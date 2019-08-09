Aqua America's Value Has Evaporated

However, the stock's rich valuation fails to offer a margin of safety to investors. We would let the dust settle around Aqua America before revisiting.

Aqua America will be growing larger in the coming months as the Peoples deal closes, and other potential M&A exists on the horizon.

Investors need to be vigilant and thorough during times when the markets are at/near highs. While it seems "easy" in the short term to pick a winning stock when the tide is raising all ships, the stocks that can't justify a premium valuation tend to ultimately let investors down hard. When you combine these circumstances in a low interest rate environment, it can get even more sticky for investors. US Treasury bond yields are approaching all-time lows, which is pushing investors into dividend-paying stocks as an alternative source of income generation.

Utility companies such as Aqua America (WTR) are popular targets because the often regulated nature of their business results in bond-like stability in a stock. However, Aqua America is going through some major changes and the stock's current share price leaves little room to protect against execution risk. We dive into the current state of Aqua America, and where we feel valuation would be more appropriate.

Where Aqua America Currently Trades

Indeed, the stock price of Aqua America has drastically increased since the beginning of the year. Shares have appreciated 23% since January, and now sit at $42 - an all-time high.

Source: YCharts

If we use the high end of management's guidance for the full fiscal year of $1.50 EPS, that puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 28X earnings. This is not only a sharp premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 22.5X, but it's also a rich valuation for a water utility business of any kind.

Why Is The Stock Price So High, And What's Wrong With That?

There are a couple of main drivers that are inflating Aqua America's stock price. The first being the aforementioned low-yield environment that investors are currently being forced to operate in. As Treasury rates have further retreated, investors have fled to stable, dividend-paying equities to generate income.

Source: YCharts

Though Aqua America's current dividend yield is now an "OK" 2.23%, it actually dwarfs what 10-year US Treasuries are offering at 1.73%. The often regulated and stable (water is recession-proof) nature of the water utility business provides bond-like stability where investors don't have to really worry about the business struggling in whatever economic conditions that may arise.

The other variable pushing shares higher is the prospect of growth from some sizable acquisitions on the horizon. Aqua America has traditionally grown by acquiring smaller players in what is a very fragmented utilities market.

The company's current M&A targets span four states, and total a potential addition of more than 400,000 new customers.

Source: Aqua America, Inc.

This doesn't even include the company's massive and pending $4.3 billion deal to merge with Peoples, a venture that will introduce Aqua America to the gas utility business. The Peoples merger is currently scheduled to close next quarter and combined with the other potential M&A, Aqua America could roughly double its customer base in the near future.

Source: Aqua America, Inc.

While these acquisitions will result in a larger Aqua America, there are risks present because of the premium valuation the stock now trades at. Aqua America has repeatedly raised its share count over the years to help fund infrastructure upgrades, as well as M&A.

Source: YCharts

The Peoples deal will partially be funded by newly-issued equity, which Aqua America has already priced earlier this year. Should the company close on another acquisition (say the DELCORA deal), it remains possible that more equity could be issued to help funding. Additional shares dilute existing investors, and with various M&A up in the air, it's difficult to accurately get a read on the company's future performance.

Where Should Shares Be Trading?

While Aqua America will be larger following the Peoples deal and other potential acquisitions, a re-evaluation of the stock will take place as the long term "new look" Aqua America begins to show its form. We worry about the lack of a margin of safety when the current entity is priced at 28X earnings. The company's 10-year EPS growth CAGR of approximately 6% warrants an earnings multiple in the 15X-20X range. This would represent a current share price of up to $30 per share.

Remember, utility companies are stable and slow-growing businesses. They behave more like a bond than a stock under normal circumstances. Therefore, they should not be priced like a growth stock. This isn't a call to sell shares, rather a warning for new investors looking at Aqua America. We recommend that investors wait for the Peoples deal to close, and for the dust to settle before revisiting the updated business model for a fresh perspective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.