Fannie And Freddie Treasury Plan Means ~50% Gains In <45 Days

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that I have had my entire net worth invested in with one exception (Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR)), where I expect the rumors that they are in default of their debt because of a goodwill impairment to be possibly true. Mentally that has been a zero for me for several months. I put 10% of my net assets into that and basically lost it. Before Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, I turned roughly $50,000 into $400,000 somehow investing in Yellow Media, a phone book company in Canada that was doing a restructuring.

The purpose of this article is to convey the sense of urgency, despite the fact that I have been wrong about time for about 4 years now, that the biggest and most meaningful news for the non-governmental dollar balance of Fannie and Freddie equity investors is coming in the next 45 days or so. In fact, I've been told to expect it later this month and that Treasury has received its draft proposal back with comments from the White House and is working on the time-intensive FHA section.

Investment Thesis: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been in conservatorship for about 11 years now where the government has basically trampled shareholders and forced malicious accounting transactions in an effort to justify doing so. What's done is done, and lawsuits have been running through the courts since around 2012 when the government imposed the net worth sweep. Craig Phillips designed the Treasury plan and submitted it to the White House's NEC before he left Treasury and he said that the government has largely been paid back. All signs point to an orderly recapitalization coming soon in order for Fannie and Freddie to exit conservatorship. The lawsuits primarily revolve around the net worth sweep. FHFA's Mark Calabria said that the lawsuits will largely be settled as part of working to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. Preferred shareholders stand to get par or more. Common shareholders most likely will do well soon and in fact they stand to gain more than preferred shareholders, but so much of that depends on specific terms that are still to be determined. As such, I own preferred (about a million dollars worth [all of my money]) and recommend owning preferred. Lots of my friends own common and think that the outcome will be a bit different from what I am expecting in terms of mechanics, and I think they're wrong; but I still hope that they come out of this ahead of me and will talk about why I think they might or might not.

Boyle Capital

I don't know who Boyle Capital is, but I saw their recent letter about Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and thought it was better than anything I had written or could write, so I figured I'd share it here:

That pretty much covers everything that's relevant. Like I said earlier, I'm hearing that the proposal is back at Treasury who is currently working on finishing it up. I don't know how the sausage is made, so to speak, but what I do know is that so far it appears that the government has been taking its time to get this right. After all, this is a significant part of the economy that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac touch. I hear to expect the plan to come out later this month, but I mean, I can't say that in this world of delays on delays and the song that never ends of Fannie and Freddie shareholders where I am definitely the boy who cried wolf that I have confidence in that sort of timeliness.

Donald Layton, prior CEO of Freddie Mac

I'm always curious to see what former executives say about what's going on with their former companies. Prior Fannie CFO Timothy Howard has had a fascinating opinion where he blogs. Donald Layton is the most recent CEO of Freddie Mac. Historically his opinion always kind of has been down the middle of the road, but he is finally coming around to state the obvious:

Layton talks about the technical and legal issues that are still to be resolved. That's not a laughing matter, especially if you ask me what the right thing to do here is, because the right thing in this case isn't exactly what I expect to actually happen. The right thing to do here would be to reverse everything that the government has done to ruin shareholders since 2008. What's actually going to happen is that the government is going to settle the lawsuits and shareholders that own preferred are going to get at least par as part of the recapitalization. I expect the warrants to be exercised as part of this recapitalization and that is a very unpopular opinion to some of my common shareholder friends.

Pros and Cons for Commons

The pros are that the longer the recapitalization runway, the more value they should have. The Moelis plan sets the course for a multi-year recapitalization and has come out with share price valuations from $8-18 across the coming few years. I figure that the plan lays out the mechanics of what's going to happen, but the recapitalization may happen quicker, the actual capital requirements may be higher or lower, and the earnings multiple that the companies are able to raise capital and trade at may be higher or lower. I'm a worst case kind of guy, but frankly at this point I think that the commons offer more upside than preferred but I'm still not betting on it. If you ask me, most of the real risks to common shares have largely been eliminated at this point given the direction that the administration is going in.

The preferred shareholders may be able to justify getting more than par in a legal settlement, but I don't think you need that at this point in time in order to justify an investment there.

Capital Requirements

FHFA sets capital requirements. The FHFA proposed capital rule sets these at like 2.55%. The Moelis plan raises 3%. Lower capital requirements would lead to a higher stock price for the common IPO. I don't know what capital requirements make sense and I don't want to have to know. What I do know is that it sure looks like they're going to be set at an amount that would have prevented the "need for conservatorship" back in 2008, which was really a discretionary decision by Treasury's Hank Paulson. It needed to be done to bail out the banking system because apparently China had talked to him about dumping agency mortgage-backed securities and the banking system at the time was already in dire straits. And so, he worked with Dan Jester to reconstruct the record and went and forced them into conservatorship. Then in order to justify the conservatorship, FHFA used its discretionary accounting authority to systematically write down the value of their assets.

Part of my investment in Fannie back in 2014 was that it was becoming clear that these write-downs were just temporary in nature. The companies could have survived without conservatorship if the government had not forced them into it, but it is not clear that the banking system could have survived. Sometimes decisions get made like this that push the limits of how capital structures are designed to work. It's not fair and it's not legal, but so far courts haven't agreed with that opinion. Courts have largely said that the government can do whatever it wants. That's really a scary thing to think about. That's also what I'm counting on. I believe that the government wants to get them out of conservatorship. I believe it can and that it will and that this is what the incoming plan is all about.

As part of ending conservatorship, I believe capital requirements will be set significantly higher than they were in the past and that part of how this conservatorship has been run has taken that into consideration. The amount of money that the companies make on their guarantee fees have basically doubled because FHFA sets guarantee fees. Since the government has taken them into conservatorship, the profits of the companies have doubled and the companies give them all to the government. If preferred shareholders get par, I expect that they will have missed 11 years of dividends unless some portion of those get paid out in some way as part of a settlement. I believe common shareholders have suffered the worst grievances. It's not fair. It's really not fair. It's downright rotten.

Getting Capitalized

I think that the government needs to settle the lawsuits with common shareholders as well. I am fascinated as to how this all works out. I don't really understand what leverage the common shareholders have. I look at situations like this and always figure new money makes the rules. In this case, FHFA sets the capital requirements and the companies go out and ask public markets about how to get there. Treasury talked with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) about leading the stock offering that will get the companies out of conservatorship. If I was going to be investing ~$100B of new money into these companies I would want to buy at a price where I am going to make as much money as possible. In that world, lower prices are better than higher prices.

The Moelis plan offers fairly decent valuations for the companies on higher future earnings based on increase in guarantee fees. Based on what I've heard, that's entirely possible. The higher the guarantee fees, the more recurring income the companies make and the harder it is for the government to write down their assets like they did in 2008. At higher guarantee fee levels, what happened back in 2008 to shareholders here is less likely. On top of that, the companies look like they're going to be forced to raise and hold more money than ever. So, not only do the companies make more money than ever, they will have more money than ever. They're basically being spun into utilities. Shareholders have been screwed for years at the expense of saving the banking system in 2008 and trying to restructure this situation so that it doesn't happen again.

Summary and Conclusion

From this point forward there is major news coming out within the coming weeks. Treasury and the White House will present the plan to get Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship. There may even be an en banc legal ruling coming out of Collins that adds fuel to the fire, but at this point I'm not counting on it. I'm counting on par for preferred simply from the Treasury plan alone with a time frame being the next 12 months. I figure that the market quickly figures this out when the plan comes out and that the preferred jump about 50%. It's pretty boring really. I've waited on this 5 years, but now is the time that my waiting pays off; and while my ROI isn't that great, if you take your life seriously, now is not too late for this. Now is still very early to make a difference in your life.

So that's where I am at and what I'm doing. I might write another book today called "Adequately Capitalized." I've written four books so far on the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and I don't care to count the dozens of articles.

My largest mistake here is not starting a limited partnership and going out and raising money to buy more stock here and taking a cut of the profits. That said, across the past 5 years, I don't think anyone would have patiently waited with me. The volatility of the stock price across failed legal rulings and the other chicanery that investors have been put through would have caused anyone normal to cut and run. I've remained single and on the beach for far too long because of it. I've been on the never-ending vacation. This is the only way I've been able to justify doing what I'm doing here.

I strongly believe the incoming Treasury plan is expected later this month and is the climax of this recapitalization story. I believe that this is the event that will cause the market to more appropriately discount the preferred to the point of IPO. Right now the preferred trade at 50% of par. I figure 75% of par seems fair if you're looking at par in the subsequent 9 months. That would be a 50% return in the next 45 days. Commons historically go up faster and quicker than preferred on most good news days. Their current pricing offers possibly more upside potential if things go in their favor. Given the expected mechanics, my valuation range of $4-7 still offer more upside for commons than preferred if preferred only get par. I like to think I'm fairly conservative with my estimates but who knows. I'm fine with par as a worst case at this point.

I think that covers enough to get you started if you're new to this. Party on Wayne.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.