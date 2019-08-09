The Curious Case Of Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

A small investment when the fund swings at a discount may be worthwhile, but its current premium is unwarranted.

Just what Mario Gabelli is doing with the Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) is unclear. This has made for a few massive arbitrage opportunities over the fund’s short history (it IPO'd in early November 2016), as you can tell from this chart:

The sudden choppiness of the fund’s pricing relative to NAV made for some great short-term profits in the past, as GGO can easily catch a bid thanks to Mario Gabelli’s (well-deserved) reputation as a very good value investor.

A fund whose pricing goes from a 12% discount to a premium in days, and then back again, is a fund worth playing with, although the opportunity is highly limited.

The reason for this is that GGO’s average volume is microscopic - with less than $10,000 trading for most of its history, liquidity has been a real issue for the fund (this is also one reason why I have not written publicly on the fund).

It isn’t easy to describe what the fund is doing, or even why it exists. I strongly suspect it is a kind of sandbox for Gabelli management to experiment - and it’s a sandbox that has seen little use as of yet.

When the fund first registered, Gabelli described GGO’s investment strategy thus:

“Under normal market conditions, the Fund intends to invest primarily in a broad range of equity securities consisting of common stock, preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, depositary receipts and warrants and rights to purchase such securities and, to a lesser extent, in debt securities. Debt securities in which the Fund may invest include non-investment grade debt securities. The Fund’s investments in non-investment grade investments and those deemed to be of similar quality are considered speculative with respect to the issuer’s capacity to pay interest and repay principal and are commonly referred to as “junk” or “high yield” securities. See “Risk Factors and Special Considerations—Risks Related to the Fund’s Portfolio Investments—Non-Investment Grade Securities Risk.” The Fund may invest up to 40% of its total assets in common and preferred equity securities issued by other closed-end management investment companies (“Portfolio Funds”) selected by the Adviser that invest significantly in equity or income producing securities.”

Source: SEC Edgar

So this is a mostly equity fund that can also invest nearly half of its portfolio in other CEFs. That, to me, sounds like an arbitrage fund - specifically, Gabelli is looking for opportunities in the fund management world where brief mispricings exist.

Following the fund’s IPO, it owned very few actual assets of any kind, but in 2017 and since it has built up a diverse and unusual portfolio. Here are its current top holdings:

With a lot of European assets combined with one of Gabelli’s preferred domestic media companies, GGO has an unusual portfolio. Unfortunately, that has not helped GGO perform well in 2019 - it is far behind the much larger and more conventional Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB) and Gabelli Multimedia Trust (GGT), although it is a hair ahead of the Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust (GGZ):

p

If we compare GGO to the largest global fund, the Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX) and the second largest and more diversified Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (AOD), we see that GGO is not that much of a laggard:

Similarly, GGO is not too far behind the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK), which is perhaps a more comparable fund due to its European focus:

Nonetheless, keep in mind that GGO is not geographically constrained and can pivot from a European bet to an American one whenever it wants.

I imagine that unlikely, however. Mario Gabelli’s approach to Europe fits his deep value investment style. In a recent interview with Barron’s, Gabelli discusses a number of European companies (including some in GGO) with stable growth and deep moats that have faced lower price multiples compared to American counterparts. Although Gabelli does not say so, this lower multiple is a result of macroeconomic bearishness on Europe, which Gabelli is betting against. In GGO’s most recent quarterly report, such a view is articulated more clearly when discussing CNH Industrial (CNHI):

“CNHI is well positioned, not only for a cyclical recovery in its agricultural and equipment end markets, but also for significant cash flow generation in the years ahead.”

Source: Gabelli Funds

This is clearly a fund playing European business cycles. Such a bet takes years to pay off. Patience, then, is needed with the “Go Anywhere” fund.

Will it play the CEF arbitrage game? So far, it seems not. According to GGO’s last annual report, the fund held no assets in other CEFs and a diversified portfolio across many companies in several sectors - as well as a lot of U.S. Treasuries:

Source: Gabelli Funds

That 22.4% of Treasuries is the dry powder that Gabelli has set aside as it fully invests this fund (in the past, its Treasury holdings had been higher). However, that has been a significant drag on the fund since its inception - and GGO is still holding 11% of its portfolio in Treasuries. In 2017 and 2018, weakness in Treasuries has been a major drag on NAV returns for GGO.

To make matters worse, it seems that GGO still has not deployed its capital into its picks fast enough to boost returns. Of the top 10 holdings, only four are in positive territory in the last year, with only Tribune Media (TRCO) beating the S&P 500 in the last year. That meant late 2018 and early 2019 would have been a great time to sell Treasuries and get fully invested in stocks.

Yet GGO has not been nimble enough to do this. All 10 of GGO’s top 10 picks are up YTD, and on average they are up at about the S&P 500’s level. Yet GGO’s NAV is up far less than the S&P 500’s - and a clear culprit is GGO’s remaining Treasury holdings as well as its smaller holdings:

One could hope that, as GGO fully deploys its capital, its strong value investment picks will begin to bear fruit, and investors who get into GGO at a discount will likely benefit. Gabelli has done this successfully many times with its larger funds, which would indicate GGO is a good buy if you can catch a bid at a steep discount to NAV - which does appear every now and then. However, at the time of writing, this fund trades at a 1.7% premium to NAV, which would be overpaying for the portfolio and past performance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.