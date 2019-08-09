Why Audentes' rAAV Gene Therapy Can Be A Game Changer

Company Thesis

Audentes Therapeutics' (BOLD) flagship candidate AT-132 has shown very good risk-reward profile in the treatment of newborns with X-linked Myotubular Myopathy (XLMTM). The therapy has amazing efficacy; immunogenicity profile, genotoxicity profile, and demonstrated satisfactory safety data in its ASPIRO interim Phase I/II data release. This rare disorder has an addressable market value of $550 million in peak annual revenues and, currently, has no treatment option available aside from ventilator support. In all, the candidate has an estimated 55% chance the therapy will make it from Phase I/II to the end of Phase III and, ultimately, have its BLA approved. Should clinical readouts continue to be rosy, the company is well on its way to justify its $1.35 billion enterprise valuation.

Note: This is the second entry to the Author's gene therapy sector coverage exclusive to Seeking Alpha, you can find the complete list of candidates here.

Table of Contents

Key Research:

Although there are 6 candidates in BOLD's gene therapy pipeline, only AT-132 for the treatment of XLMTM has entered the clinical phase and has its data partially released. Hence, this product along with BOLD's financial position will be analyzed in detail, while the rest of the candidates remain too speculative as to formulate an investment opinion.

AAV Mechanism of Action

AAVs are a non-pathogenic family of parvoviruses comprised of single stranded DNA (ssDNA) genomes protected by protein shells. These viruses are capable of inserting genetic material at a specific site on chromosome 19 with near 100% certainty. Inside its genomes are inverted terminal repeats (ITR) at both ends of their DNA strands comprising over 145 symmetrical bases. Once the engineered AAV traverses the host cell membrane, the ITRs form a hairpin between the two, leading to self-priming that allows primase-independent synthesis with the DNA strand of the host cell. For BOLD's AT132, this therapy comprises an AAV8 vector containing a functional copy of the MTM1 gene used to disable the mutagen leading to XLMTM. The immunogenicity of this mechanism of action (MOA) is well researched and remains a positive as AAV is composed of solely proteins and nucleic acids without viral genes. Furthermore, as AAV is devoid of lipids, the risk of genotoxicity associated with this type of therapy remains low.

Nonetheless, the AAV MOA does have a flaw in that most people have already been exposed to this non-pathogenic virus and have developed a natural immune response against certain strains. Thus, this may cause T cells and NAbs to interfere with the delivery of genetic material into the host cells. Luckily, patients treated by AT-132 will be strictly under the age of 5, which is a population with insufficient immunological memory to AAV and hence will unlikely suffer efficacy impairments.

In terms of persistence, recombinant AAV (rAAV) developed by BOLD does not integrate into host genomes and will be diluted as the target cells replicate. This significantly reduces the risk of mutations as the vector will be unable to continue to infect their host after they deliver their therapeutic content. Overall, this is a well understood MOA with the rewards far outweighing its risks.

AT-132

In its interim Phase 1/2 data from the company's ASPIRO trial, 9 patients were treated with 1x10^14 vector genomes per kilogram to 3x10^14 vg/kg over a period of 24 to 48 weeks. With regards to efficacy, 4 patients were nearly cured of their disease as they ceased the use of ventilators after treatment (required by over 80% of XLMTM patients), while the rest all experienced clinical meaningful improvements in respiratory functions; motor milestones; and ventilator dependence. In addition, the interim data showed evidence of dose-response relationship as continued improvement was directly proportional with magnitude of vector genomes administered and the duration of treatment.

As for safety, there were 8 reported serious adverse events in the study, but no data as to whether or not they were related to the therapy. All SAEs were managed with the treatment well-tolerated among its patients. As only newborns with XLMTM (under the age of 5) were allowed to participate in the trial, it would make sense that there were several non-treatment related pediatric illness which would have occurred concurrently with the trial.

XLMTM is a serious and life-threatening neuromuscular disease that is characterized by extreme muscle weakness and respiratory failure. Mortality rates for patients are estimated to be 50 percent in the first 18 months of life, and for those patients who survive past infancy, there is an estimated 25% rate of mortality by the age of 10. More than 80 percent of XLMTM patients require ventilator support, and the majority of patients require a gastrostomy tube for nutritional support. The disease affects approximately 1 in 40,000 to 50,000 newborn males. Currently, there are no treatment options available and use of the aforementioned medical devices places a severe constraint on the resources of patients' families and our healthcare system.

If approved, AT-132 and its AAV therapy would represent a potential cure for the disease and ensure newborn patients will grow into adulthood without the aid of expensive ventilators/gastronomy equipment. The drug has already received Fast Track designation by the FDA and has been guided by management to have its BLA filed by mid-2020. In all, the therapy's efficacy profile so far is superb with a well understood MOA; while its safety profile may raise a few questions, no red flags have appeared going into the trial. Hence, the author estimates the BLA will ultimately be accepted by the FDA with a few hurdles along the way, such as more emphasis on trials with regards to its safety profile. A near-term catalyst would be the next round of data read out at the 24th International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society in Copenhagen, Denmark from October 1-5, 2019, and should further de-risk concerns about the clinical data going forward.

Burn Rate

With a cash balance of $369.5 million ($378.6 million in Q22019) and a net cash outflow of $45-52 million per quarter, this gives BOLD until mid-2021 before its next equity financing round. Luckily, this coincides well after the filings of AT-132 BLA in mid-2020. Should the BLA be accepted, expect the company valuation to increase significantly and have a financing round far lower than that of the implied 12% due to share appreciation (estimated for 1 year of expenses based on a $1.7 billion market cap). Moreover, even if a dilution was to occur, 12% is really not that bad. The author is well comfortable of sacrificing a bit of equity for the sake of seeing AT-132 advance into a therapy with top of the line clinical profile for patients with XLMTM. Shareholders should be relieved BOLD has managed to raise over 10 figures in capital to fund development and this should keep dilution risk at bay for the medium term.

Since its 2016 IPO, BOLD has had only 2 equity financing rounds raising $225 million in gross proceeds. This is certainly a minor amount considering the enterprise value of the company lies at just over $1 billion. Moreover, the sum of expenses of key executives above remain at just 1% of BOLD's $300 million+ cash balance per year and is certainly a fair compensation plan for shareholders. Trials involving gene therapy can take up to 2-5 years to finish and have its BLA approved; hence, it is not surprising the company's pipeline has not entered commercialization phase for 3 years. Meanwhile, ongoing clinical trial with AT-342 which also uses AAV8 MOA (but no data has been released) should pose some respite in the event of an unsuccessful AT-132 trial. Overall, management's efforts to steer the company forward without prematurely rewarding themselves with lavish compensation (as with other small-cap biotech companies) are commendable in the opinion of the author.

Probability Analysis

For rare neurological indications, the probability of drugs/therapies advancing from Phase I to Phase II is 63.2%, while lowered to 30.7% from Phase II to Phase III. Despite the author's optimism surrounding AT-132, investors should be well aware the ultimate Phase I to Phase III success is 18.42% and even lower when accounted for that of BLA filing to approval. Nonetheless, because AT-132 presents itself as a therapeutic cure instead of a chemical compound alleviating symptoms of XLMTM, the author estimates a higher than average probability of trial success. This is further supported by the therapy completely removing the dependence of patients using ventilators at such an early stage in the trial process. The author finds the likelihood of approval from Phase I to Phase III to be 55.26% or 3x that of the average for this indication. This is because of evidence of astonishing efficacy at such an early stage in the trial. The only variable causing the probability value to remain below that of 60% is due to lack of color from the company as to whether or not the SAEs were treatment-related or not.

Nonetheless, should the next round of clinical data in Oct. reveal the therapeutic candidate is unsafe, investors should expect BOLD's share price to decline by -55% to $16, totaling to a market cap twice the amount of its cash balance. Usually, small-cap biotech companies would see their market cap fall to its cash balance after a trial failure involving their only candidate. For BOLD, however, the company does have 5 other rAAV gene therapy methods in development and should deserve to be traded at 2x premium to account for the probability of the products reaching trial success.

Summary

Based on a prevalence of 1 XLMTM patient per 40,000-50,000 male newborns and a total population of 1 billion in the U.S. + E.U., this yields an addressable patient size of 5-10K. Assuming this therapy cost $50,000 per year alongside its comparable peers, this yields peak market revenues of ($50,000 * 1 billion / 45,000 / 2) roughly $550 million annually. The company would only need 20-30% of this market captured to justify small biotech valuation of 10x EV/Sales. Considering a 55% implied probability of Phase 1/2 to end of Phase 3 trial success and over $300 million in cash to fund R&D expenses, BOLD is well on its way to justify its valuation for investors with the patience to see AT-132 developed to fruition.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.