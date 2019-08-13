Long Ideas | Tech 

A Share Buyback Is Coming: Amazon Is A Conviction Buy

by: Julian Lin
Summary

AMZN has always looked expensive because investors have focused on trailing numbers.

On a sum-of-the-parts basis, AMZN is deeply undervalued.

I explain why a share buyback is coming.

AMZN is a conviction buy.

Amazon (AMZN) shares slumped after reporting second-quarter earnings that, while typically stellar, apparently did not meet high expectations from the Street. This is a name which has confused investors for decades as in