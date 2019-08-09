Pareteum's Blowout Quarter, But Some Doubts Linger

In the meantime, the shares will likely remain volatile and cheap.

While not unusual for a company at this stage, worries about cash outflow and receivables linger and will take another couple of quarters to settle.

Given the markets for CPaaS and IoT/Smart Cities are still in the early innings. We expect that growth to continue for quite some time.

The company is in hyper growth, although a considerable part is due to acquisitions.

Pareteum (TEUM), the fast-growing CPaaS (communication as a platform service) provider had a blowout quarter, beating analyst expectations by a considerable margin.

Yet the share price, after rising initially to $4 in after-hours trading, sunk back to the low $3s during the next day (Wednesday), so apparently there was something in the earnings investors didn't like.

We have followed this company for a while and it's what one calls a battleground stock, with committed longs but also a large short position.

The shorts argue that the company has hugely inflated its backlog number, which reached a stunning $1.27B at the end of Q2. The evidence for this argument is fairly thin, in our view.

The company generally doesn't produce the name of its new customers, so we have a very small sample to go by. Out of these samples, there are indeed a few customers of which it is difficult to imagine they will contribute much, if anything to future revenue.

But these examples come in PRs which announce multiple new customers with a combined backlog number so it is possible that the other companies in these PRs are responsible for the backlog.

Defenders argue that these dodgy examples are just start-ups which are attracted to Pareteum because the company's platform has lowered the bar significantly to starting an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), and that they don't matter all that much.

The existence of possibly 'dodgy' customers raised concern over backlog conversion. While these concerns are not entirely unreasonable, we argue that these backlog numbers are so large that conversion has to fall dramatically for it to have any impact on future growth prospects.

That is, many of its customers need to be 'dodgy' for Pareteum's growth to become negatively impacted and there is simply no evidence this is the case.

We also argued that the company would not have a problem if they didn't publish and emphasize these backlog numbers and guess what, this is exactly what management is doing going forward.

This will not satisfy the shorts, quite the contrary. They will argue that management is hiding the falling conversion rate (something which management itself guided, as it happens), so this issue is not settled in a definite way, and there are two other issues the shorts are zooming in on:

Rapidly rising AR (accounts receivable)

Cash outflow

Here again, there are multiple interpretations possible. For a small, very fast-growing company with worldwide operations having a collection problem is not necessarily a sign of fake accounting, and cash outflow to finance growth (and absorbing the cost of recent acquisitions) is pretty common.

Nevertheless, accounts receivable increased substantially from $15.3M at the end of Q4 last year to $28.6M at the end of Q1 to $45M at the end of Q2. To a significant part this is just keeping up with revenue growth as revenue increased from $14.3M in Q4 last year to $23.0M in Q1 to $34.1M in Q2.

Indeed, the CFO mentioned that their accountancy firm wasn't worried (Q2CC):

with the rapid revenue growth over the last nine months growing from $6 million to $34 million, they were comfortable with where the overall receivables had grown to

But the growth in receivables is outpacing revenue growth, and that is indeed a concern. Management argued during the Q2CC that it will increase further in Q4 before coming down in Q4 and subsequent quarters.

If that indeed happens, there isn't much to worry about, but we understand that not everybody's concerns will be allayed by this.

Cash flow

The cash outflow was also quite substantial:

Operational cash flow: -$10.17M

Cash from investing: -$6.47M

That's a $16.64M cash outflow for the quarter and our concern here is that the one-off acquisition and restructuring cost were only $1.68M in Q2, that is, the cash outflow is pretty structural at this point and the company does indeed need to start collecting its bills better.

Are these just growing pains of a small fast-growing global company or signs of something more nefarious? While we tend to subscribe to the former, we understand that this issue still isn't entirely settled still.

Interestingly enough, the cash outflow was financed by a $14.44M cash inflow from financing activities (and a $2.67M drawdown of the company's cash balance), but these were not specified. We have to wait for the 10-Q to be sure of the source. We looked at the latest 10-K:

As of February 28, 2019, there are 6,788,122 options (including 2,167,000 granted in 2019) and 3,732,003 warrants to purchase shares of our common stock outstanding. All of the shares issuable from exercise have been registered and are freely traded. Options are exercisable at exercise prices between $1.00 and $67.50, the warrants are exercisable at exercise prices between $0.887 and $5.375. If and when these securities are exercised into shares of our common stock, the number of our shares of common stock outstanding will increase. Such increase in our outstanding shares, and any sales of such shares, could have a material adverse effect on the market for our common stock and the market price of our common stock.

So theoretically, much of that could very well have come from options and warrants conversion. However, in Q1, there was really very little of that (10-Q):

So it remains to be seen where that $14.4M came from. There were 3.56M warrants and 8.98M options from various incentive compensation plans outstanding at the end of Q1. Debt didn't increase in Q2, it's still $25M.

Q2 results

Bulls will point out that the company substantially exceeded its own guidance, as well as analyst expectations. Here are some highlights of the quarter:

Total revenue increased 469% to $34.1M which was nearly $7M better than expected.

Income from Operations totaled $159K.

EBITDA increased 466% to $3.4M.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 369% to $6.1M.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 (Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 for the 6 months ending June 30, 2019).

Net Dollar-based expansion rate represented 151% growth.

Revenue per employee was $583K.

Looking at it this way, the company is booming, and guidance for the year increased to $125M-$135M, the second time management increased guidance for the year (as they used to do last year).

We think the growth, the rapid rise in revenues per employee and the net dollar expansion rate of 151% all point to a booming business, and the company managed to score some pretty big clients (Q2CC):

Here's some of our key Q2 success wins. The largest Internet search and advertising company in the world will use our Experience Cloud and Smart Network Wi-Fi for its MVNO brand, enabling expanded coverage and secure connections for its subscribers.

That's Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which apparently already was a customer for their platform; they added the Smart Network offload Wi-Fi for their MVNO brand after three months of testing.

That is formerly the domain of iPass, the acquisition of which closed in February. iPass gained 15 new customers in the quarter. It seems that under the umbrella of Pareteum, its business fortunes are reviving.

It looks like the same can be said of Artilium, the acquisition which closed in October last year (Q2CC):

The Artilium acquisition was not only accretive, but as we intended it accelerated our organic growth as well.

There were more big customer wins (Q2CC):

Throughout Asia, M1 a very significant Tier 1 mobile network operator will deploy Experience Cloud to enable its partner brands to launch mobility services targeting consumer, IoT and enterprise markets. M1 is initially focusing on Singapore before extending to other Asia-Pacific markets.

M1 is being taken off the stock exchange and is going private, and embarking on a (PR):

multi-pronged strategy of innovation, technology adoption, and digitisation, to better meet the needs of its customers

Well, we now have an idea of what that involves.

Valuation

Valuation is pretty modest for a company growing this fast. The shares trade at under 3x sales. Analysts expect EPS to come in at -$0.06 rising to $0.13 next year, but these could very well be revised upwards.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that all the headline metrics point to a rapidly growing company, and there is little reason to assume this is going to change anytime soon, given that the CPaaS space is still in the early innings, as well as one of the main market opportunities for these services, IoT.

We're inclined to say that having customers like Google coming on board after extensive trials is pretty substantial validation, and should also help allay concerns about backlog conversion.

While the company might very well have some customers which won't be able to produce the amount of revenues they signed up to, with more than 1000 customers, the risks are pretty diversified.

However, fears about cash outflows and rising receivables cannot be ignored yet as these are happening. Even if they're not unusual for a company with this growth profile, we're inclined to argue.

These issues aren't likely to be settled and need another couple of quarters to allay fears (or metastasize into something worse). The shares will remain volatile until then, and pretty cheap at that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEUM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.