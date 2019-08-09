Avnet, Inc (AVT) CEO Bill Amelio on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Avnet, Inc. (AVT)
by: SA Transcripts
Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ:AVT)
Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
August 8, 2019 04:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Joe Burke - Investor Relations
Bill Amelio - Chief Executive Officer
Tom Liguori - Chief Financial Officer
Phil Gallagher - Global President, Electronic Components
Conference Call Participants
Param Singh - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Shawn Harrison - Longbow Research
Madison Suhr - Raymond James
Matt Sheerin - Stifel
Tim Yang - Citigroup
Presentation
Operator
I would now like to turn the floor over to Joe Burke, Investor Relations at Avnet, please go ahead.
Joe Burke
Thank you, operator. Earlier this afternoon, Avnet released financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019. The release is available on the Investor Relations