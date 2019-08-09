Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield

Exxon Mobil (XOM) has revisited six-month lows on the back of falling commodity prices and the lure of a near 5% yield draws near. Investors should entirely avoid this yield as the macroeconomic backdrop is simply not supportive of an investment in the major integrated oil and gas space at this time. With the ongoing trade war and high U.S. production levels resulting in inventory builds rather than draws, the fundamentals aren't positive and I believe further downside is warranted for both crude oil and natural gas prices, as well as Exxon Mobil shares.

Source: Houston Chronicle

Lower Commodity Pricing Remains An Issue

Crude oil has really taken a turn for the worse in late Q2 and recently in late July/early August as U.S. production remains quite strong, inventory builds are taking the place of expected withdrawals, and global trade tensions aren't resulting in supply disruptions as investors had hoped for. At a high level, the August decline has been driven by a fear over a loss of demand from China, given the rising trade war tensions, and related fears that global growth is slowing.

Source: StockCharts

Investors should have the base case for multinational equities that a resolution to the trade war will drive asset prices higher and that includes crude oil, the primary driver for XOM shares. The heightened tariffs and even the threat of heightened tariffs make crude oil futures unattractive to own, given the negative impact on potential economic growth. However, it's also important that investors keep an eye on API and EIA-reported data, as the reversal to builds before the summer driving season ends is a roadblock for those bullish on crude oil.

For example, this week we've seen a build of 2.4 million barrels in U.S. stockpiles vs. a 2.8 million barrel draw. That's a net differential of 5.2 million barrels and the magnitude of a differential tends to rattle investor confidence. The path of least resistance is down for crude oil and while there will be substantial support for WTI at $50/barrel, the lower asset prices drive down the earnings potential for the quarter for Exxon Mobil.

I've seen discussion of OPEC potentially supporting oil prices with further cuts or a longer period of lower production levels. While I don't doubt the abilities of OPEC to reduce production levels, as well as follow-up with rhetoric that may provide short-term support for commodity prices, the organization has to wait until September 12, when their next meeting takes place, in order to actually follow through with any sort of action. Until then, expectations are free to be set where they may and the OPEC chatter sits in the background against an escalated trade war and a reversal in trend for U.S. inventories.

The company has also been negatively impacted by falling natural gas prices. The acceleration to the downside that natural gas prices have seen since December has been quite the spectacle to observe. This has led to lower gas realizations and a consequential negative effect on the LNG business. Below is a one-year chart of natural gas and investors can see how almost bubble-like the run-up in December proved to be. A sub-$2/MMBtu pricing on the Henry Hub would be something that hasn't been seen in quite some time, but the fact of the matter is that the commodity is approaching that mark and it has a severe impact on Exxon Mobil. Both the company's natural gas E&P operations and its LNG operations, albeit the latter is on a lag, see pricing weakness and that translates to earnings weakness. Even just this quarter, natural gas pricing looks to have deteriorated by 7%, on average.

Source: StockCharts

It comes at a time where the company has shown a real increase in production in its liquids business, as well as its crude and natural gas output globally. Permian production for the company is up a whopping 89% on a YOY basis, while total segment crude volumes increased by 7%. The statistic that I'll point investors to is that Exxon Mobil has its "highest 2Q liquids production in the last 10 years." That strength in volume helps to offset some of the weakness in the pricing, but earnings could be far more robust if pricing had held up for crude in the back half of the second quarter, and if natural gas hadn't continued its multi-month decline.

Source: Investor Presentation

Is The Company Itself At Fault?

Exxon Mobil has many moving parts, more so than other integrated oil & gas companies. We've just watched as the company reported Q2 earnings and at a high level, it looks like there's a lot to be impressed about. The company had nine major project final investment decisions ("FIDs") that took place in the first half of the year, a few key discoveries off of the coast of West Africa, as well as at Cyprus, and are progressing well with their LNG operations.

Yet, looking under the hood at the financials, this company is spending a significant sum of money to progress with these growth endeavors, while oil has entered a bear market, and now free cash flow for the quarter has turned negative. For Q2 2019, free cash flow was about -$900 million. The company is on track to spend another $15 billion in capital expenditure in the second half of the year, which means if prices sustain these low levels, then this negativity of free cash flow will worsen and the value proposition to investors will wane. The -$1.2 billion negative working capital impact in Q2 was driven by seasonal payables and non-cash tax items, both of which are difficult reads for investors to make, so it's difficult to be critical of the company in this area or to make any sort of extrapolation of it to future quarters.

The company expects volumes to be in line with that of the second quarter so when operating at that high of a level, its highest in a decade, it's worth considering what kind of effect the lower prices currently are going to have on the share price when earnings are reported for Q3.

Source: Investor Presentation

Despite the pressures faced during the quarter for both crude oil and natural gas prices, the real weakness for the company stemmed from its Chemical segment, which saw a $330 million loss in earnings sequentially, down to just $188 million. While some of this is attributable to scheduled maintenance, the company has noted that more capacity negatively impacted paraxylene margins, which is a common feedstock. Capacity coming online is generally the result of a multi-year capital expenditure for another firm and Exxon Mobil has made the note that they don't expect the margin pressure to abate any time soon, but maintenance will lighten up. Thus, we should see a marginal improvement in the Chemical segment's earnings next quarter but we'll be able to see the real impact that the capacity additions elsewhere are having.

The yield itself is of high quality. The company has 37 years of consecutive dividend growth and this past quarter the dividend was up 6% on a YOY basis. Investors simply can't ask more from a large-cap corporate. With a current yield of 4.81%, it's tough to shy away from this yield, especially where there are so few options elsewhere for a high-quality corporate. In addition to that latter point, the S&P 500 only yields 1.85%, which isn't all that significant when we begin to factor in return expectations relative to an index that has put up an impressive YTD return of +17.2%. While I believe Exxon Mobil is spending in favor of growth, which will translate to higher long-term earnings, the combined short-term pressure on free cash flow with falling commodity prices creates every reason for investors to be out of this stock.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil is a stock investors can avoid at this time. While the yield is one of the best out there, let alone one of the best of the Dow, it's not worth it to investors at this time when underlying commodity prices are showing signs of pressure and there's a high bar for earnings expectations set by the broader market. Should we see Q3 commodity pricing improve as we get into September, there may be scope for buying at these levels, but absent that, this has been a poor performer at a time where broader market indices look poised to retake all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.