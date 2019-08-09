Seanergy Maritime May Be Worth A Gamble

Seanergy’s (NASDAQ:SHIP) (NASDAQ:SHIPW) shares are risky but may be worth the $0.52 price tag when considering the company’s lower valuation and the substantial improvement in charter rates. The recent share price drop was largely the result of Seanergy's highly dilutive share and warrant offering as I outlined in my previous article entitled, ‘Why Seanergy Maritime’s Shares Will Drop Below $1’. Even through the share price decline, the dry bulk index, a composite of dry bulk charter rates, has surged to hit a five-year high. While the dry bulk index has given up some ground over the past two weeks, charter rates are still substantially higher than previously. With the company's lower valuation and the better charter rate environment, the prospects for Seanergy’s shares appear to have improved significantly.

Synopsis of Seanergy

Seanergy is a dry bulk shipping company which owns and operates ten capesize shipping vessels. The company typically keeps their vessels chartered at index-based rates rather than at long-term fixed charters but recently has fixed some of their charter rates. The company also carries a relatively high debt load and interest charges have been a burden on the company. This debt creates significant financial leverage for Seanergy. Seanergy also carries the high operating leverage inherent in dry bulk shipping companies. The company's high leverage tends to amplify financial results by making poor charter rate environments much worse and making good charter rates much better.

Seanergy has been operating at a loss. Those losses were certainly exacerbated as charter rates started to drop in late 2018 and continued to drop into 2019. In the second quarter, Seanergy experienced some financial distress as mentioned in the company’s conference call. The dry bulk index had reached a low of 595 in early 2019 at which point Seanergy was undoubtedly seeing heavy losses with its index-based charters. The company also stated in its earnings conference call that its best option at that time was to pursue the highly dilutive share and warrant offering to secure financing.

Why the drop in the share price?

Seanergy’s share price has been losing ground over time as the company continued to have losses in what has been a poor charter rate environment over the past several years. Another deep decline in the share price occurred as a result of Seanergy’s aforementioned offering of shares and highly dilutive warrants on May 9th, 2019. With this offering, Seanergy’s fully diluted outstanding shares ballooned by a factor of ten to approximately 30M shares and, not surprisingly, the share price has been hammered down to where it currently sits at $0.52/share.

Seanergy’s share price decline after the dilutive financing wasn’t immediate; the share price dropped over a few months. The terms of Seanergy’s offering were buried in the SEC filings and it appears to have taken the market a while to notice and digest the information. The stock also appeared to react negatively a few weeks ago when Seanergy put out a press release specifically to update their share count, which might have been the first indication many investors received of the heavy dilution. The recent earnings report might have also driven home the extent of the dilution but the company also missed revenue guidance which may have also contributed to another small decline in the share price.

Dry bulk charter rates

Capesize, such as the vessels which are owned by Seanergy, is the largest class of dry bulk shipping vessels. The vessels are so named because the vessels sail around the capes of Africa and South America as they're typically too large to pass through canals such as the Panama Canal. Capsize rates have seen a strong resurgence over the past few months. The dry bulk index tracking charter rates recently hit a new five-year high of 2191, over three times higher than the low of 595 hit earlier this year.

The recent resurgence in rates may be a result of mining company Vale (NYSE:VALE) regaining full capacity in shipping iron ore around the world after a mining accident crippled operations. Additionally contributing to the industry's higher charter rates, as mentioned in Seanergy's conference call, is that a number of vessels are laid up in shipyards to be retrofitted with scrubbers in preparation for the January 2020 fuel sulfur cap reduction.

Reasons why Seanergy’s shares may be worth a gamble

As previously mentioned, the primary reasons why Searnergy’s shares may be worth the risk are the company's valuation and the resurgence in capesize charter rates. Seanergy's fully diluted market cap currently sits at about $15M even after the company received $14M in financing. The rebounded dry bulk index currently sits at 1,734 vs. the low of 595 seen a few months ago. Seanergy stated on its conference call it has fixed 62% of its third quarter days at about $23,800 per day time charter equivalent (TCE). This charter rate is correspondingly about three times what the company had experienced for the first half of 2019. The company also said it expects the strength in rates to continue at least through the end of the year as industry-wide scrubber installations continue to reduce the available supply of vessels.

The $23,800 per day TCE rate for 62% of its third quarter days mentioned by Seanergy, all else being equal, is enough to push Seanergy from a loss toward positive earnings of $0.028/share for the third quarter, even if the remaining days were to stay at the much lower $8,400 per day TCE rate seen in the first half of the year. Alternatively if current charter rates linger through the end of the year as the company believes they will, the rates would extrapolate to an astonishing $0.20 per share in earnings for Seanergy for each of the third and fourth quarters. Barring some negative development, it seems likely that at least the next two quarters will be very good for Seanergy.

After the fourth quarter, nobody knows how the new fuel sulfur specification will affect charter rates starting on January 1, 2020, but the industry will likely opt to scrap a few vessels rather than comply with the new sulfur cap. The potentially higher cost of lower-sulfur fuel may lead to slower steaming to also effectively reduce the supply of vessels. A reduction in vessel supply tends to be positive for dry bulk charter rates.

Conclusion

Seanergy’s high financial and operating leverage in this much-improved charter rate environment might make Seanergy’s shares worth a gamble as current rates, if they continue, would be likely to lead to relatively high earnings. If charter rates were to stay at current levels or were to improve, Seanergy’s outlook would be extremely good. However, investors should keep in mind that Seanergy’s high leverage cuts both ways and if charter rates drop back to the lows for an extended period of time, Seanergy may continue to take losses and again face financial distress in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.