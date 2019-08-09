Arconic Inc.: Impressive Turnaround Is Paying Off

I believe this company has entered a 'path of success' backed by higher operating efficiency and a strong focus on shareholder returns.

Arconic investors are having a good year after some disappointment after the split from Alcoa.

The Pittsburgh PA based producer of aluminum products Arconic Inc. (ARNC) should be on everyone's radar. The company just released its quarterly earnings which revealed strength across the board. Higher sales, strong earnings and a better outlook are just a few reasons to like this stock. Adding to that, the company continues to buy back shares and will execute a portfolio split to enhance shareholder value. This stock has 'shareholder value' written all over it and deserves way more attention. Source: LancasterOnline

Arconic Is Back More Than Ever

In the adjusted EPS table below, I marked all quarters since the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018, the global economy started to peak which has led to new growth lows in major growth markets like China and Europe. At the end of 2018, the US started to lose steam as well which has resulted in an ISM index just barely above the neutral 50.0 level.

Arconic more or less started its current win streak at the end of 2017. Since then, the company has beaten EPS expectations every single time and all quarters had positive year-on-year growth.

Source: Estimize

The just released second quarter shows another 57% adjusted EPS surge to $0.58. This is $0.08 above expectations and the highest growth rate since the company reported 158% growth in Q4/2017.

So, where do these powerful results from? It all starts with sales growth. Revenue totaled $3.69 billion which is above consensus expectations of $3.64 billion and 3% higher compared to the prior-year quarter. This is also the highest sales result since the separation from Alcoa (AA).

Organic revenue increased by $344 million or 10% as all segments positively contributed to this result. Engineered products & solutions saw an 6% sales increase (8% organic) to $1.57 billion as aerospace engine and defense growth came in strong. Adding to that, the company benefited from price improvements and net cost reduction which allowed operating profits to soar by 28%.

Global rolled products saw 11% organic growth backed by the aerospace, auto and commercial transportation segments. Industrial and commercial transportation segments also allowed the company to rise prices which was even more supported by lower aluminum prices (lower input prices). Total commercial airframe organic sales were up 19% year-on-year.

Transportation and construction sales were down 2% but up 3% on an organic basis. Commercial transportation and building & construction growth, along with net cost reduction improved operating income by 10% to $107 million.

So far, these results are absolutely fantastic and show what the company's top line (product portfolio) is capable of. Adding to that, there are many more reasons to be optimistic. Especially because top line growth is just a part of the story.

First of all, the company continues to focus on four key focus areas:

Operating performance

Cost reduction

Capital allocation

Portfolio separation

Operating performance is basically the company's quarterly operating review per segment and monthly forecast reviews. Cost reduction is in my opinion even more important as the company's actions have reduced operating costs by $260 million on a run-rate basis. This is $30 million higher compared to the previous cost cutting commitment. In 2019, Arconic expects to save $140 million which is $20 million above previous expectations.

As a result of cost cutting and higher sales, operating margins have been improved by 240 basis points in the second quarter to 27%. Engineered products and solutions saw a operating margin expansion of 310 basis points with all segments' operating margins being up both year-on-year and sequentially.

The result can be seen below as EBIT margins on a quarterly basis are close to new highs with the LTM trend being clearly up since the start of this year. Note that this is happening while sales are accelerating as well.

The third point covers capital allocation (share repurchases). Alcoa has bought back shares worth $900 million year-to-date which translates to roughly 45.4 million shares at an average price of $19.80. At this point, $600 million remains on the sidelines for further share repurchases.

The last point, 'separation' covers the company's portfolio split into two companies being named Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation. Howmet Aerospace will cover engine components, fastening systems and both engineered structures and forged aluminum wheels. Arconic will continue to focus on rolled aluminum products, aluminum extrusions and building & construction systems. Both entities expect corporate costs to be in line with industry peers and below current Arconic costs.

This completion will be finalized in Q2 of 2020 and will contain one-time operating costs between $130 and $160 million.

What's Next?

In addition to the portfolio split, one of the major things going forward is the company's guidance update. Note that the economy is slowing significantly which makes unchanged full-year sales guidance very important. Adding to that, the ongoing cost reduction and ability to raise prices has caused EPS expectations to be raised from the previous $1.75 - $1.90 range to $1.95 - $2.05.

Source: Arconic Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

The stock price has been in a very convincing uptrend since the start of the year after investors were hit by a lot of volatility and negative returns prior to 2019. At this point, the stock is trading at 12.0x next year's earnings.

Although I don't like the current economic trend, I have to say that the company's turnaround has been a massive success. The company's aerospace focus is hugely paying off and the current margin expansion along with higher shareholder distribution will continue to boost the stock. I think this stock can easily move to $30 on the mid-term if the economy refrains from imploding.

Source: FINVIZ

Arconic is turning into one of the best industrial stocks on the market and I think everyone who is bullish on industrials should consider adding Arconic to their portfolio. Management is doing a wonderful job and I will likely buy this stock as soon as I see some economic improvements.

