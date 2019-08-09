Dairy Farm: Too Early To Bet On Turnaround

Dairy Farm is trading at 20.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E below historical mean, but it might be too early to bet on the turnaround now.

A quick turnaround is not in place, with Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment needing more time to improve profitability, while the Home Furnishings business could suffer from new store construction costs.

Multi-year restructuring plans are still ongoing led by new CEO and there are some positive results.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed pan-Asian retailer, Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:DFIHY) (OTCPK:DFILF) [DFI:SP] is relatively cheap trading at 20.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E, significantly lower than the stock's historical 10-year forward P/E of approximately 25 times.

But Dairy Farm's 1H2019 results were decent but unexciting, with revenue (excluding share from joint ventures and associates) and operating profit down -3% and -5% YoY. The Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment needs more time for profitability to recover (lowest 1H2019 operating margin of 2.1% among the various business segments), while the Home Furnishings business (IKEA is opening three new stores in Indonesia and one new store each in Taiwan and Macau which are under construction) could suffer from pre-opening costs in the near term.

Furthermore, ongoing protests in Hong Kong suggest that it might not be time to buy the stock now for its turnaround prospects.

Company Description

Dairy Farm is a pan-Asian retailer with a footprint of over 10,000 stores. The company's Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health & Beauty, and Home Furnishings segments accounted for 10.4%, 13.3%, 68.6%, and 7.7% of its 1H2019 operating profit respectively. In terms of geographic markets, North Asia (Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and Taiwan) and Southeast Asia contributed 94.2% and 5.8% of the company's operating profit for 1H2019.

Dairy Farm's Retail Network

Source: Dairy Farm's FY2018 Annual Report

Multi-Year Restructuring Plans Led By New CEO

Mr. Ian McLeod was appointed as the new CEO of Dairy Farm in June 2017 when the company was going through a difficult period. Dairy Farm's top line (including share of revenue from associates and joint ventures) increased 6.9% YoY (versus 14.1% and 36.7% YoY revenue growth rates for FY2016 and FY2015 respectively) in FY2017 and the company's top-line growth further slowed to 0.6% for FY2018. The company's operating profit (adjusted for one-off business change costs largely relating to the closure of underperforming stores and stock clearance in Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment particularly in Southeast Asia) also declined from $452.6 million in FY2016 to $440.2 million in FY2017, which further decreased to $426.2 million for FY2018.

At the company's FY2017 earnings call in March 2018, Dairy Farm and CEO Ian McLeod attributed the slowing revenue growth and decrease in operating profit to both external and internal challenges such as growing competitor footprint, increased price competition, shift in consumer shopping habits, sub-optimal strategic focus, fragmented brand strategies, and under-investment in technology.

The company listed five key strategic priorities for its multi-year restructuring plans, namely building capability; growing in China, maintaining Hong Kong strength; revitalizing Southeast Asia; and driving digital innovation. The high expectations for Dairy Farm's restructuring plans are also partly because of CEO Ian McLeod's track record. Ian McLeod is an industry veteran with over three decades of retail experience, most notably having turned around Australian supermarket operator Coles doubling the company's earnings in six years after he became managing director in 2008.

In terms of building capability, Dairy Farm has tried to become more centralized given the diverse and vast reach of its retail operations. One example is that there used to be five CEOs in Singapore, with four CEOs managing the different retail concepts, 7-Eleven, Cold Storage, Giant and Guardian, and the fifth CEO managing the four CEOs. Now, there is only one CEO responsible for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Health & Beauty businesses for all of Southeast Asia.

At the same time, Dairy Farm introduced new functional specialists with relevant skill sets and expertise within the management team, which included newly created positions such as Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Digital Officer, IT Director and Property Director among others.

With respect to growing in China, Dairy Farm's two strongest brands are personal care product chain Mannings and convenience store chain 7-Eleven, which have a presence in China for 15 and 25 years respectively. Dairy Farm is trying to further expand its reach in the country, with the appointment of two new CEOs at Mannings China and 7-Eleven China respectively in 2018.

Also, with the understanding that China is very advanced technologically in terms of retail innovations, Dairy Farm started O2O (Online-to-Offline), scan & go and facial recognition trial projects in 2018 to remain relevant. Dairy Farm also has a 20% interest in associate, Yonghui, a leading supermarket & hypermarket retailer in mainland China, which it is leveraging on in exploring food retail ideas and models in China.

Regarding maintaining Hong Kong strength, Dairy Farm's key retail brands in Hong Kong are supermarket operator Wellcome and personal care product chain Mannings. Hong Kong is a market that has done well for Dairy Farm, but Dairy Farm is cautious that Wellcome might have over-expanded its retail footprint in the past coupled with increased rents. As a result, Dairy Farm decided to optimize Wellcome's store footprint going forward, including vacating spaces where return on investment is poor and slowing new store openings. Dairy Farm has also improved the quality of Wellcome's fresh food offerings to attract more consumers and is experimenting with the use of customer buying data to optimize its product assortment and offerings.

On plans to revitalizing Southeast Asia, the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets business in this region continues to be the biggest pain point for Dairy Farm, as evidenced by the closure of underperforming stores and stock clearance in 2017. Specifically, Dairy Farm sees the biggest challenges from hypermarkets in Southeast Asia, a dated retail format which needs to be tweaked and optimized for the new retail environment.

The goal of driving digital innovation at Dairy Farm has been boosted with the appointment of a new Chief Digital Officer and a new IT Director in 2018, as earlier mentioned.

Dairy Farm also needed to streamline back office IT systems, which it did with the implementation of SAP and the planned gradual replacement of 47 legacy systems in Singapore.

E-commerce is also a critical area, and IKEA Indonesia has one of the highest online sales contributions across the company with the development of its e-commerce site, which can serve as a blueprint for e-commerce expansion for other business division or geographic markets.

In a December 2014 interview with German Retail Blog, Ian McLeod explained how he turned around Coles when he was managing director:

When I started at Coles in 2008, customers and even the government told us that supermarket prices were too high generally, and we were probably more expensive than the competition at that time. So our first move was to increase operational efficiency in order to invest in lower prices. We also improved the quality of our fresh food. When I arrived at Coles much of our fresh produce was prepackaged, which customers hated. Australians want to be able to select their own fruit & veg. So we took all the packaging away and merchandised the produce loosely, exactly in fact as the independent greengrocers were doing. Finally, we implemented best practices from around the world in order to modernize store layouts. So today, for instance, our core grocery space is similar to what you might see in the UK, but the fresh food offer has greater levels of inspiration from retailers in the US.

There are definitely similarities between what Ian McLeod is trying to implement at Dairy Farm versus what he did at Coles previously. At Dairy Farm's 1H2018 results briefing on July 2018, Ian McLeod highlighted the following as part of the company's restructuring plans on top of the five strategic initiatives above:

Linked to that, one of the things that I am concerned about as a business is our competitiveness on price. And I think that if we're going to be competitive in an intensely competitive market, the customer knows whether you're underlying price or not. If you simply chop your prices without any strategic underpinning for that particular approach, you won't get the volume that you're looking for to deliver the changes. And effectively what you'll do is depress your margins and profitability, and it's not a sustainable strategy...We have to look more carefully at our fresh supply chain end-to-end. How we source products, how we flow the products through the supply chain, how we build into the stores, how effective our refrigeration is, how we lay out the stores, how we plan a ground space, how we deliver the right and appropriate returns for that particular product and how we manage the processes in store...Assortment optimization is now the key program we're putting in place. This has 2 aspects to it. One is the fact that we need to understand more carefully, on a demographic basis and a geographic basis, what our customers are looking for, what items do we need to be providing for them that are going to make them turn to us rather than a competitor, what price that needs to be at, and how consistent we can provide it in a quality way. All of that needs a proper considered review. We have a substantial amount of suppliers that we deal with across all our different countries. And we've got to consolidate that more effectively going forward, and that is something that traditionally, we've not been good at.

This gives investors confidence that Dairy Farm is on the right restructuring path, on top of promising signs from its 1H2019 results, which is the subject of the next section.

Early Signs That Restructuring Plans Are On Track But More Time Needed

Dairy Farm reported its 1H2019 financial results on August 1, 2019.

The company continued to build capability and invest in talent, as per its remarks at the 1H2019 earnings call:

Further investment in leadership capability is taking place in the last 6 months. We're growing our mid-tier talent to get strength and depth, not just at senior level as well. And so we're trying to make sure that we build for the future. We want to try and give opportunities for people to go and develop internally as well. And therefore, we are pleased with the last sort of restructure we put in place. We actually have an opportunity to promote some internal talent, too.

In terms of China growth, Dairy Farm's 7-Eleven China delivered double-digit growth in sales for 1H2019. The company has approximately 1,150 7-Eleven stores in China following the opening of 104 net new stores in 2019 year-to-date, and it expects that number to continue growing in the next two to three years.

To drive further growth in China, Dairy Farm has already implemented facial recognition technology in more than 900 of its 7-Eleven and Manning stores in China. The importance of this is validated by the fact that its store in China with the highest adoption rate of facial recognition technology derives 62% of sales from customers utilizing facial recognition to pay for purchases.

Chinese supermarket operator Yonghui, which Dairy Farm has a 20% stake, expanded its top line by 9% YoY to $5.5 billion, partly due to the addition of 480 net new stores.

With respect to Hong Kong, Wellcome, Mannings, 7-Eleven, and IKEA all delivered positive sales growth for Dairy Farm in 1H2019. In particular, 7-Eleven in Hong Kong increased sales due to its efforts in new product developments, specifically ready-to-eat products such as dim sum; while Mannings in Hong Kong did well thanks to its earlier efforts in picking good store locations which subsequently benefited from new road or rail linkages that brought foot traffic.

Regarding revitalizing Southeast Asia, Guardian, a Health & Beauty retail brand, and IKEA did well, while the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets business continues to be challenged.

Guardian did well in 1H2019 particularly in Indonesia and Malaysia, and there were 62 net new Guardian stores opened in 1H2019, bringing the total number of Guardian stores in Southeast Asia to 1,230. IKEA delivered a double-digit sales growth in Alam Sutra, Indonesia, and there are three new IKEA stores currently under construction in Indonesia to capitalize on the positive growth momentum in the country.

Notably, the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets business had the lowest operating profit margin at 2.1% for 1H2019 among all the various Dairy Farm businesses. In comparison, Dairy Farm's Convenience Stores, Health & Beauty, and Home Furnishings segments achieved operating margins of 3.8%, 11.1%, and 6.2%, respectively in 1H2019.

With respect to driving digital innovation, I mentioned about the utilization of facial recognition technology at 7-Eleven stores in China earlier. The company has also made significant progress in growing e-commerce. Mannings achieved a 200% increase in cross-border e-commerce sales for 1H2019; while the company has already re-launched its IKEA e-commerce websites in Indonesia, Hong Kong to capitalize on a 60% YoY growth in e-commerce for the IKEA business.

In summary, restructuring plans remain on track, but Dairy Farm's biggest pain point, the Supermarkets & Hypermarkets business still finds it difficult to translate revenue into profitability evidenced by the low operating profit margin for 1H2019.

Also, the IKEA franchise has performed well for Dairy Farm, but there are near-term pains to endure. Dairy Farm's IKEA franchise is now IKEA's fastest growing franchise globally, with its retail footprint increased from 11 to 17 stores in two years. But Dairy Farm is aggressively growing its IKEA store footprint with five new stores under construction, which has already resulted in IKEA operating profit declining from $34 million in 1H2018 to $19 million in 1H2019 (despite sales up 7% YoY) due to store investments and pre-opening costs.

Hong Kong Retail Exposure A Concern In The Near Term

While Dairy Farm does not disclose its revenue or operating profit by country, it generated 94.2% of its operating profit from North Asia, which includes Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and Taiwan.

The ongoing anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong started since June 2019 has already had an impact on Hong Kong retail sales and tourist arrivals.

June 2019 retail sales in Hong Kong witnessed a -6.7% decline YoY versus a much smaller -1.5% YoY decrease in May 2019. Hong Kong visitor arrivals increased by 8.5% YoY versus a 19.5% YoY growth in the prior month. Both retail sales and tourist arrivals in Hong Kong are expected to be worse in July 2019, a month in which the protests escalated.

In terms of specific retail categories relevant to Dairy Farm, retail sales of food, alcoholic drinks & tobacco; footwear, allied products & other clothing accessories; medicines and cosmetics; and electrical goods and other consumer durable goods not elsewhere classified declined -1.3%, -4.1%, and -16.1% YoY respectively in June 2019.

With respect to tourist arrivals, more countries are issuing travel warnings regarding Hong Kong. This includes the U.S., which accounted for over 9% of non-Mainland China tourists to Hong Kong on June 2019. On August 7, 2019, the U.S. raised Hong Kong's travel advisory to Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution.

With uncertainty over ongoing protests in Hong Kong, there could be further downside risks to Dairy Farm's North Asia and Hong Kong sales and earnings in 2H2019.

Valuation

Dairy Farm trades at 20.7 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 18.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of $7.01 as of August 7, 2019. This is lower than the stock's historical 10-year forward P/E of approximately 25 times. Dairy Farm also offers a 3.0% trailing dividend yield.

Variant View

Upside risks for Dairy Farm include better-than-expected results from the company's restructuring plans, higher-than-expected revenue and earnings growth, improved consumer sentiment, and currency movements in favor of the company.

