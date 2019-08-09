Silver Ring Value Partners - American Tower
About: American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)
by: Fund Letter Stock Ideas
Summary
During the quarter, AMT's stock reached $212, and I further reduced our investment by eliminating the equity portion of the position.
What remains is the call option component.
I will be vigilant and make sure to begin reducing the investment appropriately when it approaches my base case value again.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
After three consecutive quarters of results that were moderately better than my base case assumptions, I re-assessed the company's value as per my process. The