Uber Growth Is Gone, Where Is The Value?

With low growth and massive losses, we believe the Company has about a 80% downside.

Uber losses are astronomical especially considering the employee stock options compensation.

We are no fans of Uber (UBER) business model and wrote recently that the Company has about a 80% downside. Here is a no nonsense update with our take on the Uber Q2 results.

The Company is attracting more customers to the platform (all images below from earnings call slides)

And, facilitating more trips than ever.

But, the fancifully adjusted net revenue growth continues to slow down dramatically.

At 12%, how is this a growth company again?

May be the fancifully adjusted core platform net revenue growth is better?

Not really! That has now dipped to 7%.

How is this a growth company again?

May be, profitability comes by the time growth slows down right?

Nope.

Unadjusted earnings were far worse. Those counted employee stock compensation expense. Is that a real expense?

It is amazing how a $5B+ GAAP loss can be converted to $656M adjusted EBITDA loss.

Now, if the Company could get so creative in making money!

This Company has no known path to profitability, so we see this as a Short opportunity.

Our View: Sell short

Disclosure: I am/we are short UBER. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any positions disclosed by the Author are part of a diversified portfolio. Author considers lack of diversification to be one of the gravest errors made by many investors.

Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.