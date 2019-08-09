Texas Instruments: Long-Term Outlook Is Shining Bright

The stock is trading above its historical norms, but long-term investors can benefit from buying into such a cash-rich business and holding for the long term.

The company is a robust cash flow generator, and the non-capital intense nature of the business allows much of that cash to flow back to investors.

When we look to identify a company poised to generate strong shareholder returns over the coming years, there are a couple of key "traits" that these businesses tend to possess. Such a company usually provides a product or service that is in high demand, and the company must be able to fulfill that demand in a manner that is profitable. Lastly, the company must provide multiple avenues of value to investors. This means that in addition to simply increasing a stock's intrinsic value (the company is worth more as the business earns more), additional value is provided in the form of dividends, and/or buybacks. Semiconductor producer Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) checks these boxes in spades. We review the company's strengths, and look at valuation - which is not as out of reach as one might expect in a hot stock market.

Strong Demand Through Strong Innovation

The first (and most obvious) requirement for a successful long-term business is that a demand exists for whatever product/service that business sells. Let's look at Texas Instruments' three largest end market segments. The company's largest end market is industrial-related. While the industrial segment is broken into a spectrum of specific applications, the largest contributors center around system, building, and grid automation/intelligence. Over the next five years, factory automation is projected to grow at an annual rate of more than 8%.

Source: Texas Instruments Incorporated

The company's second largest end market is automotive, where cars are becoming increasingly sophisticated on a technical level. This is especially true in the electric vehicle segment that is projected to make up as much as 14% of the US vehicle market by the year 2025. While Tesla Motors (TSLA) continues to push the conversation about EV forward, mainstream competitors such as Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) have well-publicized their support for EV and intentions to flesh out their line-up with electric options by the early 2020s. Considering the massive size of the US automotive market (more than 17 million cars sold each year), this would represent very strong growth for electric.

Lastly, the personal electronics segment - which is the most mature of the company's three largest segments. This will likely trail the others in growth due to years of smartphone expansion that have now saturated the market. However, the newest generation of wireless technology in 5G is just touching down and with it comes a massive upgrade cycle, as well as increased prominence of the "Internet of Things" (IoT). When you consider the room for modernization and advancement throughout Texas Instruments' core markets, it becomes evident that semiconductors will be needed for years to come.

The rapid pace of advancement in these end markets necessitates innovation from Texas Instruments in the products that it designs/builds. The company takes this seriously, investing anywhere between 10%-15% of its revenues into R&D.

Source: YCharts

This spending rate is up there with some of the most innovative companies on the planet. It has enabled Texas Instruments to develop very advanced, and profitable technologies such as its 300mm Analog - which has expanded margins for Texas Instruments (more on that below).

Now, we have spent much of the past decade in a period of economic expansion, and a recessionary environment would curtail spending - especially in the automotive and industrial sectors. This would hurt Texas Instruments' business in the short term. The advantage of a long-term investment approach, is that eventually, these macroeconomic trends will continue on as the economic cycle resets. Short-term volatility won't prevent a long-term shift towards automation and cleaner transportation technologies.

Cash Generation Leads To Multiple Layers Of Shareholder Value-Add

When a company can meet demand with strong profitability, it signals that a business has a competitive advantage, or "moat." Texas Instruments has been able to increase its profitability over time.

Source: YCharts

In addition to margin expansion, Texas Instruments has been able to grow its top line (serving high demand end markets) at a CAGR of 5.28% over the past five years (when margin expansion really started to take off).

When you have both margin and revenue streams growing, the resulting effect is essentially turbo-boosted FCF growth. Over the past decade, FCF streams have more than doubled to nearly $6 billion.

Source: Texas Instruments Incorporated

A company can do a number of things with its cash flow. It can pay down debt, accumulate a larger cash position, it can buy back stock, and it can pay cash out in the form of a dividend.

Operating at just 0.71X EBITDA (on a gross basis), Texas Instruments can afford to delay paying off this small debt load in a low interest rate environment. Additionally, the company's cash hoard of $3.81 billion is nearly enough to cover its total debt load, and leaves plenty of financial wiggle room for a potential acquisition, and safety cushion. With these two boxes pretty well checked off, the remaining options are to deliver value-add to investors.

The first means of this is by buying back its own stock. Over the past decade, Texas Instruments has spent billions of dollars retiring shares. This has shrunk the share count by 25% over that time frame. This not only increases EPS (leading to capital gains for investors), but it unlocks more FCF on a per share basis. Free cash per share has grown at a 12% clip from 2004-2017 as a result.

Source: YCharts

Secondly, the company has been able to spend on growing its dividend payout. The current dividend totals $3.08 per share, and yields 2.55% on the current stock price. That may not seem overly large at face value, but the dividend has actually grown 541% over the past 10 years. Long-term investors will have realized a much-improved yield on cost by now.

Despite this dividend growth, the current payout consumes just under 47% of free cash flow. Given management's stated target payout ratio of 40%-60% of FCF, the dividend has room to grow both in the short term, and long term as secular tailwinds in end markets continue to develop growth opportunities.

Valuation Isn't As Bad As One Might Fear

To this point, we have reviewed a handful of positive traits regarding Texas Instruments. In such a heated market, it would be reasonable to assume that the stock is abhorrently expensive, similar to a few of the recent companies we have covered.

Source: YCharts

After having a very strong 2019 thus far, shares of Texas Instruments are near all-time highs at $124 per share. Analysts are currently projecting the company to earn $5.32 EPS for the full fiscal year. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 23.30X, and is a premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 20.62X.

Despite this, we feel that the stock is fairly valued at its increased PE ratio. This is because the company's operating metrics have improved notably over the latter half of this past decade. Margins have expanded, and cash flow streams have improved. The company has grown EPS at a 14% CAGR over the past decade, and even if growth slows to the 9%-10% range moving forward, 23X earnings isn't unreasonable to pay for a company that flips $0.38 of every revenue dollar into cash (a large chunk of which typically ends up in your pocket one way or another).

Wrapping Up

Long-term investors shouldn't be afraid of the stock at the current valuation, although markets have seen increased volatility lately that could provide a slightly better entry point. The macroeconomic environment is shifting in key industries that will drive demand for semiconductors for years to come. As a high margin, and leading supplier in the industry, there are much worse investment options to consider than Texas Instruments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.