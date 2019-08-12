Retirement Advisor: Decumulation (Podcast)

Summary

For retirees who want to bequeath their portfolios, principal intact, a 4 percent withdrawal rate may be too high today.

Non-profit foundations have long used a 5% withdrawal rate successfully.

But that is based largely on a market history during which they could make most of that amount back in safe investments, with the rest coming through high-quality stock investments.

With so many unknowns, including date of death and future returns, advisors should structure the portfolio in a way the client can use the money without fear of depletion.