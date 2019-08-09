Gimme Credit For Q2: Deeply Conflicting Bank Lending Signals

While banks have been loosening credit to firms, demand by firms for loans has persistently lessened.

Unfortunately, the two such components are in direct contrast to one another.

The Senior Loan Officer Survey of bank lending conditions has several components that qualify as long leading indicators of the economy 1+ years from now.

Introduction

The Fed's quarterly Senior Loan Officer Survey on credit was released several days ago. This is one of my long leading indicators and has a lot of information about tight vs. loose credit conditions, so let's take an updated look.

When I last looked at the provision of credit three months ago, I wrote that credit for firms had loosened but for consumers has tightened. This bifurcation has continued. On top of that, there is the curious condition that has persisted for several years, i.e., while credit for firms has been loosening, firms have been diffident about borrowing!

The bifurcation I noted one quarter ago has only intensified

Banks have continued to loosen credit provisions by a slight margin in Q2 for both large (blue) and small (green) firms. In the graph below, tightening shows as a number above zero:

This graph also continues to show that the Chicago Adjusted Financial Conditions Index, which is included in my “Weekly Indicators” roundup, is a good high-frequency proxy for this quarterly metric.

But if banks want to lend, firms are pretty chary about borrowing, as banks report that demand for borrowing by both large (blue) and small (red) firms has declined:

Turning to consumers, with the exception of credit card loans (green), reports for auto loans (blue) and other consumer loans (red) are only a few years old. But the trend has been tightening conditions for all three:

On the other hand, provision for almost all sorts of mortgage loans has loosened:

And the percentage of banks reporting increased demand for all sorts of mortgage loans has soared:

This last bit confirms what we have been seeing in the weekly “Purchase Mortgage Applications” report by the ABA. It is important to note, however, that the Senior Loan Officer Survey does not break out purchase vs. refinancing activity, so this does not translate directly into new housing demand.

Conclusion: A very conflicting signal

Both demand for and provision of commercial loans as noted in this report have turned negative (or tighter) one year or more before each of the recessions that have occurred since their inception, 25 and 30 years ago respectively. For most of the last year, they have yielded diametrically opposite readings: the former is negative, while the latter has returned to being positive. Meanwhile, the provision of the most leading consumer type of loan - mortgages - has turned positive, while all other types of consumer loans show tightening.

This is a deeply conflicting signal - one of a number such signals in the current state of the long leading indicators that help us figure out where the economy is likely to be a year from now.

