive Fee

Management works for the common shareholders; this is a fundamental aspect of any company, whether an operating business or an investment fund structure. In this case, the fund advisor should be working to maximize the returns for the common shareholders and meet their stated goal and investment objective. Recently, both Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) have not been earning enough investment income to pay their common distribution from earnings, and have been paying a portion out in the form of return of capital (“ROC”). This was covered more in-depth in a previous article (regarding how to understand the distributions these funds are making), but that is not the point of this discussion here. The topic for today revolves around the fees the manager is earning.

Both Eagle Point Credit Company and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. have a fee structure that allows for a base management fee plus an additional incentive fee to be earned, if certain performance targets are met. Let’s take a look at both of these individually here.

Eagle Point Credit Company

Eagle Point pays the lower base management fee of the two, charging 1.75% of its “total equity base”. This is a metric used by the company and equates to a figure very close to gross assets (remember, the advisor would rather charge on gross assets instead of net assets, as this equates to a larger fee, since both funds utilize leverage). This practice of charging fees on gross assets is not outside the norm, but 1.75% is on the high side compared to other closed-end funds, which pay closer to 95-125bps on gross assets. One could argue that this is a premium being charged for retail investors to gain access to such an exotic asset class that they wouldn’t normally have access to. The advisor received $7,600,000 in 2018 for their base management fee.

Next, the incentive fee is earned if the Net Investment Income (“NII”) clears a “hurdle rate” of 2% quarterly (a rate of 8% annually but calculated quarterly), computed on net assets. If this hurdle is cleared, the incentive fee is earned and the advisor earns 100% of the next 50bps (the difference of an earn rate of 10% annually and 8% annually). If that is cleared, they earn 20% of anything over a return 10% annually (but again, computed quarterly). The advisor received an additional $7,400,000 in 2018 for their incentive fee.

The advisor for Eagle Point earned $15,000,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018, or approx. 4.2% of average net assets for the fiscal year.

(Source: ECC Annual Report 12/31/18)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane pays the higher base management fee of the two, charging 2.00% of its gross assets. The 2.00% management fee is computed based on the gross assets from the previous two quarters. If you thought the fee was high on ECC, this is an even higher mark, possibly because it was first to market with the product, offering retail investors access to the CLO market (almost four years ahead of ECC). Regardless, both its fee % and calculation base are higher than ECC’s. The advisor received $10,600,000 for the year ended March 31, 2019, for their base management fee.

Next, the incentive fee is earned if the NII clears a “hurdle rate” of 1.75% quarterly (a rate of 7% annually but calculated quarterly), computed on net assets. If this hurdle is cleared, the incentive fee kicks in and the advisor earns 100% of the next ~44bps (the difference of an earn rate of 8.75% annually and 7% annually). If that metric is met, they earn 20% of anything over an 8.75% return annually (but again, computed and paid quarterly). The advisor received an additional $12,300,000 for the year ended March 31, 2019, for their incentive fee.

The advisor for Oxford Lane earned $22,900,000 for the year ended March 31, 2019, or approx. 7.3% of average daily net assets for the fiscal year.

(Source: OXLC Annual Report 3/31/19)

Calculated and paid quarterly

There’s a few things to unpack here, the first of which is that in both cases the incentive fee calculation is performed quarterly. Each quarter is treated independent of others, and once the incentive fee is determined to be earned in that specific quarter, it is paid with no recourse. Under this arrangement, the advisor is rewarded for winning quarters but has no consequences if they have a losing quarter. This is extremely generous to the advisor and something you’d expect to see in hedge funds 20 years ago but not in a ’40-Act fund in 2019.

The next surprise is how low the hurdle rates are: 7% and 8% for OXLC and ECC, respectively. For funds whose gross assets earn yields in the mid-to-high teens and utilize leverage to boost gross assets while computing their incentive fee on net assets, that is a very low bar. Hence, they earn their incentive fees routinely. All the while, they are not earning enough to cover distributions to common shareholders and end up with portions coming from ROC.

Finally, let’s examine the numbers themselves. OXLC earned the larger total management and incentive fees of the two at $22.9 million for the year ended 3/31/19. Compare that to what income was attributable to the common shareholders ($49.0 million) and you see the advisor pocketed nearly 1/3rd of all the gross income the fund generated. And in this case, there’s no doubt as to whether theirs is income or not; theirs is all income (compared to the distributions paid to the common shareholders, where large portions are ROC).

From time to time, I see people on Seeking Alpha notice the large expense ratios on these two funds and ask questions; usually, those are put to bed by people telling them to be happy with their distribution rate or pointing out that the leverage costs are included in those high expense ratios. And while I’m usually not in the mindset to nitpick over fees as long as the fund is performing well, in this case I don’t think the funds are performing as well as they could, and all the while the managers are earning very generous fees.

In Conclusion

Ultimately, these facts outlined above are all in compliance with the advisory agreements in place, but as a common shareholder, I have a problem with the advisor profiting to such a degree when they are not holding up their end of the bargain when it comes to meeting the stated distribution rate. If this trend continues, I would look to give feedback to the board/management and express my displeasure. The fact that OXLC earned an all-in fee of 7.3% on average net assets last year seems a bit excessive, and as a holder of common shares, I would like to see management come to the bargaining table regarding lowering their fees (or raising the stated hurdle rate). Just three years ago, these two funds were the only ones in the market offering this kind of access to retail investors to the CLO asset class, but that’s no longer the case. Alternatives abound in the market now for investors who seek access and exposure to the CLO asset class, like the XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT). This closed-end fund holds ~90% of its assets in a mix of senior secured loans and CLO Equity/Debt, pays a distribution rate of 9-10% (which is fully covered), and trades at a ~5-7% premium right now (compared to the 30-40% premiums of OXLC and ECC right now).

It is my belief that the high rate of distributions being paid by ECC and OXLC are attracting a lot of new attention and are bidding up the prices as investors chase yield at any cost. With that in mind, it could be a good time to trim allocations to ECC and OXLC at near-record prices and divest into other options that are not as well-known but present similar underlying exposures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXLC, OCCI, ECC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 3 weeks ago.