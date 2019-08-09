Entercom's 'Disappointing' Quarter

This drop is likely due to irrational factors and should be an opportunity for investors.

Yesterday, Entercom Communications' (ETM) stock dropped 36% after reporting Q2 earnings. What was the factor that caused this monster drop? A 1.6% miss in revenues and a 37% miss in GAAP EPS. While the EPS miss is huge, do note that this is GAAP EPS, which includes one-time charges. Adjusted EBITDA, another measure for profitability, grew 7% and revenues grew by 2.3%. There was nothing that would've warranted a 36% decline in the stock price, and we believe ETM at its current price offers one of the best value opportunities in this market.

The drop

We decided to look at other companies we know that suffered 30%+ drops after reporting earnings to see how their performance compare to ETM.

First we have 2U (TWOU), which is a SaaS company that was exposed as being a for-profit college in its most recent earnings, which is a very different business model that deserves a much lower multiple. TWOU dropped over 60% after earnings, but then it was trading at over 3x sales before earnings.

Data by YCharts

Next up we have Gluu Mobile (GLUU), which dropped FY 2018 bookings guidance by 9% and was already pretty richly valued before the drop at more than 2x P/S.

Data by YCharts

These were the only two companies we've been following that dropped more than 30% after reporting earnings, and as you can clearly see they share very little similarities with ETM. The only negative news ETM revealed was a 1.5% miss in revenues for one quarter, and even with the miss revenues still grew 2.3%, or 3% if you exclude political. ETM was also valued very conservatively before it reported earnings at around 0.5x revenues.

Moving to irrationality

With no fundamental factors to explain the drop, the only possible reason ETM has cratered so much must be irrational.

The most likely theory is that funds were forced to sell ETM as it dropped below $5. Many mutual funds and pensions are not allowed to own a stock if it drops below $5, so the wave of liquidation could've pushed the stock down much, much lower, for no rational reason. Interestingly, Gluu Mobile, which also dropped under $5, did not see this selling pressure. We have two theories for this - (1) ETM has been above $5 for much longer than Gluu and (2) ETM pays a dividend, which makes it more attractive to pension funds.

Notably, funds like Vanguard, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and other ETFs/Mutual funds own over 20% of shares outstanding of ETM, which could be one reason selling pressure was so high. Either way, this wave of selling is wholly irrational and does not impact the fundamentals of ETM at all.

Q2 results

Q2 results for ETM were actually quite decent. As we've mentioned earlier, both revenue and adjusted EBITDA grew in the single digits. Revenues could've been up more except that some weakness in sales and lower sales of event tickets, partially due to weather, reduced revenues.

Excluding political, revenues were up 3% for the quarter. As you may recall, our revenues were pacing up better than 4% at the time of our Q1 earnings call, but declined over the remainder of the quarter due to a combination of slowing local sales and weaker than expected ticket sales at some of our largest events to some degree attributable to weather issues. Q2 earnings call

Although station expenses grew in the 2nd quarter, management still believes cost synergies will be reaped in the remainder of the year and is guiding for expenses to be down 2%.

Our second quarter expenses were up 1%, and are down slightly June year-to date. In the third quarter, we expect our expenses will be flat to down low single digits. And for the full year, we expect that our expenses will be down around 2% as we complete executing our integration program, and are also implementing other cost-saving actions as we capitalize on new technologies and other best practices, while at the same time, fueling our investments across a number of growth initiatives. Q2 earnings call

In all, Q2 seems to be a pretty average, if not slightly disappointing, quarter. We can see how some analysts can view the revenue miss as a negative, but there's honestly no reason for the stock to sell off this much. Management continues to execute on its goal of paying down debt while investing in growth.

Valuation

Before the drop, the valuation of ETM was already quite ludicrous, but valuations for ETM now have just gone to hell, for lack of a better word.

ETM's current market cap is just under $500 mil or 1.54x 2018 adjusted EBITDA. EV/2018 adjusted EBITDA currently stands at just under 9x. The dividend yield has soared to over 10%.

The last time we have seen 10% dividend yields in stocks like Gamestop (GME) or CBL (CBL) which are in clear secular decline and have terrible management. ETM is the opposite - it is growing revenues and has first-class management. Not only that, but estimated cash requirement (dividend+capex+interest expense) of $181 mil is more than covered by adjusted EBITDA of $310 mil in 2017, which is likely to grow in 2018.

In terms of book value, ETM is trading at just 0.36x P/B. Valuations have become ludicrous across the board, and we don't think ETM deserves an extremely low valuation. In fact, for its track record compared to peers, ETM actually deserves a premium valuation.

We don't believe this valuation disconnect is going to last for long. There are literally no fundamental factors that warrant this steep decline, and we expect that ETM shares will rerate at some point as value investors start realizing the value in this company

Conclusion

David Field ended his section of the Q2 call by saying:

Entercom stands today as a unique leader in the audio universe with one of the two leading broadcast radio station groups, the best collection of premium original local audio content and now, a top three player in podcasting with what is arguably the best national podcast content. The country's fastest-growing digital audio app with RADIO.COM and Entercom Advanced Audio, bringing to market a burgeoning set of data analytics and attribution capabilities. We are growing, and audio is in the midst of an emerging renaissance, and we are well-positioned to participate in that opportunity. Frankly, it is remarkable than in the light of all this, our stock continues to trade where it does. Obviously, we don't control that but for whatever it is worth, we see our stock valuation as a complete disconnect with where we see the business and the strength of our platforms, and assets and capabilities, and the opportunities for growth and value creation that we believe lie in front of us. Thanks. Q2 earnings call

We completely agree with him on this sentiment. Unlike other industries like retail, radio isn't dying, yet investors are pricing ETM shares as though the company is already dead. While we believe there is some risk of bankruptcy in a severe recession, there is a much greater chance that ETM is worth double or triple today's price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.