Discovery Is A Free-Cash-Flow Machine

My valuation of the stock is $44.48 per share, 49% higher than the stock price on August 7.

At this rate, the company will produce $2.2 billion in free cash flow for the year, or 10% of its fully diluted market value.

Discovery, Inc. Produced Impressive Free Cash Flow for Q2 2019

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming available in 220 countries, including the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. As I pointed out in my article last month, "Discovery Communications Is Severely Valued," the stock is very cheap. This article is a follow-up report analyzing the recent Q2 2019 results reported on August 7, 2019.

The bottom line is that free cash flow ("FCF") increased 14% during Q2 2019 over 2018, and was up 72% in the first half of 2019. At this rate, my estimate is that DISCA will produce FCF of $2.2 billion in 2019. The stock has a very attractive FCF yield of 10%. Here are my valuation estimates:

Source: Hake estimates based on the company's SEC filings

Discovery's financial condition is now very solid. DISCA took on over $8 billion in debt in March 2018 for its $8.6 billion acquisition of Scripps Networks. DISCA now has $15.1 billion in net debt, after deducting $1.3 billion in cash. On a fully diluted basis, including full conversion of the convertible preferreds owned by the Advance/Newhouse interests (28.2% of the market value of the company), the enterprise value is $37.5 billion. Given DISCA's $5.5 billion in estimated EBITDA for 2019, the stock trades for just 6.7x EV/EBITDA. This calculation can be seen in the tables below:

Source: Hake calculations

The company's $16.5 billion in gross debt is less than 3x 2019 estimated EBITDA of $2.2 billion. With interest charges of $161 million during Q2 or $644 million per year, DISCA's EBITDA covers interest by 8.7 times. In the first of 2019, DISCA's net debt position improved by $651 million from the repayment of debt:

Source: DISCA's Q2 2019 results - Cash Flow Statement

At this rate, expect the net debt of the company to improve by over $1.3 billion per year from its present $15.1 billion position (see table above).

DISCA's Value is 49% Greater Than Price on Aug 7.

Based on a peer comp valuation and on a fully diluted basis, the stock is at least 49% undervalued. Here is are the valuation metrics of DISCA's peers compared to DISCA, as of Aug. 7, 2019:

Source: Hake calculations based on Yahoo! Finance data

Note that DISCA is undervalued in relation to the EV/EBITDA metric and is slightly overvalued in relation to the FCF yield metric. But DISCA earns significantly higher margins than its peers in relation to EBITDA/Sales and FCF/Sales:

Source: Hake calculations

So I have adjusted the valuation calculation using the peer metrics. For example, DISCA has a 90% better FCF margin than its peers, so the estimated comp value for DISCA based on FCF yield is increased by 90%. The same is done with EV/EBITDA since DISCA has a 25% higher EBITDA margin than its peers:

Source: Hake calculations

This table shows that the stock is worth $44.48 per share, on a fully diluted basis, or almost 50% above the price on Aug. 7, 2019.

Catalysts. As I mentioned in the last article I wrote, DISCA announced a $1 billion share buyback program in April 2019. In Q2 2019, DISCA made $79 million share repurchases based on its Q2 2019 cash flow statement. In addition, the company entered into some share repurchase contracts:

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Release, p. 4.

DISCA entered into 2 option contracts possibly with some Wall Street firm that allows it to repurchase shares for $96 million. The strike prices were not detailed, but one contract apparently ended in-the-money yielding $50 million to DISCA at the end of Q2. The second contract ends Sept. 30, 2019. There is no way to know if the first contract was profitable since the paragraph above did not state that each contract cost $50 million apiece. It's not clear why DISCA is doing this. Even if both contracts resulted in DISCA buying back shares for $100 million, this amount still only represents 10% of the full $1-billion buyback program.

I suspect DISCA is testing a way to buy back shares without having to go into the market to purchase the shares. That does not make much sense to me since the underwriting firm that is offering the contracts to DISCA will have to buy DISCA shares in the market to hedge its exposure. The only way this makes sense is if the contract is with an insider or large shareholder of the shares already. In that case, there would no potential disruption of the stock price from the repurchase of the shares. If DISCA is looking to do this on a larger scale from a group of shareholders it would also make sense.

In this regard, I note that the Advance Newhouse group, which controls a number of convertible preferred series of shares (see table above), converted some of their Series C-1 convertible preferred into 12.5 million DISCA shares during Q2 2019 (see 10-Q filed with the SEC on Aug. 7, 2019, page 39). At $30 per share, those shares are worth $375 million. Maybe the Advance Newhouse group decided to enter into those contracts with DISCA in order to sell some of their converted shares. In that case, this is a very smart move by DISCA. It reduces shares outstanding, prevents an artificial set of trades disrupting the stock price, and reduces a minority shareholder's stake.

As I pointed out in the article last month, the $1-billion buyback program represents 6.2% of the stock market value of DISCA. The buyback program could easily be accomplished within one year, as the company is estimated to have $2.2 billion in free cash flow this year:

Source: Hake estimates

Summary and Conclusion

Discovery, Inc. is a free cash flow machine. Its FCF represents 10% of its market value. DISCA is worth $44.48 per share, or 49% above the price on Aug. 7, 2019. The $1-billion stock buyback program is a significant catalyst and could be easily accomplished within one year, even with the company's debt paydown program.

