85% Discount For Intu Properties PLC Or A Downward Spiral For This Retail REIT?

Is this Retail REIT a value play for the long term, or is there no way up from here?

The share price once traded around £3.65 back in January 2015, but is currently £0.38. What have been the main drivers for Intu Properties' great decline?

Introduction

Intu Properties PLC (OTCPK:CCRGF, INTU.L) is a retail-focused REIT that specialises in shopping centre investment, management and development. Its portfolio currently holds 20 shopping centres in Europe, with the majority in UK and 3 assets in Spain. This makes for an un-diversified REIT that has inadvertently been impacted by the shifts in the retail sector.

Intu's Decline

Amidst global economic uncertainty and the effects of Brexit, high street retailers have struggled with rising labour costs, business property taxes and shifting shopping patterns as consumers move online. The EY Item Club forecast reported slower growth in consumer spending across the UK (first half of 2019) and projected a similar trend moving forward.

These trends will continue to add pressure to high street retailers, a number of whom have already announced store closures and fallen into administration. Some of the notable names include Debenhams (OTC:DBHSF), Marks & Spencer (OTCQX:MAKSF), New Look and House of Frasers (OTCPK:SDIPF). The number of retailers entering CVAs, administrations and restructuring has been on the rise over the past 2 years, and shopping centres have scrambled to retain or sign new leases. This has led to a tenuous situation for the Retail REIT sector on a whole and is largely attributable for Intu's sharp decline.

From the recently published half-year report, four main problems can be highlighted to understand the company's woes:

The increased departure of retailers has caused a drop in occupancy rates and a decline in rental income for Intu (7.7% in the 1st half of 2019). The poor outlook of the retail sector has caused property valuations of Intu's shopping centres to fall (10% reduction). The cumulative impact of the above two effects is a worsening debt-to-asset ratio. Intu has resorted to suspending shareholders dividend to support its continued investment in malls and to improve its debt-to-asset ratio

In my opinion, the first 2 problems should not be underestimated by investors, because they exert a considerable strain on the REIT's debt level and can very possibly create a negative cycle of events that would lead to a continuous downwards effect on the stock price.

In the half-year report, management warned that rent from shops would continue to fall for the rest of 2019 and 2020. This negative outlook means that the decline in Net Operating Income is not over and will continue to drop. For a REIT that is operating at an already low interest cover of 1.68x, this is especially dangerous. From December 2018 to June 2019, the interest cover dropped from 1.91x to 1.68x, which should be a red flag for many investors. If the drop in tenancy and rents continues, Intu could be facing possible default.

On the valuations front too, the company is facing a seriously challenging time. The NAV per share (diluted, adjusted) as of 30th June, 2019 was 252p, 19.8% down from 31st December, 2018. The share is currently 38.48p. That is almost an 85% discount of NAV. This begets the question: Are investors in for a seriously good bargain, or are they catching a falling knife?

The crux of the issue is as NAV continues to fall, the Debt-to-Asset / LTV ratio of Intu will continue to rise (currently 57.6%). In a tightening market, the current leverage ratio is highly risky. If Intu misses its forecast for rents and net operating income, and faces issues servicing its debt interest, the REIT could possibly face bankruptcy like GPP in 2009.

Finally, Intu's failure to pay a dividend payout to shareholders means that it will incur a tax bill estimated to be £20 million in 2019, according to forecasts by Liberum. Due to its REIT status, Intu is exempt from corporation tax, but only if it pays out 90% of its taxable income in dividends. This move has definitely not only put off investors, but it will also add a significant blow to the company's already struggling Net Operating Income.

Conclusions

Management has proposed a 5-year plan to radically transform the REIT and focus on the prevailing debt problems. The REIT's 5-year strategy involves decreasing its retail exposure by transforming its empty retail space into homes, hotels and flexible office spaces. This initiative to diversify, while well-intentioned and arguably necessary for survival, could be very costly and more complex than imagined.

There have been attempts to sell its assets, and the REIT has received unsolicited offers for its properties in Spain. However, forced selling in such a weak market would realise the capital losses, and negotiations would inadvertently be tilted towards any potential buyers. A failed attempt to take the REIT private also underscores the lack of interest for the problematic portfolio of retail assets.

Overall, I believe that investors should understand the risks associated with Intu, invest with caution and keep a close watch on other retail-focused REITs, like Hammerson PLC (OTCPK:HMSNF).

