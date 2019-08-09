Talend: An 18% Jump, But Still 100% Upside

Talend can climb back to its all-time high once the transition to the cloud will have less impact on the numbers.

The results were excellent and Talend Cloud grew by more than 100% for the 12th consecutive quarter.

After the earnings of Talend were released, the stock jumped more than 18%, but the stock is still more than 50% down from its all-time high of $73.51.

Introduction

Today (at the moment of writing, Thursday, August 8th) Talend (TLND) is up more than 18% to $38.05. I have included Talend in my Potential Multibaggers and wrote an article about this underfollowed stock last month too, in which I claimed that the story is much more compelling than it looks at first sight. With the earnings, investors seemed to realize this too. I think, though, that despite the 18% jump, there is plenty of upside left for the French big data company.

(Source)

The big drop

Talend's stock price has seen a huge drop from its all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

While the stock was up 18% today, the stock is, at $38, still more than 50% under its all-time high from September 2018. I believe that the stock can return to this point and surpass it, but of course, the stock market is unpredictable and you never know when. After all, Talend is still unprofitable and then investors look at one thing and one thing only: growth. Talend still has that growth, but it is masked.

The reason that the stock has dropped so much is that Talend is in full transition from on-premise to the cloud. The on-premise business goes down faster than Talend had expected. While this certainly is great for its cloud-adoption, the clients tended to start smaller on the cloud than on-premise. Part of the reason that investors bid the price of Talend's stock up 18% is that the cloud transition is starting to have momentum. CEO Mike Tuchen on the Q2 2019 conference call:

We are landing cloud customers at an increasing pace and laying a foundation for future growth for both new customer adoption, as well as existing customers expanding their use of Talend.

But the company also warned investors that the transition is not over yet and that it will still have an impact on the revenue growth. CFO Adam Meister on the Q2 2019 conference call:

We anticipated that growth in on-premise would slow as customers increasingly prefer a cloud solution and our rapid rotation to the cloud is evidence of that. As I will discuss shortly, we expect this dynamic to impact our outlook for the back half of 2019, particularly due to lower professional services attached with cloud transactions.

The earnings

First the raw numbers. Talend's Q2 Non-GAAP EPS came in at -$0.21, beating estimates by $0.12. These non-GAAP earnings don't include stock-based compensation and acquisition costs. These results were much better than investors expected because in May, when Talend announced its Q1 2019 results, it had guided for a net loss per share of $0.35 to $0.31.

While the GAAP EPS missed by $0.07, coming in at -$0.60, the most important measure for growth SaaS companies are non-GAAP numbers and revenue. Revenue was up by 21.8% to $60.59M, beating estimates by $1.26M. Just $60.59M of revenue, because, mind you, this is a company with a market cap of just below $1B.

You wouldn't expect it if you see the enthusiasm for Talend's stock today, but the company actually lowered its FY 2019 revenue prospects, after it had already lowered them last quarter as well. This time it lowered prospects by $2M, guiding for a revenue range of $246M to $248M. Management attributed this small adjustment to a combination of several factors. The most important one is actually positive: faster adoption of the recurring sales model, which is of course what investors want to see. The unfavorable currency exchange (the strong dollar) and (as a result of the transition to the cloud) a slowdown in its services revenue. Talend's CFO Adam Meister explained that on the Q2 2019 conference call:

Professional services revenue was $7.7 million in the second quarter, flat year-over-year. This moderation is largely related to the lower average professional services requirement for Talend Cloud, which was anticipated, although the impact was more pronounced than expected in Q2.

While it is never good to have a flat revenue YoY, I think that in this case it's actually a good sign, since it signals the transition to the cloud model.

Talend's ARR or annual recurring revenue grew by 29% on a constant currency basis, while subscriptions revenue went up by 30% at a constant currency basis.

A very important metric for any SaaS company is the dollar-based net expansion rate. Essentially, this means: how much of the spending of its customers can the company keep? Ideally, you want to see this number well into the 90s or higher. For Talend, the dollar-based net expansion rate came in at 118% at a constant currency basis. And this is not an outlier for Talend. This graph shows its dollar-based net expansion rate numbers over the last years:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides)

Also very important: for the 12th consecutive quarter, Talend's Cloud revenue grew by more than 100%. 43% of the new annual recurring revenue now comes from the Talend Cloud. This is projected to be 50% at the end of 2019:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides)

I also want to highlight another important quote from CFO Adam Meister on the Q2 2019 conference call: :

Customer additions in the quarter were strong and we now have over 3,500 customers with over 1,500 of them being cloud customers. We also reached 525 enterprise customers, defined as customers with 100,000 or more of annualized subscription revenue. Enterprise customers contributed 68% of subscription revenue in Q2 versus 67% in Q1.

Talend has gathered quite a lot of impressive customers by now. These big companies won't hesitate to keep expanding their spending if Talend keeps delivering value for them. Here is a selection of the clients:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides)

Geographically, Europe was a bit weaker, with just 14% growth YoY. Adam Meister cited the macroeconomic backdrop as a reason, but I think that the adoption of GDPR has had its influence too. Last year, when GDPR was implemented, this was a boost to the revenue. Now that most has been implemented, the revenue grows less fast. Management stays cautious on EMEA for the remainder of 2019.

Talend is a leader

Talend handles big data and it sees data as the new competitive advantage for companies:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides)

Talend is proud that it is a leader in several domains. One is big data fabric wave:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides)

It's also a leader in data integration tools, recognized in Gartner's (IT) magic Quadrant:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides, highlight FGTV)

And Talend is also recognized as a leader in data quality by Gartner:

(Source: Q2 2019 earnings slides, highlight FGTV)

While these recognitions on themselves don't mean all that much, they are important for a company. Their technology is recognized as very valuable by an objective source and therefore it can help the company to land customers. After all, the magic quadrants are quite known, also by those who have the key to sign the contracts. So this can only be a tailwind.

Valuation

While Talend has surged more than 18%, the company is still very moderately valued, especially compared to a lot of other SaaS companies. This is its P/S ratio:

Data by YCharts

At just 5, it is very low compared to other SaaS companies and also to its own P/S ratio historically. Another metric that is often used to asses the stocks of SaaS companies is EV/S. Here too, Talend scores a very low (cheap) number:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Talend had good results and surged more than 18%. The transition to the cloud model has made investors pessimistic over the last year because of the slowing revenue due to the transition. But this migration to the cloud will be very positive over the long term for Talend. The fact that the on-premise revenue falls faster than management had foreseen is just a sign that the shift to the cloud goes faster than foreseen. As long as Talend Cloud keeps growing at a pace of 100% and more YoY and the dollar-based net expansion rate stays well above 115%, you can only conclude that Talend is executing as it should and I believe it will eventually return to and surpass its all-time high of $73.51. At $38, that means there is still 100% upside.

If you have enjoyed this article and you don't want to miss other articles about growth stocks written with the long term in mind, feel free to hit the follow button next to my name.

In the meantime, keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.