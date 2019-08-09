A Simple, Rules-Based Asset Rotation Strategy

Bond yields can be used to create a simple asset rotation strategy that has beat the market consistently over the past 14-year backtest period.

Market timing is a difficult task that is embroiled in controversy among investors. Many contend that is impossible to time economic downturns, while others swear by overly complex strategies that often fail due to over-fitting. What is needed is a simply strategy that makes economic sense.

In my opinion, the market today is the best indicator of the market tomorrow. Academics argue that all economic information is priced into markets, and that therefore, it is impossible to generate sustainable alpha. But what if you use market-based information like interest rates as your signal? Indeed, interest rates are known to be one of the best economic indicators of inflation and economic growth.

The introduction of U.S treasury inflation-protected bonds, or "TIPS" (TIP), in 1997 has increased this market-based information manifold. As you may know, those bonds pay out the yearly CPI change, so their yield has essentially no exposure to inflation. Because the government cannot print money to pay those bonds off (because doing so would create inflation), they also theoretically come with a default risk premium attached.

Asset Rotation Strategy

By using the yield curve as well as TIP bond yields, I have created a potential asset rotation strategy. The name of the game is to be in commodities like gold when inflation is rising, be in stocks with economic growth is rising, and be in bonds otherwise. For now, we will keep it simple and not use currencies, though it is likely the strategy can be improved with currency exposure.

Let me begin by showing the results of the systematic strategy and then explain exactly how it works. To start, no leverage is used as the strategy rotates between the S&P 500 via SPY, long-term treasury bonds via TLT, and gold via GLD with 100% weighting. Below you will also see "strategy position", which indicates which of those three it is invested in:

(Data Sources: Yahoo Finance and the Federal Reserve)

I was actually surprised by these results. The above includes returns from dividends, and trading costs are excluded. Though, the strategy only trades an average of 7.6 times per year (note, any change is two trades, as one asset is sold and another is bought), so those should be marginal. The increasingly popular passive "risk parity" strategy was also included using the weights 40% SPY, 45% TLT, and 15% GLD.

Here are some other comparative performance statistics:

Note, Sortino is the Sharpe ratio but with downside standard deviation used, which excludes positive ("good") volatility from the calculation.

Across the board, the rotation strategy outperformed the others. It had higher average returns at a lower maximum drawdown. It also had a high Sharpe and Sortino ratio, which indicates it has better reward for risk.

Reading the Tea Leaves

I'm not one for black box quantitative strategies where users don't know why a signal works. I also don't see this strategy as easily arbitraged, because doing so would require many trillions of dollars in allocation. That is why I want to share it with my audience, and also to see if readers have any ideas that could improve the strategy.

There are three components that match each of the three assets: the yield curve, the inflation breakeven rate minus the yield curve, and the 20-year TIP bond rate. That data can all be found here.

Here is a chart:

(Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data)

The strategy is simple - you buy whatever signal is highest.

If the yield curve is highest, you buy stocks.

If the inflation expectation rate minus the yield curve is highest, you buy gold.

And if the 20-year TIP rate is highest, you buy long-term bonds.

Of course, one major downside is that data on TIP yields do not go past the year 2000, so the strategy cannot be tested over a longer period of time. That said, we do know the yield curve tends to predict the market, and the strategy uses logical economic reasoning (what I deem as logical at least).

The "Buy Stocks" Signal

The underlying principle used is that the yield curve is an indicator of real economic growth expectations. If you expect the economy to grow, you will want to sell your bonds, particularly your long-dated bonds that will be harmed the most by inflation and have lower comparative value to equities.

Further, the yield curve itself acts as a controller of credit growth. If the curve is flat - as it is today - banks cannot make a significant profit by making long-term debt investments and slow the inflow of new debt. If the curve is steep, fat margins can be made selling long-dated mortgages and other debt, while borrowing at a low short-term rate. This is why a higher yield curve indicates strong future equity performance, and vice versa.

The "Buy Gold" Signal

Given that the yield curve is the best measure of indicator real (non-inflationary) GDP growth, it is safe to say that subtracting it from inflation expectations gives one a good measure of "real inflation" or the "value" of inflation compared to economic growth.

In this case, inflation expectations are calculated using the 10-year treasury yield minus the 10-year treasury TIP yield. Because inflation needn't be accounted for in TIP yields, the difference between the two equals the market-implied average inflation rate over ten years.

In case you're curious, here is a chart compared to the core inflation rate and yield curve:

(Source: Federal Reserve)

The red line (or buy gold line) in the chart above this is simply the blue above minus the red line. The reasoning is simple: if the comparative value of inflation is less than the yield curve, as it is today, then you're best off in gold or other inflationary assets. Gold is probably best because it is less exposed to idiosyncratic factors, though silver may have better results.

The "Buy Bonds" Signal

Finally, if the 20-year treasury inflation protected rate is higher than both of the others, then it is probably best to buy long-term bonds. The 20-year TIP rate is a simple measure of the long-term real cost of money. If that value is higher, then it implies that the market is pricing for economic inflation and for growth to be lower than the yield on those bonds.

The Bottom Line

Overall, this rotation strategy corresponds with a usual business cycle. Today, the strategy suggests we are in a similar position to 2006 and early 2007, where the "real" inflation signal is high and falling, while the yield curve is low and appears to be bottoming out. This is typical end-of-cycle behavior, where gold and other commodities perform well and stocks perform weak-to-negative.

One major difference is that bond yields are far lower than is typical this late in a cycle. If you look back to the chart above, you will see that the green "rate" line is lower than it was in 2006. This may cause the yield curve to steepen or, more likely, our inflation gauge to rise.

Importantly, the strategy does not give a short signal, it gives a long signal. Today it indicates gold/commodities can be expected to outperform the others while stocks can be expected to underperform, but it does not say by how much. Indeed, all three assets could fall together, but gold is still expected to fall the least.

Finally, it goes without saying that this strategy is not as time-tested as I would like. I find it logical and parsimonious and will use it in conjunction with many other factors when making an investment decision. If the U.S. government obtains a default premium, the model would likely fail, as it, like nearly all financial and economic models, assumes that there is little to no risk premium in U.S. government bonds. Of course, that's a very low-probability risk, but it is typically the "low probability" risks that kill a portfolio.

Overall, I hope you found this discussion interesting, and I am interested in hearing the thoughts of the Seeking Alpha community. If you would like to do it yourself, you can find the data you need here, though please treat this as educational and not as an explicit investment strategy, because it is still in its infancy.

