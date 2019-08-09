Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T's Stock

Investors looking for yield and a defensive play in the current environment should consider AT&T (T), Sierra Alpha Research president Dave Keller said on Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

“As investors search for yield, and as any fear materializes with price downturns across the market, I think you flock to something like an AT&T, a defensive place with good dividends,” Keller said.

“That's why telecoms [and] real estate are pretty interesting here,” he added. “And you're getting both the price appreciation and a dividend yield. It's pretty compelling.”

The Trade

Keller likes buying AT&T (T) at current levels, with a stop-loss at the most recent swing low. He has a price target of $37, which he is looking for by October.

“That timeframe is going to line up pretty well with where you might expect a market correction or market bottom,” he added. “That might be the time to rotate away from AT&T into something more growth, but let the charts tell us then.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion… The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as “RV RELEASES”) is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors (collectively, “Affiliated Parties”) make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise (whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance. Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.