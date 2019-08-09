Linamar: A Standout Amongst Auto OEMs

In the Saga Partners Investor Letter sent out this week, we provided an update to our investment in Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF, LNR-CA). Below is the excerpt from the recent letter.

Sales and operating income grew a respective 16% and 15% in 2018 and are expected to grow a respective 3% and decline 1% in 2019.

People often ask how we find investment ideas and our answer is fairly vague… we read a lot; industry publications, papers, other investor letters, books, etc. We came about Linamar in early 2017 after reading a Barron’s article on the company. The article sparked enough interest for us to take a closer look. After diving deeper into the auto-OEM sector, Linamar continued to stick out amongst peers. The more we learned about the company, the more impressed we became.

Culture is one of the most important qualitative characteristics to understand when considering a company. Is it a culture to win, create value, provide a great product or service? A strong well-engrained culture is likely to endure. Once we dug into Linamar, it became apparent that the company and its culture checked all our boxes and more.

For those interested in learning more about one of your Portfolio companies and a great business story, we recommend reading Driven to Succeed, How Frank Hasenfratz Grew Linamar From Guelph to Global. It begins with how Frank Hasenfratz escaped during the Soviet invasion of Hungary and arrived in Canada as a refugee during the 1950s. He did not speak English or French and spent two weeks sleeping at a train station while washing cars for twenty-five cents. He finally saved enough money to travel to Guelph, a city west of Toronto, to connect with an uncle he never met and start a new life.

Frank used his technical skills as a machinist that he learned from an apprenticeship in Hungary to start a business from his basement, eventually growing it into the global auto-OEM we own today. His daughter Linda took over as CEO in 2002, managing the Company through the worst auto downturn in history, and successfully growing Linamar to the $8 billion in revenue and $800 million in operating income earned in 2018. Management thinks long term about growing the business and is aligned with shareholders with the Hasenfratz family owning one third of outstanding shares.

Linamar prides itself on doing pretty common things, uncommonly well. The Company is relentless about keeping costs low through process efficiency and product innovation. Even as Linamar has grown into an international company, it continues to retain its entrepreneurial culture that has made it so successful with each one of its 60 plant managers fully in charge of their own facility.

Over the last thirty years, auto manufacturers realized they can achieve better and more cost-effective results by outsourcing key functions. They began by outsourcing low-value parts, then moved to seating, instrument panels, and bumpers. The powertrain is the last area of the vehicle to be outsourced precisely because it is so important to the consumer. New contracts for engines, transmissions, and the driveline are progressively being offered, directly benefitting Linamar as one of the global trusted suppliers.

Despite Linamar’s advantages, it operates in a cyclical industry. During recessions, demand for higher-priced durable goods such as homes and automobiles can decline quickly when consumers become more uncertain about their future employment and income. While Linamar’s short-term earnings may be temporarily impacted by a quick decline in demand, it has historically and will likely continue to be able to grow throughout a full business cycle.

During 2008, when auto unit production fell nearly 40% over a relatively short period, several smaller competitors went out of business, which led to many opportunities for Linamar. In 2009, the company received significant takeover business which were orders that customers needed on an urgent basis because their previous supplier was suddenly no longer able to fulfill a contract. Some of Linamar’s customers said they were the 9-1-1 of the automotive industry since they could count on them in times of need.

It is also worth mentioning that the ~40% decline in U.S. auto production during the Great Recession was an unusually large drop. The next largest decline was in 2001 when the SAAR U.S. auto units declined 11% while Linamar’s sales actually grew 7%. In 1996, when unit production fell 6%, sales grew 11% and in 1991, when unit production fell 2%, sales grew 33%, albeit from a much smaller base than today.

A couple of excerpts from the book stood out to us. From the quotations below, it is apparent that the culture is exactly what we are looking for in a company:

Frank Hasenfratz quoted, “We developed a few numbers and rules years ago that came from my family. Never spend more than what you have. Or never spend more than you know you’re able to pay for. Never borrow more money than one year’s cash you’re generating. For every dollar of sales, Linamar aims to make a profit margin of 7% and a 20% return on shareholder equity. We don’t want to be rigid, we can deviate from those numbers, but you need to show me how you’re going to get a return on shareholder’s equity. You want to have rules, but you also need some flexibility because two and two isn’t always four. Sometimes it’s five; sometimes it’s three. Learn from the past, but look ahead.”

Frank Hasenfratz quoted, “If you’re going to do everything the way the book tells you, you’re just another company. You can make a living, but that’s not the idea – just to make a living. The idea is to create something. You have a lot of people and if you want to keep the good people, you have to grow so you can promote them. If you cannot promote them, they’re going to leave you. As a result, we grow at an average of 15% a year compounded so we can keep our good people and let them help us keep growing.”

“Customers are so trusting of Linamar’s production systems and quality control that the company’s output goes directly to the assembly line at Ford, GM, or Chrysler without further scrutiny by the customer.” “Linamar’s secret? Paying attention to three basics. Balance between advanced manufacturing technology, financial probity, and a stable, flexible workforce that also happens to be non-union.”

The book and those quotes were published over seven years ago. Since 2012, Linamar’s sales have grown at a 15% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), operating income at a 22% CAGR, and earnings per share at a 27% CAGR. While Linamar has been operating with the wind at its back during a modest auto recovery, North American light vehicle production has only grown at a 4% CAGR and global light vehicle production has grown at a 2% CAGR. Linamar’s relative results show how it is able to grow despite lackluster auto unit production by increasing dollar content per vehicle. The Company has also moved into new end-markets within its industrial segment where it can reapply its expertise in precision machining of components.

While shares are selling ~25% below our initial purchase price, its fundamentals remain strong. Sales have grown 30% and operating income grew 16% during our holding period. While management only expects mid single-digit sales and operating income growth in 2019, free cash flow is expected to be between C$500-C$700 million compared to the current $2.8 billion market cap or $4.9 billion enterprise value. Free cash flow is expected to largely go towards debt used from the MacDon and Montupet acquisitions, providing an expected net debt to EBITDA of ~1.0x by the end of 2019.

At current prices, shares are selling for a price to earnings of 5x and an enterprise value to expected operating income of 6x. While we do not know if another recession is around the corner, we think Linamar looks very attractive at current prices despite any potential macro downturn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.