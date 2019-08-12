Retirement Advisor: Decumulation (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
For retirees who want to bequeath their portfolios, principal intact, a 4 percent withdrawal rate may be too high today, given today’s risk-free rate, adding one extra challenge on top of all the other difficulties of retirement withdrawals.
This podcast (5:12) suggests that, with so many unknown variables, including date of death and future returns, an advisor’s best bet may be to structure the portfolio to allow for growth, safety and the ability to use the money without fear of depletion.