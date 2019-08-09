Hemfosa Fastigheter - First-Class Real Estate Company Currently A HOLD

Hemfosa Fastigheter is a high-quality company, run by extremely talented management, very rarely undervalued, and offers quarterly dividends. It should be on your watchlist.

In this article, I'll present to you a company which represents a respectable percentage of my Scandinavian real estate holdings.

This article has taken somewhat longer than anticipated, considering the company, with subsidiaries/joint ventures, makes up almost 3% of my portfolio holdings. However, now it's time to introduce investors to Hemfosa Fastigheter (OTC:HMFFF), one of Sweden's most interesting real estate companies.

I'll show you why I consider the company recession-resistant and why you might consider, following a drop in share price, investing in one of what I consider to be the nation's best real estate companies. Hemfosa isn't the company I invested in when I first started my portfolio. It's grown and is currently experiencing some very interesting shifts in its corporate structure and strategy.

It's also the holding that is up the most in my entire portfolio to date - almost 100% in less than 4 years.

Let me show you why

Hemfosa - Real Estate for all of Sweden

So, as those of you who frequent my articles know, the real estate market in Sweden is...special - especially when talking about apartments and housing. Why? Because there's a disparaging lack of housing for people across the nation, in particular in the metropolitan regions. Sweden beeds almost half a million new residential units in less than 5 years, and we're building somewhere around 100 000 at this time. It's going to be a catastrophe.

A combination of unfavorable taxation, a lack of subsidies for contractors/builders, and an inflexible megalodon bureaucracy and building codes have created a situation where it is decidedly unprofitable for contractors and building companies to build anything beyond condos, high-tier luxury/expensive apartments, and/or industrial/office space. This is one of the foremost challenges facing Sweden's social-democratic nation today, and there are no easy solutions, and especially no solutions tailored to the needs of an increasing population requiring cheap housing (we need 400-600$/month-units, not 1100-1500$/month).

With that in mind, let's move forward.

Hemfosa was founded as late as 2009, by Jens Engwall and Bengt Kjell, both with long experience from leadership/board positions in the much larger Kungsleden AB (OTC:KGSDF). Their ambition was opportunistic real estate purchases during the short real estate dip of 2008-2009. Because the market was spooked due to macroeconomic issues, this new company with their experienced management, managed to pull off a large number of real estate transactions during those initial years, including:

All of DK Properties holdings, due to bankruptcies.

The acquisition of four massive real estate company holdings due to bankruptcies or financial trouble from companies based in Denmark and Iceland.

51% of Saab Automobile's real estate holdings in Trollhättan

The headquarters of SKF (See above) (SKFRY)

Jens Engwall was voted as the most powerful/influential person in all of real estate Sweden during 2011, far ahead of real estate magnates managing far larger portfolios. In short, this man seems to know what he's doing.

Hemfosa as of FY18 managed 36B SEK worth of properties. These properties are found in the following subsectors.

Offentliga Kontor = Regional/State/Municipal offices/real estate

Skola = Schools

Vård/omsorg = Hospitals/Health Care

Rättsväsende = Legal system/courts

Kommersiella Kontor = Office Space

Övrigt = Other

Please observe that when Hemfosa states they own hospitals, they don't necessarily mean private real estate holdings catering to private hospitals. They mean in part the buildings housing regional and state hospitals. The same is (mostly) true for schools.

As such, the company's truly major tenants, representing virtually every segment apart from "other" and Office spaces, make up about a huge portion of company tenants and rent contracts. Tenants are major organizations like The Swedish Police, Norwegian Unemployment Agency, Migration Agency, The Probation Office, and the like. The likelihood of default with these tenants is close to zero.

The company's foremost goals is a real estate holding value of 50B SEK while maintaining extremely low risk in its portfolio. The specialization into more public properties/holdings continues, and the company's aim is for this to be pretty much the only holding that it has. The company has received multiple tenders to build and manage new public properties for local social service agencies, municipal pre-schools/schools, and other projects.

Hemfosa splits its company into the following reportable segments

Public Offices/Municipal , including tenants like the Swedish IRS, the Probation office, Municipalities, and Social Insurance Agency, Social Service offices, etc. Once again, the risk here is near-to nil.

, including tenants like the Swedish IRS, the Probation office, Municipalities, and Social Insurance Agency, Social Service offices, etc. Once again, the risk here is near-to nil. Health Care contains tenants active in Hospitals, Pediatric Care, Elder Care, and Health Centers. Again, many of the tenants here are public organizations or regionally-linked organizations.

contains tenants active in Hospitals, Pediatric Care, Elder Care, and Health Centers. Again, many of the tenants here are public organizations or regionally-linked organizations. Judiciary, containing courts, police and similar organizations. Another area with virtually zero risks for default, regardless of the economy.

containing courts, police and similar organizations. Another area with virtually zero risks for default, regardless of the economy. Commercial Offices includes private tenants in large, high-growth municipalities and regions.

As of 2Q19, the total value of the company's real estate holdings has grown to almost 40B SEK and is found in the following geographies.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

As we can see, the company is far more spread out than competitor Castellum (OTCPK:CWQXF), having significant holdings in both Finland and Norway, focusing on the same sort of customers as here in Sweden.

So, what we have here is a fairly new (~11 years) real estate company which focuses almost entirely on low-risk public clientéle and has managed to grow its portfolio to ~40B SEK in as short a time.

How are their finances?

Finances - Stellar

While not as perfect as Castellum - Hemfosa is younger and more active if looking at transactions, the company nonetheless has excellent finances.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company's indebtedness aims to be below 60% of portfolio/real estate value, with an equity/asset ratio (Solidity) of 35% for 2018 (aims to be at least 30%). The company wants the ability to cover interest at a minimum of 2X, and this is currently 3.3X.

Unlike larger real estate companies and REITs, Hemfosa targets a very conservative payout ratio of ~40% of earnings after tax and joint ventures.

(Source: FY18 Report)

The company targets a 10%+ annual dividend growth and wants to achieve its 50B SEK real estate goal within 5 years. The dividend history is also excellent - with one small exception.

(Source: FY18 Report)

As you can see above, the company increased its dividend year by year, and it is paid out on a quarterly basis. The increases stopped in 2018 when the company lowered the annual dividend to 2.40 SEK/share. Prior to this, the company's yield was close to 4-5%, and my own YoC was close to 5.3%. Now my YoC is 2.67%. Why?

The explanation's coming in the next section.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

The graphs show two things. The contract expiries, with very few expirations prior to 2026 and forward, as well as the occupancy for the company, which is above 94% as of 2Q19.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

The company's largest tenant, coming in at 6% of the total EBIT, is the Swedish Police. The second-largest is a municipality, and once again, we find many institutions and governmental organizations on the list.

The company's debt is well-managed, with an average interest rate on the current debt of 1.94%, and total debt of 23.354B SEK as of 2Q19.

(Source: 2Q19 Report)

The company's holdings are consistently growing in value - here we once again see the drop-off we'll talk about in a second, and we can also see the company's increase in their Norwegian holdings - an interesting trend, in my view, and one I like, because of Scandinavian diversification into our richest neighbor.

So, in closing - the company has well-managed debt (albeit close to the company's own limit), an almost-40B SEK portfolio with the aim of growing it to 50B before 2023/2024, and a current dividend yield of ~2.5% at about 40% targeted payout ratio, paid in quarterly dividend distributions.

So what is this drop-off? Meet Nyfosa.

So, back when Engwall created the company, he made opportunistic purchases of somewhat higher-risk real estate holdings across Sweden. Most of these turned out well and built the basis on which Hemfosa has grown its risk-free portfolio.

But in 2018, the shareholders received notice that Engwall and Hemfosa intended to split the company, in order to create two very clear companies/ventures, with very different ambitions.

The largest one would remain Hemfosa Fastigheter AB, which would focus on extremely low-risk growth and management - it's also the company we look at here.

The second, however, the new spin-off would be Nyfosa, and its focus would be opportunistic purchases of higher-risk real estate holdings, such as private office space, warehouses, industrial areas and the like. Not only that, the newly-created company would take all of the now-unsuitable real estate holdings with them from Hemfosa to Nyfosa, about ~10B worth of high-yielding real-estate which provided cash flow to the generous dividend.

As a result of this, the common share dividend was halved, and shareholders received 1 share of Nyfosa per share of Hemfosa. The new company is traded on the Stockholm Stock exchange under the ticker NYF.STO. It does not pay a dividend yet, though it intends to do so once the portfolio value reaches around 20-25B SEK.

(Source: Avanza)

Nonetheless, the ride for this stock, which actually represents almost 1% of my portfolio, has been stellar and has grown nearly 50% since IPO in a period of less than a year. This, I believe represents the confidence shown Jens Engwall, who left his position in Hemfosa, and became CEO of Nyfosa instead, focusing on what it is he truly loves doing. It also represents the large number of transaction Nyfosa has made, and the quick growth of its portfolio value.

My intention for the 1.12% spin-off holding is obvious - keep it. Once the stock pays a dividend, this dividend should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 3-4% of the stock price, with a far higher YoC for me personally.

I do not recommend buying Nyfosa at this time, however.

The resulting company - and preferential share

After the spin-off, we are now faced with a different company, with a far more conservative yield. I am more than accepting of this new profile, because:

The company will, I believe, be able to grow the dividend aggressively in the coming years.

The low-risk profile of the new company is tailor-made for the economic climate we're headed into.

While 2.5% yield is not something that'll excite a lot of people, the risk profile involved in the company following the spin-off is very, very conservative. It essentially is a kind of long-term secure holding or bond, with a 2.5% yield (that's how I choose to view it, at least).

In addition to this, Hemfosa is also one of the few Swedish companies to offer a preferential share, this one with a ~5.3% yield. This is one of the few Swedish prefs I own. The pref trades on the Stockholm stock market under ticker HEMF-PREF.STO, but unfortunately currently trades at extremely unappealing, above-call prices. Once again, I'm long the pref as well, but I don't recommend buying it at this time.

Risks

I believe this company faces very few risks long-term, provided that they continue on track with their strategy. Because of the tenant profile, the risk for default is extremely low. Even the private tenants the company does have are active in areas that involve municipal/regional/state business, such as schools and health care.

The company's relatively conservative debt position coupled with its average low-interest rates mean that debt isn't really a concern at this time and the very low payout ratio means that Hemfosa could suffer years of poor macro without truly being in danger of having to lower the dividend for avoiding a >100%+ payout ratio.

In short, beyond general macro risks, I don't see anything company-specific Hemfosa could face. Their largest private tenant is below 2% of the total portfolio holdings in terms of rental value, and while state/municipal/regional tenants aren't guaranteed in perpetuity, they are extremely safe indeed.

Valuation

As with most Swedish companies at this point, Hemfosa is simply too expensive for new investors at this point. In fact, the company has never been valued as highly related to earnings as it is now, coming in at almost ~8 times forward earnings (3-4 P/E during 2016-2017). While the current P/B value isn't too high from historical norms, the fact is that the divestment of the higher-yield holdings skews this comparison somewhat, and I'd prefer focusing on a P/E valuation at this point.

Perhaps most importantly, a downturn will bring pressure even to this stock (albeit somewhat less, I'm sure), at which point investors could pick this up at both of a more appealing price and yield, especially for international investors that have to pay withholding taxes on the already somewhat small 2.5-2.7% dividend.

The bottom line, however, is that I believe the company, based on historical metrics and the current profile and market, is overvalued here. The stock price could be prone to a pullback. I see a fair valuation closer to the historical 3x-4x P/E, or perhaps 5x-6x, accounting for the company's now-more conservative risk profile.

If you can acquire the stock at this valuation, you should have a long-term holding with a decent yield and far above-average safeties.

Thesis Summary

I invested in Hemfosa for the same reason I invested in Castellum - the conservative nature of the majority of its clients, and its relative safety in a sector that's usually not all that safe.

The Nyfosa development came as a surprise to me, albeit a pleasant one given the result of the spin-off. It turned Hemfosa even more conservative - more conservative, I'd argue, even than Castellum. The depressed yield reflects this change, and the holding has gone from being fairly-high yield to being the equivalent of my investment in a government bond ETF, at 2.5-2.7% annual yield.

The company's profile and risk-reward ratio, however, means that comparisons should be made to companies in similar lines of work - and I honestly don't know any American/NA/International REITs or companies with a similar client base or focus. A good peer comparison perhaps would be something truly conservative in the way of REITS - I'm thinking along the lines of AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) or Public Storage (PSA), which hold a similar conservative appeal and low-risk clientéle. The fact is, however, that while Hemfosa looks undervalued compared to most of these firms, I don't believe that is truly the case at this time.

I believe the difference in valuation perspective represents the fundamental differences in our real estate markets, and that they cannot be compared so readily.

As a result, my recommendation for Hemfosa shares is a Hold, and wait. Investors would be advised to wait for a better opportunity, when this stock sees a pullback and nears an undervaluation.

Recommendation

As of this share price of ~90 SEK/share, I consider Hemfosa Fastigheter a "HOLD". This is a buy-and-hold-forever company which is a great holding for those who can invest at an appealing valuation. The bottom line though is that, much like with other Swedish/Scandinavian stalwarts, that time isn't now.

