Summary

Here is another company that benefits from the streaming revolution, and it seems pretty well-placed to continue to grow revenues at a very fast pace.

Telaria is benefiting from a shift to programmatic and connected TV, and has shed its demand-side business to be more impartial and transparent.

With faster-paced connected TV revenues an increasing part of the company's revenues, growth will be high for the foreseeable future.

The stock sold off after the company reported excellent Q2 figures. We see no justification for that.