Buying Into The YY Story

YY (YY) continues to receive little love from Mr. Market, with the price hitting new lows recently. This is despite the fact that YY is fast becoming one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, as we have pointed out in our last article. With the drop in price, and with solid execution from management, we are pleased to say that we have finally added YY to our portfolio. Although we do recognize that YY has its risks, we believe the risk-reward is skewed heavily in our favor, and we think the bull case for YY is stronger than ever before.

Source: Google Images

The opportunity

Recently, Trump has made a series of threats against China to raise tariffs, which has caused a severe sell-off in Chinese stocks listed in the US. This has caused stocks like YY to fall double digits, leaving many Chinese stocks at or near 52-week lows.

Although the tariffs will have minimal impact on YY’s business, YY is still down over 50% after reaching all-time highs in early 2018. Meanwhile, YY’s growth has remained extremely strong and YY has continued to execute well during the last few years. These facts have made us extremely bullish about YY and we believe YY’s stock doesn’t reflect the company’s potential over the next few years.

The cheapest 400mil MAUs you can ever buy

YY’s depressed price means that the cost of buying one YY user is one of the lowest for any publicly traded company, even among depressed Chinese companies. At YY’s current market cap, the price per MAU is around $11, which is extraordinarily low for even a Chinese company.

Company Price Per MAU Bytedance >$100 Momo ~$50(Not including Tantan) BiliBili ~$45 Kuaishou $83

Online sources

One could argue that YY trades at this level because most of its MAUs are from IMO, which is a video communications service that is harder to monetize. However, YY is planning to develop IMO into a super app, with features like livestreaming and games that would make it much easier to monetize than similar communications apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Moving forward, we plan to further develop IMO into a more powerful super app by providing increasingly diverse content functions and services to our users. Recently, we started to embed a short form video feed and video moment into IMO that allow users to access high-quality content. Going forward, we will consider embedding live streaming and other types of content into IMO as well. In addition, the users of IMO’s video conferencing services also have significant monetization potential. In the first quarter of 2019 on average over 200,000 video conferences featuring three or more participants are initiated on IMO every day. This level of usage represents significant future monetization opportunities for IMO. In fact, it puts IMO on equal footing with a major business oriented video conferencing service providers on the market today. Generally, as we continue to cultivate synergies between our different business units, we will create more diverse social media content and best in class user experience for our global user community. Q1 2019 call

Interestingly, when Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) bought WhatsApp, WhatsApp, which is incredibly hard to monetize, still commanded over $20 per MAU.

One could argue that YY may command such a low valuation because of its slower user growth, but Bigo has shown extremely fast user growth, with users growing 160% YOY.

In addition, our overseas short form video and live streaming video user base also continue to expand rapidly in the first quarter as the average MAU for Bigo’s short form video and live streaming services increased by 160.6% year-over-year 78.7 million. This increase was primarily driven by the user growth of Like. Originally, Like was a short form video editing platform that allow users to add special effects into the original video works. Q1 2019 call

The core YY business has also grown quickly as well, mainly driven by the growth of Hago.

In the first quarter mobile contributed 69.6% of our live streaming revenues, while mobile live streaming MAUs of YY Live, plus Hago increased by 65.6% to 59.8 million as compared to the same quarter in 2018. Q1 2019 call

Overall, we believe the disconnect in valuation between YY and other Chinese social media companies is unwarranted, and we believe at some point Mr. Market will finally realise that YY has a more diversified platform and a management with a track record of solid execution.

Incentives

Incentives have become increasingly important when we look at a potential investment, and YY’s CEO, David Xueling Li, certainly has the incentive to improve the share price. Li owns over 11% of the class A shares and over 60% of the Class B shares, which have superior voting rights. Although Li has made some very questionable moves, like trying to take the company private in 2015 and buying Bigo with stock near a yearly low, these actions haven’t been extremely egregious.

Source: 20F

We believe there is a small chance that YY stock will be worth less than its current value due to management destroying shareholder value, but this is overshadowed by the much larger chance that the stock will be worth multiples of its current value.

Conclusion

Overall, YY is currently one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest, stock in the Chinese internet space. Management has built several other streaming services that have been valued at billions of dollars, and growth has continued to remain strong. We believe the trade war, which doesn’t directly affect YY, provides investors with an excellent opportunity to purchase this already undervalued company at a further discount. Though corporate governance is an issue, this holds true for all Chinese stocks, and we believe the risk is outweighed by the rewards in regards to YY.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.