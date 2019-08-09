BAIC Motor Corporation - A Value Play On Mercedes Benz's Chinese Passenger Car Business

Financial and Valuation Metrics Year 12/17A 12/18A LTM 12/19E Revenue (RMB m) ¥134,158.8 ¥151,920.4 ¥158,866.6 ¥178,430.9 EV / Revenue 0.3x 0.3x 0.3x 0.2x EBITDA (RMB m) ¥22,414.2 ¥26,561.0 ¥25,165.8 ¥24,095.5 EV / EBITDA 1.8x 1.6x 1.6x 1.7x

Number of shares ((m)) 8,015.3 Enterprise Value (HKD$ m) 45,782.9 Tangible Asset Value / Share 4.05 Market Cap (HKD$ m) 36,710.3 Total Debt (RMB m) 23,863.2 Debt / Total Capitalization (%) 41.9

Source: Company data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

In arriving at any investment decision, a prudent investor needs to have a strong understanding of the underlying investment. In this case, we are making an argument for an equity investment in BAIC Motor Corporation (“BAIC” or the “Company”). The following discussion lays out our understanding of BAIC's business and its investment merits.

Company Background

BAIC is one of the leading passenger vehicle manufacturers in China. It is a subsidiary of BAIC Group, which holds 42.6% of BAIC Motor Corporation, and is backed by the Beijing municipal government. The Company’s primary operations involve:

Manufacturing, sales and after-sale services of passenger vehicles;

Production of core parts and components of passenger vehicles;

Car financing; and

Research and development.

Due to Chinese restrictions on shareholding percentages of foreign investments in passenger car manufacturers, BAIC has formed joint ventures with foreign auto manufacturers in order to manufacture and sell foreign auto brands in China. BAIC’s main foreign brands are Mercedes Benz and Hyundai.

BAIC’s main revenue stream is from the production and sales of Mercedes Benz passenger vehicles and components in China. The main joint venture is Beijing Benz, which is owned 51% by BAIC and 49% by Daimler AG. Beijing Benz is able to manufacture and sell the A, C and E-Class sedans as well as the GLC and GLA models in China. The production facilities are capable of manufacturing FR, FF and electric platform cars. Beijing Benz also has an engine plant and power battery factory. In addition to Beijing Benz, BAIC has also formed a second joint venture, Fujian Benz. Fujian Benz is owned 35% by BAIC, 15% by Fujian Motor Industry Group (“Fujian Motor”) and 50% by Daimler AG. Fujian Benz is primarily for the manufacturing and sales of Mercedes Benz multi-purpose passenger vehicles.

BAIC also has a 50/50 joint venture with Hyundai. Beijing Hyundai manufactures and sells Hyundai passenger vehicles in China. It also has five engine factories capable of producing Kappa, Gamma, NU and Thetall engines, which are used in all Hyundai vehicles sold by Beijing Hyundai.

In addition to its joint ventures with foreign auto manufacturers, BAIC also has its own domestic brands. BAIC’s domestic brands are as follows:

Senova – mid to high end passenger vehicle segment;

BJ – off road vehicles;

New Energy Vehicles – pure electric and hybrid powered vehicles; and

Wevan – CUV and MPV segment (to be discontinued).

Industry/Competitive Landscape

China is the largest automobile market in the world accounting for 30% of global car sales in 2018. In 2018, sales volume for passenger vehicles reached 23.79 million. However, this represents an annual decline of 4.1%, which is unprecedented in the last 20 years.

The Chinese automotive manufacturing market is dominated by the 10 largest auto manufacturers. In 2018, approximately 89.2% of sales came from the 10 largest auto manufacturers. BAIC group is ranked 5th in terms of market share in 2018. The following is a breakdown of the Chinese automotive market in 2018:

Figure 1 – 2018 Chinese Automotive Market Share

Source: China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

In terms of performance in 2019 from January to June, passenger vehicle sales totaled 10.13 million units, which represents a yoy decline of 14.0%. Of the 10.13 million units, German brands contributed 23.4% of the sales, which represents 2.3 million units. German brands also only had a 5.0% yoy decline during this period, which is only second to Japanese brands. The breakdown by brand performance in 2019 from January to June is as follows:

Figure 2 – January to June 2019 Chinese Automotive Market Share

Country Units Sold in China (in ten thousands) Yoy % Chinese Brands 399.9 -21.9% Japanese Brands 217.67 4.4% German Brands 234.88 -5.0% American Brands 97.19 -22.8% Korean Brands 47.58 -13.8% French Brands 7.09 -64.0%

Source: MarkLines Data Center.

In terms of BAIC's positioning, it possesses Chinese brands, Mercedes Benz as well as Hyundai. As such, it is exposed to the decline in the Chinese brands, German brands and the Korean brands segments. It should be noted, however, that aside from Japanese brands, BAIC is positioned in the relatively better performing brand segments with majority of its exposure coming from the German brands segment. This should illustrate the strength of BAIC's overall industry positioning.

With regards to BAIC's German brands exposure, BAIC also appears to be in a strong position within the segment. Daimler AG has released its Mercedes Benz Cars Chinese sales figures in the first half of 2019, which was 344,657 units or a 1.3% yoy increase. This is much better than the 5.0% yoy decline experienced by the German brand segment as a whole implying that Mercedes Benz is successfully gaining market share from its competitors. Given that German brands only sold 2.3 million passenger vehicles in China during this period, this implies Mercedes Benz Cars made up 14.7% of German brand sales. Assuming 70% of Mercedes Benz Cars sales in China were domestically manufactured by Beijing Benz, this implies approximately 241,260 units were sold by Beijing Benz or 10.3% of German brand sales. The above statistics would imply that BAIC has a sizable piece of the Chinese German brand market that is outperforming the German brand segment as well as the Chinese automotive industry as a whole.

Although the Chinese automotive markets have been experiencing declining sales in the past year, the electric vehicle segment continues to show impressive growth. In June 2019, the Chinese EV segment generated sales of 152,000 units, which represents a yoy increase of 80.0%. Daimler AG is expected to shift its Mercedes Benz sales mix towards electric vehicles. By 2025, 25.0% of Mercedes Benz car sales is expected to be from electric vehicles. In addition, Daimler AG has indicated that it expects China to have the highest potential electric vehicle share of Mercedes Benz car sales by 2025. Given that BAIC is Daimler AG's main Chinese partner, we believe it is well positioned to be part of the EV boom in China.

Investment Thesis and Catalysts

The following represents our reasoning as to why we believe BAIC is a strong investment candidate.

BAIC is currently valued at 1.6x EBITDA, which is a significantly lower multiple than the rest of its peers (see valuation section). We believe this valuation discount is unwarranted given BAIC's industry leading performance as previously discussed and strong operating statistics. In addition, with an industry leading 2018 EBITDA margin of 15.8%, this further suggests that BAIC's current valuation multiple is unreasonably low.

With Chinese consumers prospering, Chinese consumers are demanding quality products, especially premium branded goods. As such, future sales are expected to shift towards premium branded vehicles with greater standards for quality and a higher price tag. In terms of premium automotive brands, Mercedes Benz was the best-selling brand in 2018. In China, Beijing Benz is one of the fastest growing joint venture luxury car brands. The partnership with Daimler AG puts BAIC in the premium luxury vehicle market in China, which has historically shown strong growth supported by prospering Chinese consumers. This, again, should suggest that BAIC should be valued at a higher multiple relative to its peers.

At the crux of our investment thesis is that BAIC is a highly undervalued opportunity to participate in Mercedes Benz's growth in the Chinese markets. China is Mercedes Benz Cars' single largest market. Its chairman and head of Mercedes Benz Cars, Dieter Zetsche, has stated the importance of the Chinese market towards Daimler AG’s impressive growth in 2018. Approximately 70% of Mercedes Benz cars sold in China in 2018 were produced by Beijing Benz. Accordingly, Beijing Benz and by extension, BAIC, accounts for the lion's share of Mercedes Benz Cars' Chinese business. Given the importance of the Chinese market to Daimler AG and BAIC accounting for the majority of that business, with Daimler AG trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 17.0x and BAIC only at 1.6x, this presents a highly undervalued opportunity in BAIC.

In addition, as previously discussed, the Chinese electric vehicle market is continuing to grow at an impressive pace amidst a declining Chinese auto market. Companies in this segment tend to trade at higher multiples relative to traditional automobile manufacturers due to the growth opportunity. Daimler AG is expected to shift its Mercedes Benz sales mix towards electric vehicles. By 2025, 25.0% of Mercedes Benz car sales is expected to be from electric vehicles. In addition, Daimler AG has indicated that it expects China to have the highest potential electric vehicle share of Mercedes Benz car sales by 2025. The Chinese government has also targeted 12.0% of overall vehicle sales to be from electric vehicles by 2020. BAIC is poised to take advantage of this with its power battery factory and capability to produce electric platform vehicles. Daimler AG has also indicated that Beijing Benz will begin producing the first pure electric Mercedes Benz vehicle, the EQC, in late 2019. These factors would suggest that BAIC is positioned to be in the much faster growing electric vehicle segment. Therefore, rather than using traditional vehicle manufacturers as comparable companies, it can be argued that electric vehicle manufacturers such as BYD, Tesla, and BAIC’s subsidiary BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“BAIC BluePark”) may be better comparable companies and tend to trade at much higher multiples due to the expected growth (see valuation section). Therefore, in addition to being an undervalued opportunity to participate in Mercedes Benz's growth in the Chinese markets, it is also an undervalued opportunity to participate in the Chinese electric vehicle boom.

Moreover, we have reason to believe that shareholder interests are aligned. The largest shareholder in BAIC is BAIC Group, which is backed by the Beijing municipal government, with a 42.6% stake. Daimler AG also has a 10% stake in BAIC. These groups have a significant shareholding in BAIC, which provides alignment of shareholder interests in the future of BAIC.

The question remains, however, why is the market placing such a large discount to BAIC? We believe that this largely due to the Chinese government decision to relax foreign ownership rules in passenger car manufacturers beginning in 2022, which creates uncertainty for BAIC. As a result of this policy change, BMW AG has already announced that it will increase its ownership in its joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (“Brilliance”) to a controlling stake of 75.0% in 2022. This has resulted in a significant decline in Brilliance’s share price and poses a similar risk to BAIC’s future. As such, there is uncertainty as to whether Daimler AG will pursue a similar strategy with its joint ventures in China or expand directly into China and compete with BAIC. However, it is our view that there is a fairly low probability that Daimler AG will pursue the aforementioned strategies as a means of expanding into China. This is because BAIC’s parent, BAIC Group, has recently acquired a 5% stake in Daimler AG (2.48% direct shareholding and a right to acquire 2.52% of Daimler AG’s share capital) while Daimler AG has a 10% stake in BAIC itself. By acquiring a 5% stake in Daimler AG, BAIC Group has become the third largest shareholder in Daimler AG. This move should strengthen the relationship between the two groups and should prevent Daimler AG from acquiring a controlling stake in its Mercedes Benz joint ventures or compete with BAIC in the Chinese market directly without opposition. Daimler AG has also indicated that any new industrial alliances with Mercedes Benz and another Chinese partner will only happen after an agreement is reached with BAIC. In addition, we also believe that it would be quite costly for Daimler AG to redevelop the distribution network and production capabilities that BAIC has developed over many years in the short term. As such, we predict that BAIC and Daimler AG will be cooperating well into the foreseeable future in the Chinese markets.

Second, the recent Chinese-U.S. trade war may also be a reason for BAIC's depressed share price. In our view, this may result in short term weakness in BAIC's share price, which creates potentially lucrative buying opportunities. BAIC, in our opinion, is largely insulated from trade war pressures. Domestic production capabilities gives BAIC some protection from import tariffs. The majority of BAIC sales are domestic, which provides protection from export tariffs. In addition, Daimler AG is pursuing a strategy of “Made in China for China". Its board member for China operations, Hubertus Troska, has indicated the importance of local production in China with BAIC to be a key factor of Mercedes Benz Car’s Chinese expansion strategy that has resulted in its success. As such, with Daimler AG and BAIC investing in expanding the local production base, we feel that BAIC should be largely unaffected by the US-China trade war. As a matter of fact, the trade war may have unintended benefits to BAIC given that approximately only 70% of Mercedes Benz vehicles sold in China in 2018 were produced by BAIC. This implies that the remaining 30% of the vehicles sold would have to be obtained from other channels, which includes imports. A number of Mercedes Benz SUV models are being imported from Alabama for sale in China, which may be subject to retaliatory tariffs from China as a result of the trade war. Daimler AG has advised that such import tariffs will negatively affect its Mercedes Benz Cars sales figures. However, this series of events may benefit BAIC as Daimler AG will likely more heavily depend on the local production base in the future to meet demand in China and avoid the effects of the import tariffs. Given that BAIC’s business is largely unaffected by the trade war and that there may be additional benefits, trade war related catalysts can create buying opportunities in BAIC.

Third, Mercedes Benz has had a some negative experiences breaking into the Chinese market. When Mercedes Benz first entered the Chinese market, it relied on importing Mercedes Benz vehicles for sale. It partnered up with a distribution partner, LSH Auto (Hong Kong) Ltd. ("LSH Auto"), in 1986. LSH Auto had the exclusive right to sell imported Mercedes Benz vehicles in mainland China. However, in 2005, Daimler AG partnered up with BAIC Group to form the Beijing Benz joint venture to begin domestic production of Mercedes Benz vehicles. At the time, Daimler AG had two distribution networks in China:

1. The imported vehicles distributed by LSH Auto; and

2. The domestically produced vehicles by Beijing Benz.

What was once essentially a monopoly for LSH Auto now faced competition from domestically produced Mercedes Benz vehicles. In 2010, Beijing Benz began the domestic production of E-class vehicles. To compete, LSH Auto reduced the prices of imported E-class vehicles creating a price war between the two distribution networks.

However, we believe this issue has largely been resolved. In 2012, Daimler AG integrated the two distribution networks by creating a new sales company to which LSH Auto will not have a stake in. However, LSH Auto will still control and run a significant number of Mercedes Benz dealerships in China. Since then, we have seen the impressive operating performance of Beijing Benz to date, which implies that this is no longer an issue. In addition, Daimler AG has already indicated that it is pursuing a strategy of “Made in China for China" and that domestic production in China is crucial to their strategy. This, along with the recent trade war pressures, suggest to us that Daimler AG will be increasingly relying on domestic production of Mercedes Benz vehicles for its expansion in China, which will ultimately benefit BAIC.

Fourth, poor performance in BAIC's Beijing Brands and Hyundai business may also be a factor in BAIC's low valuation. Based on the historical results to date, Beijing Brands is a loss making business. In addition, Beijing Hyundai has also not been performing well. Beijing Hyundai may be suspending a factory due to low sales volume and over capacity. It has been cited that plant utilization was less than 50% in 2018.

In our opinion however, Beijing Brands only comprises of a small portion of BAIC's business. In 2018, only 10.9% of BAIC's revenues were derived from Beijing Brands. According to our estimates, if the revenues and cost of sales of Beijing Brands were removed from BAIC’s business, the expected equity value can see a potential increase of up to 40.8%. Accordingly, it may be advisable for BAIC to reap the low hanging fruits from either divesting or spinning off the operations of Beijing Brands to unlock the value in BAIC. With regards to Beijing Hyundai, our analysis treats BAIC’s investment in Beijing Hyundai as a non-core asset given our focus on the Mercedes Benz brand. Therefore, continued underperformance in Beijing Hyundai should not affect our free cash flow forecasts. However, should the underperformance persist and result in plant closures, it could result in an impairment BAIC’s investment in Beijing Hyundai and ultimately, a reduction in BAIC’s share price.

Given the above factors that may cause a drag on BAIC's valuation, we have used a conservative approach in valuing BAIC. Consistent with the year to date numbers provided above, Daimler AG expects a slight decline in the Chinese automotive markets in 2019. However, it has also predicted that fiscal 2019 unit sales for Mercedes Benz Cars will remain stable at 2018 levels. Our DCF analysis already incorporates a potential decline in EBITDA of approximately 7.8% in fiscal 2019 and arrives at an average price of $9.51 (see valuation section). This is well above the current share price of BAIC and our target price of $6.37, which provides a significant margin of safety.

Catalyst Calendar

Q3 2019: BAIC earnings release

BAIC earnings release Q4 2019: Daimler AG earnings release

Daimler AG earnings release Late 2019: Mercedes Benz pure electric vehicle EQC begins production in China

Mercedes Benz pure electric vehicle EQC begins production in China Monthly: CAAM Chinese auto sales reports

Valuation

Our target price of $6.37 is based on the following methodologies:

Multiples from Public Traditional Auto Manufacturers in China: Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 5.6x and Median LTM EV / EBITDA of 10.5x; Given SEHK: 1958’s industry positioning, size and leading EBITDA margins relative to peer companies, the minimum multiple is a relatively conservative estimate of value.

Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 5.6x and Median LTM EV / EBITDA of 10.5x; Given SEHK: 1958’s industry positioning, size and leading EBITDA margins relative to peer companies, the minimum multiple is a relatively conservative estimate of value. Multiples from Public Electric Vehicle Manufacturers: Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 11.8x

Minimum LTM EV / EBITDA of 11.8x Discounted Cash Flow Analysis: In performing our DCF analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what BAIC would be worth under highly pessimistic assumptions. Our analysis assumes that the Beijing Benz joint venture would end by the end of its term in 2033. Daimler AG would attempt to enter the Chinese market directly once the Chinese restrictions on foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturers are relaxed in 2022 and growth is limited to a nominal 2.0% annually due to increased competition. This 2.0% annual growth rate is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. We expect that there is a fairly low probability of this scenario occurring given the equity stake that BAIC has taken in Daimler AG. With a WACC of 11.2%, the implied share price is $9.20 – $9.82. The implied EBITDA multiples range from 3.0x to 3.3x, which is still well below the multiples suggested from its peers.

In performing our DCF analysis, we assumed a conservative outlook to see what BAIC would be worth under highly pessimistic assumptions. Our analysis assumes that the Beijing Benz joint venture would end by the end of its term in 2033. Daimler AG would attempt to enter the Chinese market directly once the Chinese restrictions on foreign ownership of passenger car manufacturers are relaxed in 2022 and growth is limited to a nominal 2.0% annually due to increased competition. This 2.0% annual growth rate is significantly lower than the GDP growth of China, which is approximately 6.0% annually. We expect that there is a fairly low probability of this scenario occurring given the equity stake that BAIC has taken in Daimler AG. With a WACC of 11.2%, the implied share price is $9.20 – $9.82. The implied EBITDA multiples range from 3.0x to 3.3x, which is still well below the multiples suggested from its peers. Tangible Book Value Analysis: P/TBV multiple of 1.1x at $4.05/share; we have assumed an additional 20% discount to $3.24 assuming that asset prices may decline further in a non-orderly liquidation situation.

P/TBV multiple of 1.1x at $4.05/share; we have assumed an additional 20% discount to $3.24 assuming that asset prices may decline further in a non-orderly liquidation situation. Implied EBITDA Multiple: At a valuation of $6.37/share, this only implies an EBITDA multiple of 2.2x. Therefore, to reach the target price, only a relatively small amount of multiple expansion is required. In addition, the rest of its peers trade at much higher multiples than the implied multiple of 2.2x, which provides a significant margin of safety.

Public Companies Comparable Analysis

Figure 3 – Comparable Analysis - Chinese Auto Manufacturers

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Figure 4 – Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Comparable Analysis

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

We calculated Unlevered Free Cash Flow as follows:

Figure 5 – BAIC Projected Unlevered Free Cash Flow

Source:Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Figure 6 – BAIC Implied Equity Value

Assumptions:

Low Scenario: Projected based on FY 2017 operating results

Projected based on FY 2017 operating results High Scenario: Projected based on FY 2018 operating results

Projected based on FY 2018 operating results Discount Rate: 11.2%

11.2% Annual Growth Rate: 2.0%

2.0% Other: Beijing Benz joint venture ends in 2033 and BAIC ceases operations

Source: Company Data, Prevalence Value Capital estimates.

Investment Risks

The risks we see to the thesis are as follows:

1) Rather than BAIC being revalued upwards to its peers, the valuation of its peers can be reduced to levels that more closely match BAIC’s current market value. This may happen as a result of the slowdown in the Chinese auto sector. BAIC has built significant production capacity, which may not be fully utilized in the event of a slowdown. In our opinion however, BAIC is already trading at a rather low multiple relative to its peers. Our DCF valuation at 3.0x to 3.3x EV/EBITDA already incorporates a 7.8% decline in 2019 EBITDA. Our target price only implies an EV/EBITDA of 2.2x. Therefore, we feel the most likely outcome is a gradual increase in the already low valuation of BAIC and a gradual reduction in the valuation of its peers. Our view is that a modest multiple expansion from 1.6x EBITDA to 2.2x EBITDA is highly plausible.

2) Another risk in BAIC is that there may be excessive leverage in its parent, BAIC Group. Moody’s recently affirmed BAIC Group’s credit rating at Baa2 and revised the outlook on BAIC Group’s rating from stable to negative. Moody’s advised that this is the result of a slowing Chinese auto sector and an expected increase in BAIC Group’s debt to EBITDA ratio to approximately 6.0x EBITDA assuming that part of the transaction to acquire the 5% stake in Daimler AG is funded by debt. However, given that BAIC Group is backed by the Beijing Municipal Government and by extension, the Government of China, our view is that BAIC Group should receive support from the Chinese government if it becomes necessary.

3) Continued under performance from Beijing Brands and Beijing Hyundai may continue to drive down BAIC's share price. In 2018, plant utilization for Beijing Hyundai was less than 50%. As such, it is considering the suspension of a factory. Beijing Brands has also been a loss making business historically. Continued and potentially worsening performance could keep BAIC's share price low. In our analysis, we have treated BAIC’s investment in Beijing Hyundai as a non-core asset given our focus on the Mercedes Benz brand. Therefore, continued under performance in Beijing Hyundai should not affect our free cash flow forecasts. However, should the under performance persist and result plant closures, it could result in an impairment BAIC’s investment in Beijing Hyundai and ultimately, a reduction in BAIC’s share price. In addition, should the losses from Beijing Brands increase significantly, it could result in materially lower future cash flows.

4) Last, it should be noted that BAIC runs a significant level of supplier concentration risk. In addition to being highly dependent on Daimler AG for its Mercedes Benz brand, the top five suppliers accounted for 55.6% of the cost of raw materials. The largest supplier accounted for 32.6%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we believe that BAIC is a strong buy with excellent investment merits, significant upside and limited downside. At its current valuation of 1.6x EV/EBITDA, we believe it is significantly undervalued by the market. Its industry positioning, affiliation with the Mercedes Benz brand and superior fundamentals should place the Company among the top of its peer group, which has a median EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.5x. In addition, BAIC is Daimler AG's major Chinese partner for its Mercedes Benz Cars business. Given the significance of the Chinese market to Mercedes Benz Cars and with Daimler AG trading at 17.0x EV/EBITDA, it should be easy to make the case that BAIC is a relatively undervalued opportunity to participate in Mercedes Benz Cars' Chinese expansion. In addition, with Daimler AG's plan to shift its sales mix aggressively in the favor of electric vehicles and with BAIC already making the preparations for EV production for Mercedes Benz vehicles with the first fully electric Mercedes Benz vehicle beginning production later this year, it can be argued that BAIC should be placed in the high growth electric vehicle segment. Given BAIC's 1.6x EV/EBITDA valuation, it would appear that the market has not priced in this shift in BAIC's business and is still valuing the Company as a traditional auto manufacturer. This creates a highly undervalued opportunity to participate in the Chinese electric vehicle market boom. In addition to not realizing the potential growth available from BAIC's participation in the electric vehicle boom, we believe the market is discounting BAIC significantly due to:

1. Recent foreign ownership policy changes by the Chinese government;

2. The history of conflict that Mercedes Benz experienced between its two distribution networks in China; and

3. Weak performance from BAIC's Beijing Brands and Beijing Hyundai businesses.

In our opinion, these issues have largely been resolved or are irrelevant in the big picture. The change in foreign ownership policy supposedly brings uncertainty to the future ownership of the Beijing Benz joint venture, which is the crown jewel of BAIC. However, with the recent 5% equity stake taken by BAIC Group in Daimler AG, Daimler AG owning a 10% stake in BAIC and Daimler AG pursuing a "Made in China for China" strategy, we are of the opinion that BAIC and Daimler AG will be cooperating well into the foreseeable future in the Chinese markets making this issue irrelevant. The conflict between the Mercedes Benz Chinese distribution networks have also largely been resolved. In the future, Daimler AG will likely be increasingly more reliant on domestic production rather than imports for its expansion in China, which ultimately benefits BAIC. The weak performance in Beijing Brands and Beijing Hyundai is also largely irrelevant to our analysis. The lion's share of BAIC's business comes from Beijing Benz. Unless the losses from Beijing Brands and Beijing Hyundai increase materially, we believe they are not materially significant to our valuation. In addition, if BAIC manages to divest or spin off the Beijing Brands business, we believe this can produce additional upside of approximately 40.8% to BAIC's share price. Our valuation of BAIC suggests to us that BAIC is significantly undervalued by a number of different measures. Our conservative estimates suggests that BAIC should be worth at least $6.37/share, which represents an upside of 39.2%. With a tangible book value of $4.05, the downside of BAIC is limited. Assuming an additional 20% discount to the tangible book value upon liquidation, this only represents a downside of ~11.6%. Ultimate, this suggests an asymmetric return profile for BAIC Motor Corp.

