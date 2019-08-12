Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

Retirement Advisor: Decumulation (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

For retirees who want to bequeath their portfolios, principal intact, a 4 percent withdrawal rate may be too high today.

Non-profit foundations have long used a 5% withdrawal rate successfully.

But that is based largely on a market history during which they could make most of that amount back in safe investments, with the rest coming through high-quality stock investments.

With so many unknowns, including date of death and future returns, advisors should structure the portfolio in a way the client can use the money without fear of depletion.

This podcast (5:12) suggests that, with so many unknown variables, including date of death and future returns, an advisor’s best bet may be to structure the portfolio to allow for growth, safety and the ability to use the money without fear of depletion.

