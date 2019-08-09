The Opportunity In The Energy Midstream Is Hard To Ignore (Podcast)

In this special edition of the Marketplace Roundtable, he talks about why that is, how he finds his ideas, and a couple of his favorites.

At least that's sort of the case that Michael Boyd is making - he's shifting his focus to the sector because he sees a growing opportunity for investors.

Energy has been down for so long that it's starting to look like up to investors.

by Daniel Shvartsman

More Marketplace Roundtable Podcasts »

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

We a special Friday edition of the Marketplace Roundtable podcast. It's special because instead of someone from Seeking Alpha's editorial team, our host today is J Mintzmyer, Seeking Alpha author and leader of Value Investor's Edge. He turned the tables by getting behind the mic. His guest is Michael Boyd, a colleague of his and the leader of the newly renamed Energy Income Authority.

The occasion is Boyd's renaming of his Marketplace service, which is now focused on the energy space. J and Michael talk about the whys of that decision - namely, the growing opportunity in the energy sector which is increasingly becoming hard to ignore. They talk about that opportunity. Michael also shares his inverted approach to finding great ideas, and talks about a couple of the names he owns, Shell Midstream (NYSE:SHLX) and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX).

Click play above to listen to this podcast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael Boyd is long SHLX and MPLX, J Mintzmyer is long SHLX. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice. Michael Boyd and J Mintzmyer collaborate on their respective Marketplace services.