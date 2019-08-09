New Residential Investment Corp., Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.: 2 Companies, 2 Portfolios, Same Assets, Very Different Results

We exited the long positions we had in both stocks (for a long time) a month ago - very happily so.

Something simply doesn't add up and we fear that sooner or later NRZ and CHMI will have to surrender to the same "MSRs gravity" rules that Wells Fargo already did.

The numbers presented by NRZ are neither in-line with peers, nor reflecting what is going at the Mortgage Servicing Rights market.

While the sky is falling on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, it's "business as usual" at New Residential Investment Corp.

I'll make it quick and simple this time round.

It's earnings time, we all have much to do (and digest), and we also wish to spread the word as quickly as possible, so here goes.

Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSRs") are contractual obligations that allow the original mortgage lender of a note to sell the loan servicing functions to a third-party for the purpose of collecting loan payments, setting aside escrows and insurance payments and forwarding principal and interest amounts to the lender.

If that sounds to you like ancient Chinese - it's fine. That is not an important element for this article.

What you need to focus on are two things related to MSRs:

1. This is the type of asset that both New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) hold.

2. The value of MSRs is going down when interest-rates fall. Furthermore, the harder and quicker they fall - the harder and quicker the value of the MSR fall too.

In this article I wish to show you that while almost anyone who held MSRs throughout Q2 has taken huge losses on these assets - CHMI being a fresh-from-the-over example - NRZ, for some reason, didn't.

I'm not going to try and explain, or justify, the reasons for NRZ not acting in the same manner that everyone else does, but do feel it's important to raise the flag and point out that we are talking about a major outlier here.

Portfolios

Ok then, our first stop will be at the two companies' portfolios as at 6/30/2019.

First - NRZ:

As you can see, the total size of the portfolio is $6,714 million, out of which $3,042 million, or 45%, are MSRs.

What is the value of MSRs that NRZ held at the end of the second quarter of 2019? No less than $576 billion!

Second - CHMI:

The company states that "Servicing related assets represented approximately 39% of equity and 10% of assets at quarter end". Although we can claim that not all of these assets fall under the definition of MSRs, for the sake of this article we will walk the extra mile and assume that it is (And just to make it clear: Should we don't make this assumption, the conclusion of this article is even stronger/more troubling than it is under that assumption)

As you can see, the total size of the portfolio is $2,611,365 but for the sake of being extra cautious (using a wider margin of safety) we will include the MSRs exposure through the equity investment composition.

A simple calculation* shows that this is about 35.1% of CHMI's total exposure (i.e. portfolio plus equity investment composition).

* (10% X $406,080 + 39% X $2,611,365) / ($406,080 + $2,611,365) = $1,059.04 million

What is the value of MSRs that CHMI holds at the end of the second quarter of 2019? Only $27.8 billion.

MSR Impact on Q2/2019 Results

The total negative effect (loss) of MSRs on NRZ's Q2/2019 results is $11.731 million.

The total negative effect (loss) of MSRs on CHMI's Q2/2019 results is $44.042 million.

This bring us to the burning questions, or the way I prefer to call it:

The Un/Usual Suspect

1. How come that the much smaller entity, CHMI**, is accounting for a loss which is 4x greater than the loss that the much larger entity, NRZ***, is accounting for!?

** a portfolio of $6,714 million, out of which 45% is MSRs-related

*** a portfolio of $6,714 million, out of which 45% is MSRs-related (with the value these MSRs at $576 billion) is only reporting a loss!?

2. How come that NRZ, with MSRs valued at $576 billion is reporting on a loss (out of these holdings) of only $11.731 million, while CHMI, with MSRs valued at only $27.8 billion is reporting on a loss (not out of these holdings; recall that we also included the equity exposure!) of $44.042 million !!!???

3. How come that for the second quarter in a row, CHMI is falling as soon as it's reporting earnings, while NRZ is acting as if nothing unusual is happening?

Indeed, NRZ share price moved in recent months, but none of this decline was a direct result of the company's earning reporting dates.

Everybody Hurts

(No, we don't refer to the fine song of R.E.M, although the name of the song is definitely suitable when it comes to the MSRs market right now.)

If you think that perhaps CHMI is a one-off, a single, not related, example that has nothing to do with NRZ - let me assure you that it does. If anything, even CHMI (while being much harsher than NRZ is) might be too soft when it comes to its MSRs valuations.

Don't believe me? Let's take a look at Wells Fargo (WFC) recent earnings for Q2/2019, where it shed some light on what really is going on down there, in the MSRs market.

Just to make it clear: WFC is still one of the largest players in the MSRs market, even after it has decided to fade away from that activity.

Here's what WFC shows:

A portfolio of MSRs that was valued at $13,735 (=$13,336+$399) million, was marked down by $1,639 million. That's 12.25% of the value!!!

As a reminder:

NRZ marked down $11.731 million over a portfolio of $3,042 million. That's only 0.38%

CHMI marked down $44.042 million over a portfolio of $1,059.04 million. That's 4.16% (and again, we include the equity part so we actually push the number down)

See the problem, folks?

The numbers of NRZ simply don't add up. Something's gotta give!

Book Value and Tone

Another stunning comparison are the earnings announcements. There's really nothing to say here, aside of comparing the data and tones, so I'll let you judge this for yourself.

NRZ: Book Value per share of $16.17 at June 30, 2019, down 1.5% from $16.42 at March 31, 2019

Given recent language from the Federal Reserve suggesting the potential for future rate cuts, we remain focused on protecting book value and executing on key business initiatives. In particular, our emphasis on developing our origination and recapture business is expected to help contribute to our overall performance as we navigate this environment. - Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

CHMI: Book value per share of $16.80 at June 30, 2019, down 4.2% from $17.54 at March 31, 2019

Notably, we saw prepayments rapidly accelerating in the latter part of the second quarter, which impacted the value of our MSR portfolio. With prepayment speeds remaining elevated well into the third quarter, and in light of current and expected market conditions, we expect that our Board in September will set the common dividend for the third quarter between 15% and 20% lower than the current dividend of $0.49 per share. - Jay Lown, President and Chief Executive Officer

When one company (NRZ) is talking about how to take advantage of current opportunities while the other (CHMI) sounds as if this is the end of the world, you have to ask yourself do these companies operate in the same market? Since we know that they do, the next question is: Who is providing a more accurate picture here - NRZ or CHMI (and WFC)?

We believe that the answer is clear.

I fail to recall when was the last (or first) time that a company has announced on a dividend cut before it was approved by its board of directors? This is really something out of the ordinary, and it tells you that Mr. Lown doesn't see any chance for things to reverse course anytime soon.

Bottom Line

It's been a hell of a ride since we bought NRZ in early 2016 (Great memories from the A-Team - here, here, and here)

CHMI joined in later on (and wasn't an A-Team member) but it has served us well during the holding period.

In light of the issues we've identified within the MSRs market, we sold out of both positions exactly one month ago, as part of a general reduction to our mortgage REITs (REM, MORT, MORL, MRRL) exposure:

I'll conclude with part of what we wrote this evening (August 8th) on the chatroom to our subscribers:

THIS IS BAD. VERY BAD, and NRZ for some reason hasn't taken the same steps, although all big banks - and now CHMI - did. MSRs are down SIGNIFICANTLY (in Q3 as well, as you see from CHMI) and anyone who is chasing the "safe dividend" of NRZ is doing a big mistake IMHO!!!I dare saying that NRZ is raising money now (another preferred just issued) in order to be able to keep the dividend as is. Basically you give them a loan now in order for them to pay you a dividend later on... They won't be able to hide this forever, so unless things change dramatically over the months to come - they will have a problem. An even bigger problem than CHMI does! I'm SO GLAD we existed these two ON TIME!!!

I believe that this speaks for itself.

