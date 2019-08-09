P/E Ratios And Yields By Country

Global investors, myself included, have looked for global comps to close the performance gap with the United States, but it has continued to grow.

It has been a fascinating fortnight for global equity markets. We saw the Federal Reserve begin an easing cycle for the first time in a dozen years. Escalating trade tensions saw the U.S. and China ramp up tariffs, and the Chinese reciprocate with a politically motivated agricultural import embargo. Dovish policy rate cuts have cascaded around the world. The U.S. 30-year Treasury yield approached a modern day low. An Austrian century bond, issued less than 2 years ago with a 2.1% annual coupon, priced at 191% of par! Domestically, stocks extended their worst week of 2019 last week with their worst day of the year on Monday. Stock prices have since firmed, but bond yields continue to move lower.

Even with the recent pullback in stocks, it has still been a strong year for equities globally. During the recent pullback, the U.S. has once again managed to outperform. The S&P 500 (SPY) has returned 18.6% year-to-date, widening its advantage versus ex-US (VEU) stock market gauges to now more than double the global average performance of 9.2%.

Where does that leave us from a relative valuation perspective in global equities? In this article, I am trying to provide readers with a fact-based and balanced overall view of the valuation of the equity market. While history tends to rhyme, we have not seen this music before - a geopolitical and populist driven tussle to unwind decades of globalization, buffeted by easing monetary policy and fiscal stimulus.

U.S. stocks are not cheap relative to their global peers, but they do not look extraordinarily expensive either excluding some single-name and sector outliers. With stock prices falling and rates rallying, the equity risk premia - the compensation investors get paid for taking equity risk - has been rising, but still looks modest from a global perspective.

Over long-time intervals, owning U.S. stocks has been and will continue to be a winning proposition. With these valuation exercises, we are looking to inform near-term positioning consistent with each reader's risk tolerance. This article offers another way of viewing domestic equity multiples in a global context.

The next chart in this piece shows trailing P/E ratios by country. The trailing P/E ratios take the current index level and divide by trailing-12-month earnings excluding extraordinary items. There are many different ways to view earnings multiples, and mine could differ from yours. I have chosen two approaches and applied them consistently across global indices.

The outsized P/E ratio of the Nasdaq (QQQ) is being disproportionately driven by a 9.8% weight to Amazon (AMZN), which has a 76x P/E ratio under this calculation. Excluding just this single company takes the P/E ratio down from 31x to 23x, still elevated, but not as large of an outlier.

Outside of the Nasdaq, the Swiss Market Index, which tracks the largest and most liquid stocks on the Geneva, Zurich, and Basel Stock Exchanges is the only other global index above 20x. The German DAX, buoyed in part by a German yield curve that is now negative out to 30 years, is also trading at a higher multiple than the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), which has a more than 2x weight to Industrial (XLI) companies as compared to the S&P 500, finds itself in the middle-of-the-pack when it comes to global valuations. As I wrote in Industrial-Utility Ratio, global trade tensions have caused U.S. domiciled multinational industrial companies to underperform domestic-focused defensive peers like Utilities (XLU). Goldman Sachs (GS), which is 5.3% of the Dow, also weighs on the Dow multiple at 8.6x trailing earnings.

The forward P/E ratios in the next chart are the current index level divided by Bloomberg's Estimate for earnings per share for the next four quarters. Under this measure, the Nasdaq looks more modestly valued. All three major U.S. gauges are at the far left of this graph, but not obscenely overvalued versus global peers. The industrial-focused Dow is close to its historic average. At 17.8x forward earnings, the S&P 500 is not meaningfully overvalued relative to its history. There is rising uncertainty about what the next 12 months might look like for U.S. stocks and the broader economy that is increasingly being priced into this ratio. While the U.S. has tended to outperform global peers in risk-off environments, could higher valuations hamper this relationship moving forward?

Given the recent rate rally, equity market bulls in the United States can point towards the rising differential between earnings yields, the inverse of the P/E ratio, less yields on government bonds. While this earnings yield difference has been rising in the United States, it does not look especially high versus other global comps. Quoting the USD yields of Mexican and Brazilian debt would move them to the left of U.S. indices as well.

Stocks in Hong Kong, which has been dealing with multiple types of volatility, look uniquely cheap under this metric. Asia has replaced Europe at the forefront of value with South Korean and Japanese stocks also screening as relatively cheap. The two economies have recently taken the lead from the U.S. and begun their own minor trade battle in the Pacific. The table below has the full list of data used in this article.

In my article "Stock Returns After 1st Fed Cuts", I showed that the S&P 500 has tended to outperform global stocks excluding the U.S. in the year following the first Federal Reserve cut.

There are two different ways to outperform though. In 2007-2008 and 2001, outperformance by the U.S. was weakening less than the rest of the world in a time of stress. In those scenarios, the Fed was behind the curve and easier monetary policy was not enough to stave off recession. In the 1998-1999 scenario and the 1995-1996 scenario, the U.S. outperformed as a mid-cycle cut successfully elongated an economic expansion. Emerging market stocks did especially well in the 1998-1999 scenario, but this was also in part a recovery from the Asian Financial Crisis and the Russian debt default. In all four scenarios, the the S&P 500 managed to outperform global comps on average.

Whether 2019 proves to be a mid-cycle cut or not will come into clearer view over the next few months. My thoughts on the trade war were covered in my Mid-Year Themes, and are largely unchanged. Trade tensions will not be resolved in the near-term as Sino-American relations are re-written over years not weeks. Trade-related volatility will recede as markets become more accustomed to a new normal for the relationship. Decelerating global trade will have a negative impact on global growth, which is currently being priced into bonds. I still believe that fiscal and monetary stimulus will extend the expansion. While the long-term stakes of the renegotiation of economic stakes between the U.S. and China are high, both are incentivized to limit near-term economic pain. I hope this article frames the current valuation of U.S. stocks in a global context, and that the look at the performance of U.S. stocks in the wake of Fed easing is illustrative for readers.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.