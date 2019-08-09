GREK: Might Be Time To Take Profits (Again)

Valuations are much higher than they were in January, and financial data is still weak for most of the fund's holdings.

The top-performing single-country ETF in Europe this year is the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK). Like many of Global X's highly idiosyncratic vehicles, the ETF has had an incredibly volatile past five years. Following the first wave of the European debt crisis, the fund nearly tripled in value, from $10 in July 2012 to $25 in March 2014, only to fall 75% all the way to $5.50 over the following year and a half. Since the 2016 $5 low, it has rallied to $11 (early 2018), fallen back to $7 (very end of 2018), recently skimmed just under $10, and has declined since.

Now, I know that was a lot of numbers and probably slightly confusing. That is exactly the point. The ETF has repeatedly gone through large expansions, only to fall back to where it began or lower. In my opinion, it is now back on the way down.

Admittedly, I am actually bullish on Southern Europe as a whole. It has equities with valuations less than half that of the U.S., and has undergone private and public sector austerity that has been far more successful than most investors give the region credit for. That said, valuations in the GREK ETF have risen such that investors are no longer being compensated for the many risks they're taking, and the Greek economy may not be as strong as it looks.

The GREK Fund and Factor Exposure

GREK aims to invest in the most liquid companies in Greece that are representative of the country's economy. It tracks the MSCI All Greece 25/50 index and has only 26 holdings on a market cap-weighted basis. The fund is diversified across a variety of sectors, with a higher weighting toward financials than most ETFs of its type.

Here are its sector weights:

Overall, it is weighted heavily toward riskier cyclical sectors like financials, energy, and consumer discretionary and has very little allocation toward defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities. In itself, high weighting toward risky sectors is not a bad sign - it only is if valuations fail to account for it.

This weighting scheme, as well as the country's financial difficulties, has made the fund more volatile. It has a higher annualized standard deviation of 22.5%, as well as a beta to the S&P 500 of 0.6 and a beta to EAFE of 0.97. This is reflected in MSCI's factor exposure for the fund:

According to those who designed the ETF's index, it has much higher volatility and slightly lower quality of holdings, but does gain from momentum (as has been seen since the beginning of the year).

Overall, we can see that the fund is highly dependent on the global economy for performance. The Greek domestic economy has been improving at a solid rate, but if the rest of the world continues to deteriorate, it is likely the ETF will fall further than most equities. With global yield curves inverting and manufacturing PMIs falling, it may be best to allocate toward ETFs with less risk exposure.

Peer Comparison Shows Overbought Singal

The way I perform price analysis on single-country and industry ETFs is to compare their performance to their nearest neighbors or those with similar global economic exposure. After creating a benchmark, I illustrate how much the fund has out- or underperformed that benchmark.

In this situation, choosing a benchmark with similar economic exposure is easy - the rest of the debt-laden "PIIGS" countries. In the first chart below, I show how GREK has performed compared to "PIIGS ex Greence Benchmark", which is the equal weighted "fund" of Portugal (PGAL), Italy (EWI), Ireland (EIRL), and Spain (EWP). In the chart below, I divide GREK performance by that of the benchmark to show how a hedged "long GREK-short rest of the world" would perform.

As you can see, GREK tends to outperform in good times and underperform in bad times. This aligns with the high global economic exposure of the fund's sector weighting.

Single-country ETFs have a tendency of having mean-reverting relative performance. This means that if they beat their peers in one period, they are more likely to under perform in the next. Notably, the GREK fund's "benchmark hedged" performance is back at the 1.2 resistance level and has leveled off recently. This implies that at least a short-term 3-6 month period of underperformance may be in store.

Most Holdings No Longer On Sale

At the beginning of the year, GREK was significantly undervalued, as it had valuation multiples far below its Southern European peers. As the fund has risen about 40% while its peers have gone nowhere, that is no longer the case.

According to Global X, the ETF has a P/E of 15.4X and a P/B of 0.5X. This is high, as the Italian EWI and the Spanish EWP have an average P/E around 11X. However, roughly over a third of the stocks in GREK do not make a profit and keep the ratio artificially high. Many would argue that P/B is a better statistic, but I'd contend that the book value of Greece's banks and energy companies may not reflect market value well. Indeed, the average ROE of the fund is merely 3.3%, so those book assets are not delivering much performance.

Let's have a closer look at GREK's holdings. Here is a table with select financial statistics for all the holdings that had enough data. These companies represent over 90% of the fund:

Here we can see that most of the equities do not or barely break even. Price-to-book values are very low, but in my opinion, market asset value requires profitable assets.

In my opinion, the most clear indicator of overvaluation is price-to-sales difference to 5-year average. This is simply the current P/S minus the 5-year average "P/S". While price to revenue differs greatly between companies, it should very little for an individual firm. The vast majority of the top holdings are valued at over twice their typical levels.

Overall, it is tough to call GREK a value investment. It may have low book value and low earnings multiples compared to what would be found in the United States or Northern Europe, but when unstable profitability and high debt is taken into account, it appears to be expensive.

Macro Picture: Strong On the Surface, Weak in Reality

On the surface, the Greek economy looks the stronger than it has in a long time. Business and consumer confidence is high, unemployment has fallen all the way down to 17% (obviously, much more room to fall), and the government has managed to create a budget surplus.

Politically, the recent election in July resulted in the victory of the center-right party, with the even-keel Kyriakos Mitsotakis being voted in as prime minister. Many journalists are touting this election as an "end to populism". I agree that the worst, both economically and politically, are probably in the past, but I am less convinced than those journalists.

Despite, an improving government budget, the country's debt-to-GDP remains above 180% and has not fallen with the rest of Europe over the past ten years. I would contend that the vast majority of the surface-level improvements that the country has seen is due to collapsing bond yields in the country and what may be known as a "European Bond Bubble". In 2015, Greek 10-year notes paid 15% (and peaked at 20%). Just four years later, they pay 2.05%.

This has allowed the country to appear as if it has fixed its problems and is cleaned up. High debt can be refinanced at much lower rates, and asset values - which are negatively correlated to those rates - rise. That said, once the punch bowl is taken away, the same problems are likely to return.

One new concern I have is the country's balance of trade. In order to pay off debt, you need more money coming in than going out. This done primarily through the balance of trade and capital flows. Greece improved its balance of trade greatly until 2016, and it has slowly been creeping lower since:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Greece's current account is on the decline. It has poor capital flows and is unable to produce the trade surplus necessary to structurally fix the economy. Many of the GREK holdings in the energy sector are particularly at risk due to this trend. Overall, I agree that the macroeconomic landscape for the country has improved, but not nearly enough for the coast to be clear.

The Bottom Line

Over the long run, it is safe to say this ETF will rise, but over coming months, I expect the fund to fall back to $8 or lower. The assets are no longer undervalued, particularly not compared to its southern European peers. It has seen tremendous outperformance that appears to be rapidly weakening. And the country will be harmed when its interest rates inevitably rise, as it has been unable to deleverage.

If you are long, you may want to sell or at least use covered calls and take advantage of the fund's extremely high option premiums. Because it has a high implied volatility of 34%, it is safe to say that buying put options or short-selling will have significant carry costs. That said, a very small put option position is likely the way I would short the ETF, because I expect downside to be rapid if it occurs.

If the global economy gets out of its current rut and rates in Greece stay low, then it is likely the fund will march much higher. However, realistically, I expect the global economy to remain stagnated and for GREK to fall to between $7 and $8 to better reflect comparative valuations.

