Chesapeake Energy Is A Broken Stock, Not A Broken Company

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) reported its Q2 earnings on 8/6/19, and it simply wasn’t enough to stop the bloodbath shareholders have been experiencing. On 8/6/19, the company closed at $1.39 per share down 10.9% for the day, which lowered the market cap to $2.27 billion. Less than one year ago, CHK purchased the Eagle Ford producer WildHorse Resource Development Corp. for nearly $4 billion in cash and stock. Over the past three months, CHK has seen its share price decrease by roughly 50%, and ironically, the combined entity of CHK and Wildhorse is worth almost 50% of what CHK paid for Wildhorse. I have previously stated that you need to have an iron stomach to be a shareholder in CHK, but the free-falling share price could make anyone want to throw in the towel. I read the press release, listened to the conference call and read the conference call transcript multiple times since yesterday. I honestly thought the quarterly report was very good and was shocked that it was disregarded by so many people.

I read every CHK article on Seeking Alpha and see all the negative comments about the board of directors and, especially, CEO Doug Lawler. I am shocked when I see the calls for a new CEO. If we are sitting at $1.39 after starting a major transition to oil, where would we be if CHK never sold the Utica asset and remained an even purer natural gas play? Mr. Lawler and the board had the vision to divest the Utica before natural gas cratered to purchase WildHorse and start a major transition to oil. For anyone who is just reading the headlines, go and actually read the earnings call transcript or the press release from CHK's Q2 report. I believe the company is making all the right moves, and eventually, the share price will go back up to the $3-5 range or the company will be acquired by one of the supermajors. It’s hard being a CHK shareholder these days, but I am not ready to give up. I certainly can admit when I am wrong and cut my losses, but I still believe being long in CHK will pay off, despite the ridiculous volatility in the share price.

(Source: TD Ameritrade)

CHK’s debt is the elephant standing on the lion’s neck

At the end of Q2 2019, CHK’s principal amount of debt, including the debt absorbed by acquiring WildHorse, was $10.16 billion. Currently, the amount of debt is four times the market cap of CHK, which is presenting a major problem that the investment community can’t get over. The debt-to-market cap ratio has continued to increase as the share price has continued to free-fall. CHK has worked diligently to restructure its debt profile, and recently exchanged $884 million in senior notes which were maturing in 2020 through 2021 into new senior notes maturing in 2026. The company also repaid $380 million of its floating rate senior notes due in 2019 at maturity. This allowed it to reduce the amount of debt maturing prior to 2022 to $595 million, of which $301 million is due in 2020 and $294 is due in 2021.

On the conference call, Mr. Lawler stated that CHK will pursue asset sales to further reduce the debt load. Nick Del’Osso, CHK’s CFO, shared that the company will look to retire its near-term debt maturities through cash flow in future asset sales. Mr. Del’Osso indicated that CHK has multiple small portfolio asset divestitures underway and is optimistic that they will generate positive outcomes. Later on in the Q&A session, Mr. Del’Osso responded to a question saying that CHK will monitor and look for opportunities for small and, potentially, a bigger asset sale to accelerate getting to their leverage target.

Yes, the company has a tremendous amount of debt, but it is manageable. With the trend CHK has been on between small asset sales and net income, it should have no problem retiring the debt for 2020 and 2021. The company has $451 million in debt maturing in 2022, $308 million in 2023 and $850 million in 2024. Going into 2022, CHK should be cash flow-positive, with the potential to retire the debt maturing in 2022 and 2023. If CHK needs to pull a lever and divest a large asset, I believe it would either be the Gulf Coast or Mid-Continent asset. The Gulf Coast is 100% natural gas with a Q2 production of 751 mmcf/d and consists of 301,000 acres. The Mid-Continent is a mixture of 35% oil, 24% NGL and 41% natural gas with a Q2 production of 25 mboe/d and sits on 764,000 acres. Depending on what CHK can command for one of these assets, it would reduce the company's overall Capex, deleverage the balance sheet and could buy it multiple years of retiring debt as it matures.

(Source: Chesapeake Energy Q2 Report)

CHK’s transition to oil is transforming the production mix

In late 2018, natural gas spiked as CHK was acquiring WildHorse, and since, then prices have plummeted. Mr. Lawler and CHK management made the decision to transition to a more balanced organization, increasing their focus on increasing the oil production. Only two quarters have passed since WildHorse was integrated into CHK’s portfolio, and both the predictions on production and capital efficiencies are proving to be accurate. In Q2, CHK processed 122,000 barrels of oil per day, which was an organizational record, as its oil mix increased to 25% of its total production. This is a 36% year-over-year growth in oil production, and production is going to increase in the second half of 2019. CHK is expecting to place 170 oil wells into sales, which is an increase of 50% from the first half of 2019. In 2020, the company is projecting that oil production will grow by double digits without increasing capex.

CHK is raising the midpoint of its full-year oil production guidance by roughly 250,000 barrels, which are driven by steady growth in the Powder River Basin and both Texas assets. It is currently developing its 2020 organizational plans, and is looking to allocate an increased amount of capital to oil growth areas and decreasing the amount of capital used on its gas assets. CHK is currently utilizing four rigs in the Brazos Valley area, and placed 24 wells on production in the second quarter of 2019. These wells consisted of 4 gas wells in the Austin Chalk and 20 oil wells in the Eagle Ford. In the third quarter of 2019, CHK is expecting to place an additional 26 wells on production in the Eagle Ford oil window. One of the most intriguing pieces of information was that the company redefined its understanding of the fluid windows in the Brazos Valley acreage, which is resulting in a larger Eagle Ford oil window than it originally thought. The expansion of the black oil window based on the subsurface analytics which was validated from production data in Q1 increased CHK's confidence that there are approximately 230 additional locations in the black oil window for it to drill. The company is also expecting a higher oil cut from these locations than wells drilled in the volatile oil window or dry gas window of the Eagle Ford.

In the South Texas Eagle Ford position, CHK is utilizing four rigs which are located on large ranch projects. During Q2'17, wells were placed into production, and the company is projecting to bring 42 wells into production in Q3. It is also steadily growing its high-margin oil production in the Powder River Basin, as a 6th rig was moved to this area in April 2019. The company placed 16 wells into production in Q2 2019 and expects to bring 26 wells into production in Q3 2019. It also connected its first pads into a new oil gathering system which transports via a pipeline system, eliminating some GP&T expenses, which should help improve margins in the future.

The transition to oil is important and separates CHK from other exploration companies, as it is no longer a one-trick pony. Management has not gotten any credit for taking on a major transition and reducing its dependency on natural gas prices, as the rug was pulled out from under the company. If CHK can continue on this path of increasing its oil production, it should benefit from its margins as long as oil prices don’t fall back into the $40s. This also makes CHK more attractive to the supermajors who are committed to increasing their production. While most of the larger players are focused on the Permian, the Eagle Ford offers great basins which don’t have the bottlenecks and pipeline constraints of the Permian.

(Source: CHK Q2 Presentation)

(Source: CHK Q2 Presentation)

(Source: CHK Q2 Presentation)

CHK is delivering on organizational efficiencies and the cost synergies it promised

CHK is delivering on its promises to reduce costs and generate organizational efficiencies. The company’s full-year guidance for production expenses were lowered, as its cash operating expenses were reduced by $57 million, or $0.40 per boe. After five months from closing the WildHorse transaction, the 2019 annual synergy savings are projected to come in between $250 and $280 million, which is on the high end of its original projection. The operational efficiencies were projected to come in between $50 and $80 million in annual savings, and CHK is estimating that it will exceed those projections and the actual savings will be between $90 and $100 million annually. The company's capital efficiencies were expected to be between $150 and $200 million, and CHK is forecasting that the actual annual savings will be between $160 and $180 million. Overall, the projected range was between $200 and $280 million in annual savings, and the company believes the high end of this spectrum will be achieved, as the annual savings will be between $250 and $280 million. It is remarkable, in my opinion, that CHK was able to transition the WildHorse asset into its portfolio and recognize savings on the high end of its estimates after only five months. It should give everyone confidence that this management team knows what it is doing and can achieve the goals it set.

CHK has also eliminated an average cost of $600,000 per well, and in some wells, the company has recognized over $2 million in savings. These savings were generated through its accomplishments of improved drilling, completion techniques, faster cycle times and lower oilfield service costs. Production performance increased by more than 30%, with the average 2019 well reaching a similar level of cumulative production in 180 days which historically took 260 days. In 2019, CHK has turned in 7 wells which have reached a maximum 24-hour production rate of more than 1,000 boe/d, compared to just 3 that reached similar levels in 2018. The South Texas drilling team delivered a 15,361-foot well over the course of 5.5 days, averaging over 2,700 feet per day.

So far, CHK is executing on its strategy, as the company has eliminated $300 million in cash costs, improved its margins by 35% and increased its oil mix by 50%. The oil production in the Brazos is expected to increase by 30% from the end of Q2 in 2018 to the end of 2020. Also in the Brazos from the end of 2018 to the end of 2019, CHK is indicating that the peak rate of oil wells will increase by 35%, the breakeven per barrel will decrease by 25% and the well cost per lateral will decrease by 17%. The Powder River Basin is also generating large cost savings, as the Turner average till cycle time will have decreased 25% by the end of 2019, given the GP&T expenses will have decreased by more than 45%. Since the end of fiscal year 2017, CHK will have increase the EBITDAX/boe by 85% at the end of 2019.

(Source: CHK Q2 Presentation)

Conclusion

I see a broken stock, not a broken company, in CHK. After reading all the data, I don’t believe CHK is in any danger of filing for Chapter 11 protection, even though the chart seems like that’s where the company is headed. CHK management, in my opinion, is making great progress and is delivering on its promises, even if the Street is punishing the stock. I am in the red on this position and have added to my initial position 16 times to dollar-cost average. I have done this because every quarterly report I read makes me believe that much more in what the management team is doing. I think that eventually either CHK stock will get out of the doghouse, even if it takes a year or two, or the company will be acquired by one of the supermajors. I think there are two companies - Exxon Mobil (XOM) or Chevron (CVX) - whose portfolio CHK would fit very well into. Obviously, I have been very wrong on this company according to the share price, but I feel there is still hope. At least Morgan Stanley somewhat agrees with me, as they maintained their recent upgrade after CHK reported its Q2 earnings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.