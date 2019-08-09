East 72 - Alliance Data Systems

The stock has consistently underperformed in recent years: from touching above $300 a share in 2015, it currently trades at around $140.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is a provider of credit card lending, marketing and loyalty services to a variety of consumer-facing businesses, principally online and physical retailers. The company is organized in three segments, the largest of which is the credit cards business, as well as a loyalty program which includes the Canadian Air Miles program, and Epsilon, a marketing and analytics business first acquired in 2004 for $310 million (the company has also since acquired other marketing businesses that have been integrated into Epsilon).

Perhaps in part because of the confusing collection of tangentially related businesses in ADS, the stock has consistently underperformed in recent years: from touching above $300 a share in 2015, it currently trades at around $140. The last fall has come as a result of the company's attempt at simplifying its narrative by selling Epsilon to Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) for $4.4 billion ($3.5 billion net of taxes and fees), which the company plans to use for share repurchases and debt paydown. The market was disappointed with the sale price, as prior valuations had pegged Epsilon's value as being higher, and the stock has fallen further to its currently depressed levels. The sale of Epsilon was duly completed on 1 July 2019.

Irrespective of whether the sale price is disappointing, we think that at this stage the business is unambiguously cheap. According to our calculations, which adjust 2018 annual earnings for the Epsilon sale and subsequent debt paydown and share repurchases (assuming they happen around current price levels), the remaining credit card and loyalty businesses are trading at around 6.5-7 times trailing earnings.

Several assumptions underlie this analysis: in particular, use of a trailing multiple may not make sense if the trend of falling credit card receivables seen during 2018 continues. However, the decline in balances during 2018 was the result of a deliberate move by the company to clean its portfolio of failing and underperforming retailers, and the company is confident it can continue to grow receivables over time by signing new clients with better growth profiles and ramping up recently signed clients. If the company's estimates for 2019 prove accurate, it will have grown the balances by a compound annual growth rate of 17% over 8 years:

Since the end of 2018, several new signings have already been announced, which gives us confidence that the company will be able to return to growth in receivables. We've also taken the company's estimates for corporate expense reductions resulting from the sale at face value. Here, too, signs are encouraging: in particular, ADS already eliminated one layer of management by replacing the CEO and CFO with the previous CEO and CFO of the card business, both of whom have been with the company for many years. This move also suggests - although nothing concrete has been confirmed by the company - that the loyalty business may also be sold, further simplifying the company's narrative and freeing up more capital for share buybacks which, at these levels, are likely to prove extremely accretive.

The restructured ADS remains cheap within a cohort of inexpensive credit card/payment providers. The group represents a stark contrast to the aforementioned new-age companies that ostensibly provide some sort of credit disguised as annuity:

It should be noted that the consensus numbers above assume differential and varied assumptions on share buybacks to our own. Additionally, the opportunity for industry consolidation or further divestments by ADS remains a live one making prevailing valuation metrics very attractive.

