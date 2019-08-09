Vista Outdoor Q1 FY 2020 Earnings: No Pleasure In Being Right

We take a look at the recent earnings and what it means for investors.

The company has been struggling over the last few years due to both internal and external factors and just reported another loss due to declines across its brand segments.

Vista Outdoor is a diversified company with brands in both the outdoor and shooting sports markets.

Before market open on Thursday, August 8, Vista Outdoor (VSTO) reported their fiscal Q1 2020 earnings results... and then the stock reached all-time lows.

Did it deserve to be sold off? Were the results really that bad?

Let's take a look at the earnings results and work through the numbers.

Earnings Results

For Q1 FY2020, the company reported net sales of $460 million. This is down from $529 million a year earlier, a decline of $69 million or 13%. On an organic basis, excluding the eyewear brands the decline was 7%.

For the quarter, the company reported an adjusted net loss of $4.685 million or $.08 per share. This is an increase in the loss from $247k or $.00 per share a year earlier.

As reported, the company lost $16.615 million or $.29 per share versus the $52.348 million loss or $.91 per share a year earlier, predominantly driven by the impairment charge for assets held for sale.

Furthermore, the company suffered with free cash flow, reporting a negative $44.97 million compared to positive free cash flow of $70.35 million for the same three months one year earlier.

The company ended the quarter with $31.59 million in cash and equivalents.

Thinking About the Earnings

As a firearms and outdoors company, Vista's income is predominantly generated in the second half of the year. In that sense, it is not that surprising that the regular seasonality took hold and the company reported losses.

What was surprising however is that the company's revenue declined year over year, despite stronger firearms data and a supposedly healthy economy.

Source: Seeking Alpha News Release

So is it the ammo business or the rest of the brands?

As per the press release, sales of the ammunition were $214 million, down just 1.5% from the prior year.

From the earnings presentation slides, we know that the "Shooting Sports" segment accounted for $238 million in revenue. This implies that the Savage and Stevens firearms brands accounted for $28 million in revenue for the quarter.

Source: VSTO Q1 FY2020 Earnings Presentation

Interestingly, the above slide also answers one key question that I had and posed in the prior earnings article. That question is, how much revenue was Savage/Stevens generating? I proposed that it was sales of around $225 million.

One of the questions which I have today which will impact the future is "how much revenue is Savage generating?" What we do know from company statements is that ATK, the parent company from which Vista was spun off from, paid $315 million for Savage in 2013 which represented a 5.5 EBITDA multiple. ATK has since been acquired by Northrop Grumman (NOC). As per an older article on MassLive.com, Savage produced 645,000 rifles in 2012. Assuming the same level of sales and an average selling price of $350 (right around where Ruger is at). This implies sales of around $225 million or a bit more than 10% of the current sales of Vista as a whole. In either case, the brand is currently being valued at around $170 million. Does that mean the volumes declined over the previous 6 years? The margins? Or willing to accept a lower multiple to pay down the debt?

Source: "Vista Outdoor FY 2019 Earnings: 'Best Minds' Were Really Wrong"

Turns out, we were right in the ballpark. For FY2019, Savage/Stevens accounted for just under $190 million, a number that I am sure declined from the prior years.

Unfortunately the drop was not just in firearms and ammunition but across the board, including accessories, action sports and outdoor recreation.

Source: VSTO Q1 FY2020 Earnings Presentation

The total "Outdoor Products" revenue declined to $222 million from $239 million, a 19% drop year over year. If we exclude the sale of eye-wear, that is a 7% decline.

As we know and have discussed ad-nauseam, the company's major issue was, and continues to be the debt load that they were stuck with at the time of spin-off.

The company has managed to pay down a good chunk of the debt but it also came at the price of selling off assets. As a result, the debt ratio continues to climb.

Source: VSTO Q1 FY2020 Earnings Presentation

Bottom Line

This leads to the gorilla in the room. With today's sell off, the market cap of the company is quite a bit below the debt.

Data by YCharts

(Note... the chart above does not reflect the payoff from the sale of Savage Arms)

Is the company going to continue selling off assets to pay down the debt?

In any case, yes, selling off assets WILL reduce debt... but it creates another issue that is already starting to come up. Selling off assets is also killing off revenue.

Source: "Vista Outdoor FY 2019 Earnings: 'Best Minds' Were Really Wrong"

What I am having difficulties with is why is Vista having issues with the outdoor sports/accessories segments while their competitor American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) is having success growing those segments?

While we can explain or use NICS data as an excuse for the health of the firearms market, with organic growth in the outdoor recreation and action sports continuing to decline, I am puzzled as to whether the brands are mismanaged or simply not popular?

In any case, Vista has suffered quite a bit since I started covering the stock and it does not give me any pleasure to see a firearms and 2A company suffer, even if I was right.

Data by YCharts

In my last quarter's article I stated that the "reasonable" value would have been around $6. We have now broken down below that level.

Is it an opportunity? Perhaps. If you want a complete discussion on the valuation subject, take a look at my previous article (linked above), "Vista Outdoor FY 2019 Earnings: 'Best Minds' Were Really Wrong."

In the meantime, despite my love for many of the individual brands, I do not feel comfortable investing in the stock at the current time.

As always, thank you for reading and I look forward to your question and comments. Do note, at the time of writing, the complete 10Q was not published. The data is from the 8K release and the conference call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.