July Employment Update: Growth Outlook Under Watch; Risk Of Recession Higher

While temp employment was up 2,000 for an annual increase of 1.0%, the trend in temps has been slightly down this year.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on August 2. The report showed a rise in nonfarm employment of 164,000 in July. The number was on target with the consensus estimate of 165,000. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised slightly downward.

Temp employment in July rose just 2,000 from the previous month, climbing 1.0% year over year. As with nonfarm payrolls, preliminary figures for the previous two months were also revised slightly downward.

Since the start of the year, the trend has grown sluggish, with temps declining by an average of 4,000 from month to month. As a result, the number of temps has declined 1% since December. It’s possible this slow patch will turn out to be a not-unusual temporary pause in growth. However, the longer it continues, the less confident I am that will be the case. Plus, the two consecutive months of yield curve inversion in June and July suggest that a recession is likely.

My model depends primarily on trends in the labor market, especially those categories of workers that are leading indicators of the health of the economy: finance & accounting professionals, warehouse workers, temporary employees, etc. But there is a factor for yield curve inversion as well.

Although yield curve inversion has a near-perfect record of predicting recession, it alone is not very useful for timing the start of a recession. The length of inversion before the last three recessions has varied considerably. The yield curve was inverted for 10 months (Aug '06-May '07) before the last recession, then turned positive for six more months before the official start of the recession (Dec '07). Investors who positioned their portfolios defensively in August '06 would have underperformed for over a year while the S&P kept rising.

The yield curve was inverted for seven months (Jul '00-Jan '01) before the early 2000s recession, then turned positive for one month before the official start (Mar '01). The S&P peaked in the summer of 2000. In that case, defensive positioning at the start of inversion would have paid off.

Before the 1990 recession, the yield curve was inverted for two periods in 1989, first from June through August, then November through December. The recession started July '90, while the S&P peaked in October '89. Early defensiveness would have weighed on performance through the summer.

Two Scenarios

This month, I’m presenting two sets of forecasts for the model. The first (Figure 1) is the non-recession scenario, which, while rosier, is probably less likely. In it, I continue to use very modest forecasts for the BLS temps data series through the end of 2019. I look for mildly positive sequential increases through December. The yield curve becomes positively sloped this fall. As a result, the composite turns meaningfully negative in the fourth quarter but turns positive again in the first quarter of next year. In the next 12 months, the composite ranges from 0.5 to -1.0.

In the second scenario (Figure 2), I estimate that employers start shedding temp workers at a faster pace in the months ahead, as measured by BLS and the American Staffing Association. I also assume the yield curve remains inverted through the end of the year. In this scenario, the composite score ranges from -0.5 to -4.0. A new recession call would come sometime this fall, and the official start of a new recession would probably occur toward the end of this year or early next year, as noted on the right-hand side of Figure 2.

The recession scenario is fairly speculative, but not out of line with the way these data series unfolded leading up to the three previous recessions. I hope to have more clarity when the ASA releases its data for the second quarter sometime in the next 30 days and when the next BLS report is released on September 6.

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,884 (August 7 close) at 16.0. With a more solid outlook for the economic composite, I would consider this the low end of fair value. But given the uncertain outlook, I’m characterizing the current level as fair value. If a recession is imminent, earnings estimates will fall, and the market P/E will decline as investors turn against equities. The combination of declining earnings estimates and a falling market P/E is likely to be a considerable drag on the S&P.

For more conservative investors, I advise caution in committing new funds to equities. I would consider adjusting regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401((k)) plan, to a 50/50 mix of cash and equities or even all cash.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The S&P is about 5% off its high this year, while the P/E composite is down 11%.

The model’s historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 10% annually.

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017 employment update, under the heading “Methodology.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.