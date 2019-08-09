BP: Slow Progress Deleveraging Diminishes Their Dividend Safety Net

During 2018, their free cash flow to dividend payout ratio was quite high; however, this improved during the first half of this year.

Whilst their earnings have performed well, their lack of progress deleveraging in the last two years is slightly concerning as their dividend safety net is now rather thin.

Introduction

Whilst many of the major oil and gas companies reported disappointing earnings, BP (BP) was one bright spot with their results comfortably coming in higher than expected. Although I was pleased with their overall financial performance, their stubbornly elevated leverage took part of the shine away. Even though it doesn't pose a threat to their solvency and ability to remain a going concern, it still means their dividend safety net remains on thinner ice than I would prefer at this point in the cycle. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that they're operating in a cyclical industry whose earnings can figuratively turn on a dime.

Financial Position

It's apparent that despite management's best efforts, their leverage has soared primarily due to maintaining their dividend throughout the 2015 to 2016 oil price crash. This saw their gearing ratio climb from a low 16.7% at the end of 2014 to moderately elevated 26.8% by the end of 2016 when OPEC finally cut oil production.

It's also worthwhile noting that even before acquiring BHP's (BHP) shale assets in the fourth quarter of 2018, their gearing ratio had still climbed slightly to 27.5% despite the higher oil prices and a degree of stability returning to the oil and gas market. Currently, with their net debt and gearing ratio sitting at an all-time high, at least for this century, there is less scope to draw on their balance sheet to maintain their dividend if free cash flow is once again hammered.

Asset Sales Program

Presently, management is planning to reduce their net debt through an asset sales program, as per their second quarter earnings conference call:

"So in terms of the conversation of the Board on dividend, you're right, 2Q last year, we did signal the increase in the dividend. I think as you see now given where gearing is at 31%, as we see the disposal proceeds get derisked this year and we'd still anticipate - of the $10 billion program, we've announced $1.5 billion up to the end of 2Q, we'd anticipate $4 billion to $5 billion this year should get announced. And we signaled that at 1Q, there's no change there. We're still seeing a pretty good suite of buyers for the assets that we have up for sale. Some are taking a little bit longer; some are offering up other opportunities."

Whilst these asset sales will ideally reduce their leverage, it's important to remember they aren't instantaneous and are subject to adequate market conditions as any further economic turmoil would sap demand for their assets. Even once completed, their leverage will only be reduced to approximately where it was before they acquired BHP's shale assets, which is still significantly higher than it was before the last oil price crash and thus further deleveraging will be required to fully rebuild their dividend safety net.

Clearly, their ability to deleverage further will heavily depend on their underlying operating conditions, such as oil and gas prices as well as refining margins. I believe that even once all of their asset sales have been completed, further lowering their net debt and gearing ratio back towards 2015 levels should remain a high priority.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead since dividends are paid from cash not "earnings". During the first half of this year, they produced $12.111b of operating cash flow and after paying $7.528b of capital expenditure, $219m for investments in joint ventures and associates and $119m to non-controlling interests, they were left with $4.245b of free cash flow. The cash cost of their half yearly dividend during this period of time was $3.214b, which represents a fairly high dividend to free cash flow payout ratio of 75.71%.

When looking back at 2018, they produced $22.873b of operating cash flow and after paying $16.707b of capital expenditure, $1.395b for investments in joint ventures and associates and $170m to non-controlling interests, they were left with $4.601b of free cash flow. The cash cost of their annual dividend during this period of time was $6.699b, which represents a dividend to free cash flow payout ratio of 145.60%.

Admittedly, their free cash flow was negatively impacted by their Gulf of Mexico payments and after including their proceeds from asset sales, which arguably can be thought of as being used to fund these payments, their dividend coverage improves significantly. During the first half of this year, their proceeds from asset sales amounted to $678m, which lowers their dividend payout ratio to a moderate 65.29%. Meanwhile, their proceeds from asset sales in 2018 amounted to $2.851b, which lowers their dividend payout ratio to a much more reasonable 89.90%.

Overall, their dividend coverage is adequate; however, since their free cash flow payout ratio isn't particularly low and their financial performance can be quite volatile, it certainly pays to maintain a strong financial position to provide a dividend safety net.

The Risks Moving Into The Future

The risks of this situation are quite obvious, if notoriously volatile oil and gas prices once again crash, their ability to maintain their coveted dividend will be greatly threatened depending on the extent and length of the crash. Although there is no set in stone level of leverage for determining when a dividend is at risk of being reduced, it's safe to say and generally agreed that anything north of 30% doesn't provide much wriggle room to navigate an extended downturn. Ideally, I would prefer to see lowering leverage remain a priority until a gearing ratio in the low 20% area is reached.

Whilst I'm not necessarily forecasting that oil prices will crash, it's still worthwhile remembering that when oil prices plunge, they often plunge quickly and are very difficult to predict, not to mention markets are on edge lately with the ever-worsening United States-China trade war. Even if oil prices crash and they pile on a large amount of debt to maintain their dividend, in the long term, this can have negative implications as it can restrict their ability to invest in new projects and technologies.

Future Dividend Increases And Share Buybacks

Even though they chose to maintain their current dividend when presenting their second quarter results instead of increasing it similar to 2018, they still appear to be planning an increase later this year, as per their second quarter earnings conference call:

So I think as you see that deleverage, that will be then a signal in terms of distributions and a move on the dividend later in the second half of the year."

Whilst any quarterly dividend increase will likely only be small, possibly as little as $0.015 per ADR, I would prefer to see their current dividend maintained until their leverage is further reduced. More importantly, though, they're planning approximately $1.8b in share buybacks during the remainder of this year, as per their second quarter earnings conference call:

And of course, remember, we've also got somewhere close to $1.8 billion of buybacks to come in the second half of this year that will offset the scrip from the third quarter of 2017."

I'm not necessarily against share buybacks, however, when combined with a dividend increase, this will restrain their ability to deleverage even after the asset sales program is completed. Unfortunately, this leaves their dividend safety net on the lower end of what I feel is comfortable given the various current global macroeconomic risks.

Conclusion

The importance of investing for the future and the burden of their Gulf of Mexico payments haven't been lost on my mind, however, it doesn't alter the fact that their dividend safety net is rather thin these days. Although I'm not forecasting that oil prices will crash again, it's important to remember they aren't in the same position as they were five years ago and thus if this eventuates within the medium-term, their ability to maintain their dividend would be stressed, especially if a downturn proves to be prolonged.

Currently, their shares form a sizeable portion of my portfolio and I will continue holding steady due to their strong financial and operational performance. Although if their gearing ratio continues climbing higher to around the mid-30% area, depending on their share price, I would strongly consider reducing my investment. Overall, I believe their dividend is still safe, however, if there was another large oil price crash, their ability to maintain it wouldn't be nearly as robust as it was last time.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from BP's quarterly reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.