Despite Positive Export News From Soybeans And Wheat, Upside Potential To Be Limited With Weather And Trade Weighing

Weather not threatening to crops over next two weeks despite temperature and precipitation levels increasing some.

Corn net export sales disappoints coming in less than expected; wheat and soybeans come in line with expectations and above average.

Monday's WASDE report is expected to be positive, but upside potential will be limited with non-threatening weather and lingering concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Soybeans and wheat lead the grain market higher on Thursday after a positive net export sales report

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished up 1.35% to $4.1150, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 1.97% to $8.8412 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 1.87% to $4.9812. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Thursday 0.70% ($0.11) to $16.15, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 1.81% ($0.27) to $15.19 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) higher 1.04% ($0.06) to $5.36. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 10.2 cents to $4.984, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures unchanged to $4.176. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.004 to $5.204. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Soybeans and wheat net export sales come in line with expectations and above the four-week average; corn disappoints

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending August 1, Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending August 1, 2019, came in at 487,700 metric tons. This came in line with traders' expected range of 245,000-490,000 metric tons. The 487,700 metric tons were up 27% from the prior week and 17% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from the Philippines, Mexico, Japan, Italy, and Taiwan.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending August 1, 2019, of 42,600 metric tons exported came in well below traders' expectation range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The 42,600 metric tons were down 70% from the prior week and 82% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were from Saudi Arabia, Mexico, El Salvador, and Japan. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending August 1, 2019, of 197,000 metric tons came in below traders' range of 203,000-610,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico, Honduras, and Panama.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending August 1, 2019, of 101,700 metric tons exported were in line with traders' expected range of 0-299,000 metric tons. The 101,700 metric tons were down 29% from the prior week, but up 25% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from China and the Netherlands. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending August 1, 2019, of 318,300 metric tons were in line with traders' range of 109,000-408,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations.

Temperature and precipitation levels will increase over the next week to two weeks, but will not be of anything extreme/threatening to late planted crops

U.S. weather including the grain belt over the next couple of weeks will be driven/influenced by several weather features: 1) is the fetch/source of monsoonal moisture located on the west side of an anomalously strong upper level heat dome over the south-central U.S. that will transport northward from Mexico into the Four Corners, Rockies, and Plains, 2) is the aforementioned strong upper level heat dome over the south-central U.S., 3) is an upper level trough centered over northeastern Canada, and 4) is another upper level trough area just off the West Coast that set to move inland over the next 5 days. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-7 day (August 8-15) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-15 day (August 16-23) upper-level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of temperatures, much of the grain belt will be in good shape over the next couple of weeks. The aforementioned upper level troughs will help to keep temperatures mild with near-normal temperatures overall across the northern U.S. including the northern half of the grain belt. The heat dome centered over Texas and the south-central U.S. will result in hot and humid conditions there and extending into the southern sections of the grain belt. Temperatures are expected to warm up across the greater parts of the grain belt in the 6 to 11-day time frame as the heat ridge tries to expand northward, but still overall not expecting anything extreme. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-7 day (August 8-15) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-15 day (August 16-23) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In terms of precipitation, the next 7 days will feature multiple areas of showers and thunderstorms focusing on the northern/central High Plains eastward into the Mississippi Valley and Midwest.

Across the central Plains into the Mississippi and Tennessee Valleys, showers and thunderstorms aided by stationary frontal boundaries and monsoonal moisture from Mexico, will travel around a heat dome over the south-central U.S. in a classic 'ring of fire' pattern. This 'ring of fire' will extend from the Southwest U.S. into the Rockies into the central Plains and finally into the mid to lower Mississippi Valley.

Further to the north across the northern High Plains into the Upper Midwest, strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall potential will be triggered by a combination of upper level disturbances (e.g. short wave troughs), and active jet stream, and frontal boundaries over the next 7 days. Figure 9 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal to a wetter-than-normal pattern developing across much of the grain belt in the 1-7 day time frame (August 8-15).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

In the immediate, trouble areas will be located over the southwestern parts of the grain belt (southeast Kansas, northeast Oklahoma, southwest Missouri, and northwest Arkansas). Another round of heavy rainfall is expected through early Friday across this area as thunderstorms are expected to re-develop along a stationary frontal boundary. With rain having already fallen over this area, this will make for a multi-day heavy rain event with rainfall totals of several inches. Outside of this, much of the grain belt should be fine with some of the rainfall to come being a welcome sight given how dry it's been recently. Figure 11 below is a Day 2 (Friday morning through Saturday morning) excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding exists.

Source: NOAA

Figure 12 below is a Day 3 (Saturday morning through Sunday morning) excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding exists.

Source: NOAA

Final Trading Thoughts

On Thursday, the grain market finished positive as a part of the global, broad market rally. There's nothing major that's threatening on the weather front over the next two weeks and trade concerns still linger with China. Because of that, expect for upside potential could be limited.

