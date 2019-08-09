Alamos Had A Solid Q2 But Faces Challenges In Turkey

Due to an emerging challenge at one of its Turkish projects, share price appreciation may slow down for a while until there's more clarification on the issue.

Thesis

Alamos Gold's (AGI) Q2 results showed solid performance on all key metrics (production, costs, and margins). AGI achieved firm results despite flat Y/Y average realized gold prices. Management is doing well to manage costs and simultaneously improve margins. The stock has promising long-term growth prospects fuelled by its exploration/development projects. However, there are rising challenges for one of AGI's Turkish projects (that is, Kirazli) which is expected to go into production next year. At present, these challenges hamper the outlook of the Kirazli project and we need more clarity on the issue so analyze the stock direction. Nevertheless, AGI has a strong presence in North America and is witnessing improvement in existing operations and I believe this would limit the downside accruing from the Turkish challenge. Let's get into the details.

Strong mining dynamics during Q2 2019

AGI's Q2 report showed impressive numbers. The company maintained a robust operational profile at its North American operations with both YD and IG mines surpassing the Q2 production (on a Y/Y basis). Despite the fact that average realized gold prices (of $1,309/oz) were largely flat with last year (Q2 2018: $1,307/oz), AGI managed to significantly revamp its earnings profile. The EPS changed from a negative $0.02/share to a positive $0.06/share.

In my view, AGI's improvements in Y/Y production and sales volumes, a significant reduction in quarterly cast costs and AISC, together with a mild improvement in average realized gold prices all bode well for the company. They will continue to reflect positively for AGI's mining dynamics assuming gold prices maintain their current levels for a while. Even if gold drops by (e.g. say, 5%), AGI's production numbers and cost metrics would enable it to post healthy earnings. Plus, the fact that AGI does not maintain large inventories of gold, indicates its ability to leverage from the recent rise in gold prices. Let's have a quick look at the Q2 numbers (Figure-1).

Figure-1 (Source: Q2 ER)

You don't expect decent dividends from a growth-oriented intermediate gold producer that has multiple opportunities for business expansion emerging from its current as well as new jurisdictions. At least not in the near term. In fact, AGI has proved to be a solid momentum play whose shareholder returns have outperformed the industry (Figure-2). AGI has curbed its dividend payments for a while to manage its expansion CAPEX and essentially remains debt-free with a strong liquidity position of ~$0.6 BB.

Figure-2 (Source: Seeking Alpha Essentials)

Alamos faces challenges in Turkey

AGI's exploration/development assets span across North America, Mexico, and Turkey (Figure-3). In particular, the Turkish assets have boasted the most attractive mining dynamics through low-cost production and a decent after-tax NPV associated with each project. Kirazli construction is underway and AGI expects to complete basic infrastructure requirements by the end of FY 2019. Kirazli is hoped to replenish the diminishing gold output from El Chanate mine (note that AGI has ceased major mining operations at the EC mine since Q4 2018 and has now switched to open-pit heap leach mining) and is expected to go live by the end of FY 2020.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

However, there's one big emerging problem at Kirazli. The local communities have collaborated with environmental protection organizations to stage protests against mine development, on ecological concerns (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: Cbc)

A detailed account of their cited concerns is out of the scope of this article. Nevertheless, it appears that the protestors would not easily let go of their claims. In the words of the deputy mayor of Canakkale province, where the Kirazli project is located (emphasis added by the author):

In six years, they will leave after this area becomes arid and is turned into a desert. We will fight until the end to stop the eco-slaughter here.

This emerging problem adds a level of uncertainty to the Turkish prospects (Figure-5). Although the officials of AGI's Turkish subsidiary and the Turkish Government defend the progression of mining activities, the protests could turn violent if AGI fails to take rapid steps to resolve the issues. The protests could also expand across the other two projects owned by AGI once they move into the development stage. Since the Kirazli project is in the early stages of development, AGI needs to find a win-win situation for both stakeholders. It's a test for management to tackle this emerging threat and one that could hamper share price growth, going forward.

Figure-5 (Source: Presentation)

Nevertheless, I think these challenges are less likely to land heavily on the stock price since AGI's current production profile is not dependent on its Turkish assets. AGI maintains a significant presence in North America, and its Canadian assets have provided Y/Y growth in production, as well as costs. The IG and (more recently) the YD mines have proved to be the star performers and would continue to propel business growth in line with rising gold prices.

Investor Takeaway

Mr. Market is giving a mixed response to the Turkish problem. The expectations for the potential increase in shareholder value accruing from the Kirazli project would run low for a while, and therefore, AGI would not be able to fully leverage from rising gold prices. However, once there's more clarity about (i) either the severity of the problem or (ii) resolution of the issue, the stock's direction would become more predictable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.