Jagged Peak - 2Q19 - Essentially In Line, Development Mode Ramp At Hand

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note

JAG Reported Essentially In Line 2Q19 Results (price based slight miss on EBITDA line); Reaffirms Volume Guidance though shape is a little more back end loaded as oil jumps in 4Q; Good News on Drilling Efficiency, Big Tex News Mildly Interesting As Well But Development Program is On Track is the main headline

The 2Q19 Numbers:

Total volumes were above the upper end of guidance; oil volumes were essentially at the top end of guidance,

Oil Differential: Pre hedge oil prices were $5.01 below WTI

NGL pricing was weak

Natural gas pricing was very week at -$0.87 in the quarter. (nice that it's only 11% of volumes); this is a post processing and transportation price but as they note, Waha was only $0.01 in the quarter.

D&C Capex: $152 mm with all in at $170 mm,

EBITDA in the quarter was $102 mm (slowly narrowing the gap though it will widen and then decline again with 3Q's higher activity level),

LOE has been running a little high on a YTD basis on higher lift and electricity costs (likely some early 2Q weather impact in there as well).

As a result, cash operating costs were $10.39 vs $10.13 per BOE in 1Q19.

Guidance:

2019 Volumes: Reaffirmed with the mid equating to 16% growth. This is a back end loaded turn in line schedule.

3Q19 volume guidance established at 38.6 to 40.2 vs Street of 40.9 MBOEpd.

vs Street of MBOEpd. 3Q19 oil guided to up 3% at 29.4 to 30.6 MBopd vs Street of 31.2 MBopd.

MBopd vs Street of MBopd. 4Q19 prior guidance reiterated at 45 MBOEpd with oil rising by 15% sequential as the two bigger Whiskey River projects (Coriander and Venom) ramp. Street is at 45 MBOEpd for 4Q19 but here the Street is below JAG's 15% end of year oily pop.

MBOEpd with oil rising by 15% sequential as the two bigger Whiskey River projects (Coriander and Venom) ramp. Street is at MBOEpd for 4Q19 but here the Street is below JAG's 15% end of year oily pop. 2019 Capex: Affirmed at $635 mm (mid point of prior $605 to $655 mm); 5 rig program continues;

We see no changes in the 2019 plan in terms of well counts, working interest or lateral lengths,

Notably, JAG pushed D&C per foot costs down 12% sequentially to $1,250 per foot in 2Q (which is actually the full year target). With YTD costs at $1,270 they are well on the way to making that target and we'd expect them to get more questions on the call regarding local sand, service deflation, how much faster the drill and complete times can be reduced and the how much the higher well / pad nature of 2H19 (and we think the future) may allow this rate to fall. Just for perspective this is already a sea change relative to 2018's average of $1,450 per foot.

Operation Costs: LOE for full year 2019 was boosted by $0.25 per BOE, G&A was cut $7.5 mm (reduced by about $0.50 per BOE), and production taxes were edged up by 0.5% (up two dimes). Look for questions on the call on this regarding out year expectations; more older wells on lift may be the simple explanation with only higher volumes as a cure but even at the higher rate, their LOE is near cheapest in group. As they noted, netted out these guidance changes are "expected to have a neutral to slightly positive impact to the Company's top-tier adjusted EBITDAX margin. "

Highlights:

Whiskey River Update:

Their first 6 well project at Coriander (1,320' spacing on same zone wells to minimize any parent/child impacts) all in targets previously delineated in area (3 wells between the upper and lower WC A, a 3rd Bone and 2 WC B's), discussed on the last call, has wrapped up drilling and completions are under way. Coriander should be coming on line at the end of this month and early next ... given call timing they could speak to early time results on the 3Q19 call.

On the heels of Coriander, the 8 well Venom pad would, assuming it's on time (first spud was in June using the crews fresh off Coriander), be coming on line around the time of that call. As implied by the well count, this slightly tighter spaced dropping a second lateral in the 3rd BS and WC B.

Cochise Update: No real update, other than this 10 well UTL project follow Venom and helps maintain momentum going into 2020.

Big Tex Area Update:

Two wells turned to sales with encouraging initial results:

Their first WC A in the central fairway showed a 90 day rate of 7,500 BOE per 1,000' of lateral (cumulative) vs prior company Big Tex wells at 6,300 BOE / 1,000'. This well is 90% oil and the looks more impressive on the plot than text really conveys and at the 120 day mark the improvement was even more pronounced relative to prior wells.

They also announced a Woodford well in the far southeast of the area - early but encouraging; too early to say if this zone is potentially co-development worthy (lot of gas, and don't know the costs this deep).

they remain cautiously optimistic on Big Tex (light in the capex calendar this year with only 5 wells planned); they've not yet decided on how much if any capital will go here next year and while we show this as 5 plus 7 option for the 2019 program our sense is the strip probably holds this area to just five wells this year.

Balance Sheet & Other: Modest leverage, little changed on the metric; absolute debt continues to mount.

Net debt to 2Q19 annualized EBITDA of 1.5x vs 1.4x as of 1Q19,

On a TTM basis they are at 1.5x and maintain prior guidance of holding leverage below 2.0x in a $50 type oil environment.

No near term maturities.

Total debt rises with outspend and they added $95 mm between quarters to the revolver which is now 28% drawn and through yesterday they'd added another $40 mm to the revolver.

Hedges: For 2020, they have 17,000 bopd swapped at $58.75 (about 45% of consensus expected oil).

Nutshell: Largely price-based "miss" of a quarter with above range volumes almost able to offset temporarily negative natural gas price impacts. Do we like beats and raises? Sure. Do we care about a 2 cent miss on EPS on price given the stock's under-performance to date? Not at all. Otherwise not much change of tune here as they keep their heads in the plan and drive costs lower. The D&C efficiency will be a highlight as should the on-time nature of the end of year volume ramp. The outlook is roughly the same as before although the shape of the oil ramp is better than the Street currently expects. JAG trades at low multiples of forward cash flow relative to our view of name in the context of high margin oily growth (they're upper end of peer group) with a quite modestly leveraged balance sheet, a focus on a bread and butter type program this year (lower risk than had they opted to go big at Big Tex as people feared they might last year), with future upside potential at Big Tex and in other zones. However, the outspend has clearly weighed on the share price ( JAG is down 26% YTD and just over 50% since the end of 3Q18 when the group began its decline with oil prices) as that's just not what investors want to see right now. In more normal times the multiple would be less compressed and we think the penalty for not rushing to cash neutrality when they really don't need to has been over much. We continue to hold JAG in the ZLT as one of the few true outspend Permians in the ZLT that, at least currently, does not plan to move into free cash flow territory within the next 12 months but instead moves further into development mode of the acreage it knows best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.