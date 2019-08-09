Viacom Looks To Nickelodeon And 'Dora The Explorer' To Boost Summer Box Office

It’s important for Viacom and Paramount to gather wins now because the studio’s fall roster has two big swings, “Gemini Man” and the new “Terminator,” which are both wild cards.

Nickelodeon’s “Dora” brand is a huge franchise for the network, and this live-action film will look to revitalize property awareness, while building up overall investor confidence.

The film plays right into the plans of Viacom and Nickelodeon’s new leadership, which is currently playing heavy into both nostalgia and overall iconic company IP.

Parent company Viacom is known for creating synergistic opportunities for its portfolio of assets, and that’s the case with this weekend’s “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.”.

Paramount traditionally has a big film franchise tentpole slated for the summer, but this year has been relying on smaller-budget fare, mostly to solid success.

(Image Credit: Paramount)

For Paramount (NYSE:VIA), this has been a very muted summer.

Usually, the studio, which counts Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mission Impossible as some of its key franchises, has a big bold summer release. This year, not so much.

In fact, Paramount’s overall theatrical release schedule is back-ended, and the studio has only distributed five films so far in 2019. Even more of interest to analysts is that four of those films combined cost less than $100 million in total to produce and earned a combined $239 million domestically and $416 million globally.

And what about the fifth one, you may ask? Well, the less said about Wonder Park the better, as it cost $100 million to make and only earned $45 million domestically, with an additional $69 million coming internationally - either way, it’s a sore spot with the company.

Wonder Park aside, it’s been a very economical year for a studio known for big tentpole blockbusters. This weekend, the studio releases Dora and the Lost City of Gold, which falls right into that economical template but could prove to be a bigger boost across the company in a few ways.

First, as always, some background.

This has been the summer of Nickelodeon for Viacom. SpongeBob SquarePants is celebrating a big milestone, the network has rebooted its Saturday Night Live for kids franchise All That!, and it’s in the middle of a nostalgia wave that will see many of its other top past properties return to the spotlight.

All of this comes as both Nickelodeon and Viacom adjust to relatively new leadership. Bob Bakish has leaned into his company’s rich vault of big IP - so far to great success - and one of his first big hires, Brian Robbins (who co-created All That! in the '90s), is set to utilize that approach as he takes the helm of Nickelodeon.

Now the company’s film division, Paramount, is set to follow that lead.

It was really only a matter of time for the studio to greenlight a live-action adaptation of Dora The Explorer. A staple of Nick Jr. programming for years, the series was often paired with spin-off Go, Diego, Go! and carried Nickelodeon when the previous leadership team shifted emphasis away from older kids.

With Robbins in control, that balance is being adjusted to be more even, but this movie was in the works long before he took over. Still, it plays right into that new big-brand direction of Nickelodeon, and the company as a whole could see the fruits of that success.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold carries a minor budget ($49 million) for a summer film and could open to as high as $20 million, according to early projections. I have it pegged more conservatively around $13-15 million, but I would be happy to be wrong. If Paramount could pull a $20 million opening out of this release, it should instill continued confidence with Viacom’s investors.

My only real concern with the film is that it is going up against four other new releases and the returning trio of The Lion King, Hobbs & Shaw and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Yes, not all of those are kid films, but the parents of those kids may decide to wait a bit and just have a date night. Still this was a safe bet for the studio, and between consumer products plays and added brand awareness, this will easily pay for itself in the long run.

I also don’t want to discount the value of that confidence, because Paramount’s two fall tentpoles are not safe and they are likely also very costly, which has come back to bite investors in the past. Gemini Man is an actioner with Will Smith, and Terminator: Dark Fate is - well, that really needs no introduction. The big draw there, though, is that this will reunite the core cast from the last truly successful film in the franchise T2: Judgement Day, which premiered way back in 1991.

Gemini Man also had me worried initially, but then Will Smith’s turn in Aladdin as Genie was amazingly well-received by audiences. As a result, where his stock falls outside of those type of films is unknown at the moment. Will this be more Enemy of The State or After Earth? We’ll see.

The hope from investors is that Viacom can continue to see success from its kid properties and have that magic eventually extend to its adult franchises, but for now, the company and its shareholders will watch to see how many moviegoers go exploring with Dora, because in this upside down-type year for the studio, she’s the second-biggest name on its summer roster.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.