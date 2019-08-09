Interest Rates & My Favorite Market Dataset

Low volatility stocks do well across both regimes. Small caps did better in the earlier period on a relative basis.

At a readers request, this article examined the impact of interest rates on this portfolio by dividing the history into two regimes - rising and falling rates.

This article builds on work that has examined the U.S. stock market subdivided into 25 portfolios based on size and realized volatility.

Low volatility stocks have been outperforming of late as a "flight-to-quality" into defensive stocks and lower rates have powered this fashionable trade higher. In "My Favorite Market Dataset", I showed readers that low volatility stocks tend to outperform on an absolute and risk-adjusted basis versus their higher volatility counterparts over time.

Reader Purewater said "I'd like to see this before/after the bond bull market started if possible." There have been a lot of good observations from readers on these articles, but I thought that this comment was insightful and important given the current global rate rally.

I have taken the 25 portfolios and split the data series into two pieces - one with a rising rate regime and one with a falling rate regime. In the first subset of this data, I have examined the data from July 1963 to September 1981. Over this period, the ten-year Treasury yield soared from 4% to 15.8%. It was not a great generation for stocks as the S&P 500 (SPY) averaged 6.8% annual returns, including reinvested dividends over that eighteen years.

In this environment, which encapsulated the stagflationary 1970s, low volatility stocks still meaningfully outperformed. High volatility stocks did poorly. Economic sensitivity tended to outweigh interest rate sensitivity. Notably, the largest stocks meaningfully underperformed. These stocks included the "Nifty Fifty", which powered much of the rise in markets in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but were underperformers during the long bear market in the back half of this sample period.

The period from October 1981 to June 2019 saw the S&P 500 return 11.6%, including reinvested dividends, despite two large drawdowns in the tech bubble and the Great Recession.

Low volatility stocks did well again in the environment. The relative gains for small caps were much smaller. This has made some question the efficacy of the size premia. Outside of the two highest volatility quintiles, small cap stocks posted strong mid-teens returns. To glean the size premia, you just needed to avoid the highest volatility stocks. The worst absolute and risk-adjusted returns were again in the highest volatility segments of the market. The Largest High Volatility stocks did not fare too poorly at a 9.5% annualized return. Of course, you would have made more money investing in any cohort to the left on the table and enjoyed lower volatility.

I hope this article helps frame the interest rate impact on these volatility and size sorted portfolios. The gains of low volatility stocks have not been interest rate regime dependent. I continue to own low volatility across small (XSLV), mid-cap (XMLV), and large cap (SPLV), (USMV) cohorts.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,XMLV,XSLV,USMV,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.