Eschler Recovery Fund - Pan American Silver Corp.

What could PAAS be worth in a blue-sky scenario if gold goes to $2,000, silver goes to $50 and 100% owned Navidad in Argentina is valued by the market?

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter published by Theron de Ris.

New Holding: Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Following the acquisition of Tahoe Resources last November, PAAS owns the largest silver reserve base in the world with assets spread across the Americas. PAAS combines high exposure to silver (48% of attributable reserve value), gold and base metals with scale, liquidity, a strong balance sheet and shrewd management. When investors think of silver, they think of Fresnillo (OTCPK:FNLPF), but while PAAS's market value is less than half of Fresnillo's, its reserve and resource base, margins and free float are much greater. The $2.5bn market cap at our purchase ($11.9 per share) looked like a genuine bargain. With Tahoe (purchased for $1.3bn) came not only Escobal (in Guatemala), the largest silver mine in the world with 264m oz of reserves and 21 million oz of potential production pending a restart, but also 500,000 oz of gold production next year at an all-in-sustaining cost of circa $1,000/oz. Because of its minimal downside and blue-sky upside, PAAS is now the fund's largest holding. Let's examine the building blocks of a $20 per share base case value (70% above our cost) ignoring PAAS's vast undeveloped resources and assuming stable metals prices:

PAAS currently produces 25m oz of silver at all-in costs of $10-11/oz which generates $100m in annual free cash flow at $15 silver and supports at least $1bn of equity value. Tahoe purchased its gold assets in two transactions in early 2015 and early 2016 for approximately $1.7bn combined. It secured a good deal making these purchases right at the bottom of the bear market. Escobal ceased production in July 2017 after the Guatemalan Ministry of Energy and Mines revoked its mining license due to a dispute with an indigenous tribe. PAAS is now in a consultation process of unknown duration with this ministry with the objective of restarting operations. We know what Escobal is worth in production because from 2014 through mid-2017 it produced 20-21m oz of silver annually at all-in-sustaining costs of $8-9/oz. At $15/oz silver the mine thus generates free cash flow of $130-150m and can conservatively sustain equity value of $1.5bn (Tahoe's market cap peaked around $5bn). Approximately $4bn in combined enterprise value (net of $240m in net debt) yields $20 per share.

What could PAAS be worth in a blue-sky scenario if gold goes to $2,000, silver goes to $50 (40 gold/silver ratio) and 100% owned Navidad in Argentina, one of the world's largest undeveloped primary silver deposits, is valued by the market? This is where it gets exciting. Let's conservatively assume PAAS's all-in silver costs double to $20/oz and gold costs increase to $1,200/oz. PAAS's base silver business (25m oz per year) would generate $750m in free cash flow and Escobal and Navidad could earn $600m a piece (each could produce 20m oz per year) implying a combined equity value of $19-20bn at a 10x multiple. The gold assets would generate another $400m annually or $4bn in equity value at a 10x multiple. Overall, in this upside scenario PAAS could hypothetically be worth over $100 per share. In recent years PAAS has reached $40 per share twice (early '08 and late '10) and $20 per share as recently as 2017 when its asset endowment was much smaller. The above analysis hopefully underscores the real potential for all-time share price highs (>3x our cost), indeed the possibility of nearly 10x blue-sky upside, if a major bull market in silver plays out. Do you feel any better about the fund's holdings in silver equities now?

Risks to the thesis are the amount of time we have to wait for 1) the price of silver to reach new highs and generate genuine interest in the industry again and 2) the Escobal mine in Guatemala to restart. We mitigate these two risks through the margin of safety, our understanding of the precious metals cycle and our willingness to be patient.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.