MannKind Reports Q2 Earnings, But Q3 Events Steal The Show

MannKind (MNKD) reported its Q2 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, August 7th. For the quarter, it reported a net loss of $12.4 million on revenues of $15 million, which included the recognition of $8.9 million from a milestone payment.

Overall, there were several improvements made in Q2. The company demonstrated cost control by trimming certain expense lines, delivered a gross profit on Afrezza, and narrowed the gap between net Afrezza revenue and overall costs. Improvement can be seen when looking at costs related to Afrezza, gross revenues, and net revenues.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

In looking at the charts above, you can see from a gross and net revenue perspective, Q2 2018 was very similar to Q4 2018. What you can also see is that the costs in Q2 were less than those in Q4. In effect, the company is getting more efficient with Afrezza sales, and that is a good thing. That being said, it is still a long way from being ideal.

Perhaps the biggest area of improvement is trimming on the sales staff as well as general and administrative. A lot of this ties to a headcount reduction, but the company also has made smaller moves that are a signal of right-sizing. The Enterprise lease deal that I have been critical of in the past has now been adjusted. Instead of $83,000 per month, there are now fewer cars, and the cost is $69,000 per month. If MannKind can continue effective cost-cutting and smartly use cash while slowly growing Afrezza, it could be just enough to get to added revenue streams from other countries (like Brazil) or other products (like Dryvaso).

Overall, gross and net Afrezza revenue came within a percentage point or two of my estimates. The company beat my cash estimates by a bit over 10%, which is a good thing. While I could drill down into the metrics of the quarter, the more valuable news has been a series of Q3 events that were announced during the call.

As many readers know, I have been highly critical of the cash situation at MannKind. I had previously expressed the opinion that the substantial debt overhang due in 2021 would need to be addressed. I had also previously expressed the stance that continued renegotiation with Amphastar (AMPH) on insulin supply terms was needed. The good news is that the company addressed both issues in early August.

Amphastar

MannKind obtains its insulin from Amphastar through a supply deal struck years ago, when everyone had visions of Afrezza being a blockbuster. Over the years, the company has found it difficult to come anywhere close to using all of the insulin it was contracted to buy. MannKind has negotiated with Amphastar a few times, but Amphastar has never let go of the overall value of the original deal. Instead, Amphastar flexed the contracted supply to additional years. One of the major problems was that Amphastar was negotiating these terms a year at a time and extracting healthy fees for any changed terms.

On August 2, MannKind was finally able to work an overarching deal that makes the contracted annual supply much more palatable. While Amphastar did not flex the overall contract sum, it has finally made the annual requirements more in line with what MannKind actually uses.

(Chart Source - MannKind Corp.)

This renegotiated deal is a feather in the cap of management. While it did cost $2.75 million to rework the deal, the company accomplishes several million more than that in annual outlays. This gives cash flow a very big assist, and will even produce better quarterly reports over the next few years.

Debt Reworking

A couple of months ago, I penned an article where I discussed the concept of refinancing debt. In that article, I talked about how the 2021 debt would come into sharper focus and the need to get ahead of that by refinancing it out to 2024. The idea is to remove the overhang of debt being due in the near term, improve cash flow, and buy the company time to advance the pipeline. I suggested that Deerfield would be the likely candidate to make such a move.

Well, this past week, MannKind did indeed refinance debt. While the player was not Deerfield, and the terms differed slightly from what I had outlined, the impact is pretty much the same.

In a nutshell, MannKind pushed out all 2021 debt to 2024. In doing so, the company took on a bit more debt but created a better cash flow situation. The chart below is quite big, but it outlines the next several years in terms of cash commitments on debt and insulin.

(Chart Source - Spencer Osborne)

Mann Group Note

The Mann Group note saw the following revisions:

Repay $3,000,000 in cash to Mann Group

Issue 7,142,857 shares of MannKind common stock to Mann Group (at a conversion price of $1.12 per share)

Issue a new convertible promissory note (the “Mann Group Convertible Note”) to the Mann Group in an aggregate principal amount of $35,000,000 due November 3, 2024.

Issue a new non-convertible promissory note (the “Mann Group Non-Convertible Note”) to the Mann Group in an aggregate principal amount of $35,050,750 due November 3, 2024.

These changes enabled for the cancellation of the $70.1 million in principal amount which would have been due in mid-2021.

The Mann Group Convertible Note and Mann Group Non-Convertible Note will each accrue interest at the rate of 7.00% per year on the principal amount, payable quarterly in arrears on the first day of each calendar quarter beginning October 1, 2019. About half of the overall $70.1 million in debt can be converted at a price of $2.50 per share. In the previous deal, the conversion was applicable to the full amount of debt and at $4 per share. This move extends the debt out to a more manageable year, as well as removing some overhang of conversion shares.

There was some activity on a smaller US bank debt piece that was handled in cash payment, shares, promissory notes, and convertible debt.

MidCap Financing

Along with pushing out Mann Group debt, MannKind negotiated a new debt facility with MidCap Financing. This facility has three tranches. Tranche 1 was $40,000,000, and MannKind has already drawn that money. Tranche 2 is $10,000,000 and can be drawn no later than April 15th of next year, provided certain covenants are met. Tranche 3 is for $25 million.

First things first, the $40 million infusion gives MannKind a cash runway at until the middle of next year. Having this cash resolves several concerns that I have highlighted for quite some time. While I am not convinced that the sales trajectory on Afrezza can improve much, there is now some flexibility to advance the pipeline, which I see as critical.

This Midcap debt has covenants. The first is a requirement to maintain $15 million at all times. This is a lower covenant than what Deerfield had required, but is more restrictive in that the $15 million balance is all the time versus a specified balance at the end of each quarter with the previous Deerfield debt.

An interesting covenant on this debt is a sales-level requirement related to Afrezza. Every month must hit a specified target. Failure to hit that target in even a single month will result in the interest rate on the debt to rise from 6.75% to 8.75%. In the chart below, I outline the rolling 12-month totals. Please bear in mind that for the year 2020 and beyond, I used a 3.49% monthly growth rate, which is about the rate the company has averaged over the past 12 months. I have not yet refined or published my refined projections beyond this year.

(Chart Source - Spencer Osborne)

As you can see in the chart above, this could get tricky by November of this year. Please be aware, this chart is tracking and accounting for US sales only. You can see why it may well be critical that Brazil has a pretty successful launch. In my opinion, MannKind will need a very substantial inflow from Brazil right off the bat. In the right-hand column on the chart, you can see the cells highlighted in red is where non-compliance exists.

Interestingly, this does give a form of guidance to investors. In concept, management would not have agreed to these minimums if it did not feel they were attainable. That minimum guidance is as follows:

2019 net Afrezza revenue of $27,000,000 (56% growth)

2020 net Afrezza revenue of $40,000,000 (48% growth)

2021 net Afrezza revenue of $55,000,000 (37.5% growth)

2022 net Afrezza revenue of $66,000,000 (20% growth)

2023 net Afrezza revenue of $79,200,000 (20% growth)

The big issue here is not that the company might not be able to draw the $10,000,000 on Tranche 2. It is that failure to comply with minimum net Afrezza sales could add some hefty interest payments.

Interestingly, prior to my latest revision downward in my projections, I had US net revenue at $27 million in 2019. That happens to be where the 12-month trailing covenant sets for December 31. Today, I have US sales in 2019 closer to $25 million. You can see my concerns here and can see why early success in Brazil is critical.

The last point on the MidCap Financing debt is that the principal begins getting paid down in 2021. This means that while the debt states it is due in 2024, there will be regular monthly payments beginning in 2021.

Cash

The past 24 hours have been quite interesting, to say the least. I spent a good amount of time imputing all of the inflows and outflows into my cash worksheet. The end result is in the chart below:

(Chart Source - Spencer Osborne)

The first thing to note in the chart is that I have lowered the cash burn each week. This reflects the information provided on the quarterly call and makes an assumption that the company will continue to be more frugal in spending.

By my estimation, MannKind finishes this week with $60 million in cash, with $45 million available for use because of the $15 million covenant. Investors should be aware that if tranche 2 is drawn, the cash covenant will rise to $20 million.

Assuming that another $12.5 million infusion comes in from United Therapeutics (UTHR), the company should finish the year with about $46 million in cash. There are some $1.60 warrants that expire in December that could bring in an additional $37 million if exercised.

The good news is that the cash balance and cash inflows and outflows are now more healthy than they have ever been. The bad news is that I still do not see the slow sales pace of Afrezza being resolved. The annual cash commitments are much more workable, but the minimum sales covenant could come into play.

Summary

I have to give management credit for addressing the debt and cash commitment overhang and creating a better cash flow situation for the next few years. Some of the terms of these deals demonstrate very clearly that MannKind is not yet in a place where it has the leverage to work the best deals. Some of the covenants are scary, and while the number of shares used seems small, there are still quite a few shares tied up. There are some smaller warrant plays out there that could have toxic properties, but they are less of a concern because of the size.

As stated, I am still not convinced on the Afrezza path, but it is apparent that the company is going to march onward. I am disappointed that something in the pipeline was not brought forward in Q2. Management seems to be hinting that we will see that dynamic change in the near term, so we will have to wait and see. The cash situation could certainly allow pipeline progress. In my opinion, the pipeline is a critical component of obtaining better leverage and better ability to attract more institutional investment. Some silver linings include a potential Brazil launch in October and a possible selection of a new molecule from United Therapeutics.

Overall, some much-needed breathing room has been established. This gives the company more leverage, but it must still be prudent in order to hold onto those leverage gains. The cash situation and cash flow dynamics do make this equity more attractive to institutional players but may still pause until the company has pipeline news and revenue from Dryvaso.

I have long characterized MannKind as a traders' stock. In my opinion, it still is. With that said, it is less speculative than it was prior to this latest news. Bear in mind that there was a lot of news put out by the company, and that means a lot of number crunching before the players figure out the best way to play this stock. The immediate overhang is the minimum Afrezza sales requirement. If the company can get ahead of that curve and demonstrate it, that is a binary event that could make a big impact. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind or Amphastar.