14% Yielder Wereldhave Guides For A Weaker H2, Increasing The Odds Of A Dividend Cut

I have discussed Wereldhave (OTC:WRDEF) plenty of times before here on Seeking Alpha, and although the commercial REIT is usually able to publish satisfying financial results, its share price continues to slide lower. Wereldhave has now reported on its H1 results and although the performance in the first semester was good, the second half of the year will be quite a bit weaker which strengthens the impression the current annualized dividend of 2.52 EUR per share (for a dividend yield of almost 14%) won’t be sustainable for much longer.

Wereldhave’s main listing is in the Netherlands where it’s listed on Euronext Amsterdam with WHA as its ticker symbol . The average daily volume in the Netherlands is approximately 240,000 shares per day. And based on the current share price of just over 18 EUR, the market capitalization of the commercial REIT is just over 750M EUR.

The background

A mixed bag from Wereldhave as the company published excellent results in the first half of the year, but when you compare the full-year guidance with the H1 performance, it’s clear the second semester will be quite a bit tougher.

In the first half of the year, Wereldhave realized a direct income of 1.44 EUR per share (note, REITs don’t use the term ‘FFO’ in Europe, but instead use ‘direct result’), but it has reduced its full-year guidance to 2.75-2.80 EUR per share. Using the midpoint of the full-year guidance, it’s implied the H2 direct result will be just 1.33 EUR per share. This seems to be confirmed in Wereldhave’s update as it mentions‘bankruptcies and restarting tenants will impact rental growth’. This appears to be a sugarcoated statement as the rental growth will actually be negative in the current semester.

This also means we should use the H2 expectations to define an updated NAV and NAV/share. If I would assume the entire lower direct income will be caused by a lower gross rental income (it wouldn't be reasonable to look for any other excuse), we can reasonably expect a gross rental income of 95M EUR in H2, for an annualized gross rental income of 190M EUR. This should increase by approximately 5M EUR by 2021 when the four assets under development will start to contribute (assuming they will be fully let). 5M EUR doesn’t sound like much but is 0.12 EUR per share in direct result, so it is relatively meaningful in the bigger scheme of things.

Re-calculating a fair value for Wereldhave

I will use a gross rental income of 192M EUR, including the assumption of a 1% rent hike next year. On the balance sheet, 12.3% of the equity value is attributable to non-controlling interests, so I will be using the same ratio in the calculations. I am applying a required gross rental yield of 7.25%, and that is a mark-up of almost 7.75% on the current yield of the 10 year Dutch government bond which currently yields a negative 0.47%.

And even applying a required rental yield of 8.5% would still result in a fair value of 24.8 EUR per share. It shouldn’t be a surprise to see Wereldhave’s own NAV/share isn’t too realistic. But despite Wereldhave being a company in decline, it should not be trading at the current price levels (which indicate the market is pricing Wereldhave at a gross rental yield of 9% (based on the expected weak second semester).

So what’s the solution to unlock shareholder value?

We have established the fair value of the real estate in Wereldhave’s portfolio is almost twice as high as the current share price and yet the market continues to send Wereldhave’s share price lower.

Although income-focused shareholders will certainly be pleased with the strong dividend (which despite the implied guidance cut for the second half of the year theoretically remains fully covered), it’s clear the same dividend actually prohibits Wereldhave from turning the ship around.

Based on an annualized performance using the H2 guidance as starting point, Wereldhave’s current dividend commitments mean just over 5M EUR in cash is being retained by the REIT, which is virtually nothing. With 5M EUR you cannot rapidly expand your asset base with new assets that could help to stem the lower rental income from other properties.

So there are only two ways for Wereldhave to unlock shareholder value. As long as it has to deal with declining rental revenue it will have to add (better) assets to its portfolio and/or fund expansion projects on the existing assets. Growth isn’t an absolute necessity for a REIT, but it certainly would be appreciated by the market to see hands-on approach to diversify the asset base by adding a few Tier-1 properties. There are two ways to finance this strategic plan. Either the dividend gets cut, or Wereldhave initiates an optional dividend and is prepared to offer shareholders a stock dividend (or a combination of both) in order to retain as much cash as possible. Keep in mind the current dividend was decided on when Wereldhave still owned its Finnish mall, resulting in a much higher direct result and a much better coverage ratio of the dividend. The direct result is now lower since that sale, but the LTV ratio has also decreased so while the dividend uncertainty has increased, the balance sheet has actually improved.

Growing the company by diversifying and adding to the asset base is option one. A second option would be an orderly wind-down of the business. Wereldhave should try to sell more assets and slowly wind the company down. If the management is really convinced of the appraisal value of its malls (which was pegged at 40.90 EUR per share), then it should continue to sell assets and initiate a share buyback program (either on-the-market or a Dutch Tender Auction) on the completion of each sale. I think this strategy is the least likely plan Wereldhave will be executing on, as the management team would basically be putting themselves out of a job.

A third option would involve Wereldhave Belgium, a company listed on Euronext Brussels wherein Wereldhave has a majority stake. Wereldhave would either have to sell their position in Wereldhave Belgium (to raise the cash to fund their organic growth plans) or make an even bolder move by acquiring the shares of Wereldhave Belgium it doesn’t currently own yet. The latter option would be the best option, but Wereldhave then once again faces the issue it cannot use its own shares as currency to buy the shares of the minority shareholders of Wereldhave Belgium.

There are several potential options on the table, but every single one of those options involves ripping off the bandaid and making bold choices. Wereldhave’s new CEO has confirmed a strategic review is underway, and I hope he will be dare to make a decision. At this point, it doesn’t even matter anymore which one of the options Wereldhave will pursue, the only thing that matters is that ‘something’ happens. Anything.

Conclusion

Are the Wereldhave results surprising? Yes and no, it really is a mixed bag. The H1 results are better than I expected, but the implied H2 guidance is softer than I expected. If we would annualize the H2 expectations for next year, Wereldhave is on track to report a direct result of around 2.65 EUR per share. This means the REIT is trading at just 8 times its direct result while the 2.52 EUR annualized dividend should still be fully covered.

But it also means two other things: the dividend should most definitely be cut. Perhaps a severe cut to 2.00 EUR (or lower) would make a lot of sense as this would enable Wereldhave to redeploy 25M EUR per year elsewhere, either to fund acquisitions and upgrades or just by reducing net debt. Since the Finnish mall has been sold, I feel Wereldhave should have cut its dividend immediately in a response to the changed asset base, but the lack of a CEO at that time prevented the company from taking decisive action.

Wereldhave has also initiated a strategic review, and I hope something will happen. Either Wereldhave sells itself, sells (or spins off) Wereldhave Belgium or acquires Wereldhave Belgium as a whole.

After the H1 results were published, I have added a little bit to my personal portfolio and still have a written P20 for September which is now in the money. The fair value of the real estate assets is much higher than the current share price, but there is no plan in place to unlock that value.

