IBM: Head In The Clouds, But Feet Firmly On The Ground

Chapter 2 of the digitalization process is said to be under way, this will see the migration of the remaining 80% of movable workloads to the cloud.

The hybrid cloud market is valued at an estimated US$ 1.2 trillion, and IBM is confident that it can capture a significant chunk of that value by offering a stack.

Having just finalized its purchase of Red Hat Inc. (RHT), International Business Machines (IBM) held an insightful briefing session for investors, releasing a new set of growth projections to 2021. The rationale for the RHT acquisition is clear - while IBM's core business has been growing, the IBM-RHT combination creates a hybrid cloud player, distinct in that it bridges the gap between traditional infrastructure, private and public clouds.

Though I was initially skeptical on the RHT acquisition prior to the investor briefing (IBM did pay 10.7x EV/NTM subscription revenue), I have changed my mind on the IBM-RHT story and I see a path for this acquisition to ultimately turn out successful, driving sales of IBM's existing products and services while boosting RHT's market share, in part by preserving that which made RHT worth buying in the first place.

At 10x earnings, the market is offering IBM at reasonable prices and investors may well see a good return if IBM can meet projections, with the caveat that the current market turmoil may make this recommendation suitable only for those that have the patience to hold for several years.

Investor Briefing Highlights

IBM delivered an insightful investor briefing some 3 weeks after its acquisition of RHT had closed. The major message coming out of it was that IBM is now the best-positioned player chasing a $1.2 trillion hybrid-cloud market.

The hybrid cloud, which allows the movement of data and applications between public and private clouds and traditional IT infrastructure, should drive chapter 2 of IBM's digital reinvention. In the first chapter, around 20% of client activity was moved to the cloud in some form, but this was largely user-facing front-end applications. The remaining 80%, the back-end and core applications, can be moved, scaled-up and have artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) embedded in the cloud, and this is what chapter 2 is all about. IBM management gave a nice analogy of chapter 1 as being about offering a new insurance product and making it easy for clients to purchase, but chapter 2 is all about dealing with the day that a claim has to be made; nuts and bolts stuff.

Buying RHT is a milestone event for IBM and its hybrid cloud strategy. By allowing their clients to seamlessly integrate the ~80% of enterprise IT solutions that have not migrated to the cloud, with and between public and private clouds, IBM can offer a best of both worlds package. A big advantage to a platform like RHT is that the public clouds (e.g., Azure and IMB Cloud) which are likely to absorb the bulk of the migration can be bridged. IBM manages over two-thirds of the world's business data and RHT will help IBM move its customer's workloads into the cloud space and reach more companies that are entirely cloud-based. IBM will expand distribution - it sells to 95% of the Fortune 500, a big potential market for RHT's services - and assume its mid-teen sales growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Note: IBM + Red Hat provide the only seamless line between traditional infrastructure, private and all public cloud. The other options have their limits.

IBM forecasts the approximately $1.2 trillion hybrid cloud market to have the bulk of its value, approximately $900 billion, in the services and software for cloud area. IBM will drive more software revenue by making its software cloud-native, and optimize it to run on RHT's OpenShift, which will allow customers to create applications that run across public clouds (write once, run anywhere) but IBM will promote their cloud together with OpenShift as the best end-to-end stack. IBM has packaged its software in bundles called Cloud Paks to facilitate the running and migration between clouds and traditional infrastructure.

Source: Company Presentation

Note: Hybrid cloud market valuation by segment according to IBM

Capturing more service revenue is tied to the portability of applications, migrating existing ones, and adding ML and AI (which includes IBM's Watson) at scale. IBM remains the largest combined services player ($ 46 billion in revenues), and OpenShift will act as a middleware for them, providing multiple entry points for customers. IBM service teams stand ready to assist the relocation of customer workloads at scale to the cloud, something that RHT has indicated was an issue for them in the past.

The cloud is a potentially huge and already exciting market which lets users shift processing and storage into the ether, and gain access to techniques and power hitherto out of reach. But it is perhaps easy to forget that there needs to be infrastructure to support it somewhere and that many businesses will still require their own even if they migrate a chunk of the workflow to the cloud. IBM has not forgotten. OpenShift will run on its current Z-series mainframes to allow incumbent users to participate in the hybrid cloud should they wish. There is also a pending mainframe launch planned for the final quarter of this year. There is a consensus that businesses upgrade their mainframes every other cycle, and since the latest cycle has seen the longest U.S expansion in history, there is concern that replacement will be weak for the next one.

Better Together

IBM expects RHT to add organic growth of 4-5% year on year (YoY) to revenue in 2020, and 2-3% for 2021. This will push growth well above what IBM alone was anticipated to deliver, and also, there is a potential 1% in synergistic revenue growth to capture, depending on how much RHT penetrates IBM's current clients, up to $ 1.75 billion in extra revenue can be gained. IBM's core business actually accelerated recently while its competitors saw a slowdown, so no issue with the company projecting both RHT and IBM core to forecast revenue growth going forward.

Source: Company Presentation

Free cash flow is also looking solid with approximately $12 billion in 2019 and I think $13 billion in 2021 is feasible, with RHT's contribution growing over the years. There are some negative accounting impacts to consider. RHT had a considerable amount of unearned revenue - advanced payments for performance or delivery of future goods and services - which will be written down by 80% to $600 million from $2.8 billion, and there is some $30 billion in incremental debt to absorb. IBM has halted share buybacks to reduce the debt weighting back to around 30%.

Source: Company Presentation

All things considered, 2019 full-year earnings per share (EPS) will fall to around US$ 12.80 (a US$ 1.10 hit), but the dilution of EPS should be mitigated by 2021 with EPS boosted to $ 15.80 as gross margins improve to around 50% business-wide (RHT had an approximately 85% margin, factored into this calculation along with the higher mix of software revenue). from 47% in 2018.

The trailing 12-months P/E multiple for IBM is at around 10.5x. Using this multiple and projected 2021 EPS, I believe IBM shares have a fair value of $166. IBM is also trading anywhere between a 2-3 times discount to peers on a P/E multiple basis, even though it is beginning to look more like the business that commands the higher multiples as a result of the RHT acquisition. Even a modest 5% P/E multiple expansion drives the target price to $175.

Key risks

A weaker economy, particularly a recession will have a downward effect on IT spending and hence revenues. As noted previously, there is a possibility that IBM's new mainframe, in particular, may not sell as well if replacement has occurred above the norm during the current expansion. In addition, if sentiment turns negative and equities decline as an asset class, then IBM will follow.

IBM is an international business. A stronger dollar makes its goods and services more expensive for customers with different domestic currencies. This will affect revenues. There does seem to be the makings of a currency war in play right now.

Integration of any company can fail to produce the expected results. Synergies are often not fully realized, and the company acquired can lose their edge and expertise as management and personal are changed and the culture and structure are changed. Although in this case, I am optimistic.

Conclusion

My view is that the Red Hat deal will work out well. RHT is to be maintained as a separate brand within IBM, maintaining its independence and keeping its culture, relationships and skillset intact. Its CEO is staying on, its teams are remaining, and its intellectual property will be maintained, not washed out by its parent. RHT has a real place in the hybrid cloud market which is growing and IBM will boost its prospects. IBM has a core business that is standing up fairly well, despite the migration to the cloud. With the RHT acquisition, it can now participate more fully in the migration. While its mainframes may not sell as many units going forward as more customers move towards a native cloud model, I feel the increase of its service and software revenues will more than compensate.

The stock is currently trading at $ 137.15, it is down from its July $150 highs. It has not been spared the turmoil currently seen in the equity markets. I believe that, with patience, a purchase now will pay off. Even without a multiple expansion based on EPS projections for 2021, a 20% return is possible, but you may have to hold your nerve.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.