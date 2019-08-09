Buy The Fear In Chinese ADRs: Put iQIYI On Your Radar

iQIYI is fairly valued at my price target of $21.30, and as the market comes to realize the value of the company, the price won't stay at sub IPO prices for long.

iQIYI (IQ), a Chinese video streaming giant with more than 100 million paid subscribers, is trading below IPO levels back when it had roughly 50 million subscribers. The company is well positioned in the industry and has the available resources to continue adding subscribers and expanding its multiple segments outside of video streaming. The recent weakness in all Chinese ADRs due to trade war and macro-economic uncertainty is overblown, and these companies positioned with the resources to weather the storm, like iQIYI, can reap the benefits. Grab this opportunity and buy the stock with a price target of $21.30, which represents ~26% potential upside.

Company Positioning

iQIYI is an online video streaming platform, currently with the most subscribers in China at more than 100 million as of June 25, 2019. It seems quite the surprise when the numbers are up from roughly 50 million subscribers at the beginning of 2018 and just 5 million paying subscribers in May 2015. Their video streaming membership segment has experienced tremendous growth over the years, a 58% YoY jump for last quarter and grew faster than that of competitors, Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Youku Tudou, a subsidiary of Alibaba (BABA). The company operates in not only video streaming but also in-feed and video advertisements (37%) and online gaming, e-commerce, literature and social media platforms (12%). It also prides itself in creating original content that it licenses out to other platforms (8.7%).

Why iQIYI price has been suppressed this past year

iQIYI debuted on Nasdaq on March 29, 2018, and began trading at an IPO price of $18. Ever since then, the stock has been a tumultuous rollercoaster, soaring into the $40 range and then tumbling back down to as low as $14 in December 2018 and back up to $29 in February 2019. The December sell off could be attributed to the overall weakness and negative sentiment in the market due to tariff concerns, but bounced back and rallied all the way to $29 on news of a joint membership partnership with JD.com (JD) and a shift in sentiment in the market and trade concerns. However, the latest March selloff began once again after Q1 2019 earnings were announced in which ad revenue meaningfully slowed down due to concerns of stagnation in China's economy/GDP and delay from strict Chinese ban of costume dramas. The selloff was intensified in May when the company offered a US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023 which is the second time they raised debt, the first of which was a five-year convertible bond of $750 million in November of last year. The stock has recently sold even further due to further trade tension escalations and geopolitical risks from currency.

Why there's more upside to be realized

Ignore the short term geopolitical uncertainty

The Yuan devaluation to below historic levels and President Trump threatening another 10% on $300 billion of Chinese goods are not doing Chinese ADRs any favors in the short term. While currency devaluation directly translates into a lower price for Chinese ADRs that generate their profits in Yuan, historically it doesn’t look like it will continue on its trajectory. Too much devaluation of China's currency impedes on imported goods and would weaken the country in the long run. China doesn't operate under an independent central bank and has a variety of fiscal and monetary policy to replace tinkering with currencies. And while levying tariffs does affect China’s GDP, the country is widely expected to utilize monetary policy and tax cut stimulus to bolster the economy. Furthermore, any negative effect to GDP already has been priced in from the intense sell off. For iQIYI especially, prices have blown through IPO prices and trading at grossly undervalued prices compared with competitors and itself.

Minimally impacted by risks of trade war escalation

iQIYI’s main business model lies in adding more paying subscribers. Even in the event of a recession, given the relatively low subscription prices, mainland consumers would be willing to throw in the fee. While it has plans to expand internationally, the company currently only operates within the mainland and doesn't conduct any cross border trade. Thus, this business model offers protection from geopolitical risk and decoupling of supply chains that may severely impact other companies.

Diversified into multiple streams of revenue

iQIYI is invested in multiple industries including online games, electronic literature, e-commerce etc. In doing so, it seeks to mimic the industries that rivals Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) operate in and expand its brand into a platform for multiple uses. As a result, consumers see the brand not as a one-stop shop for video streaming but also a general destination for entertainment. They acquired 100% of Skymoon, a domestic game maker, at 1.27 billion yuan to rival other online gaming giants like Tencent. And the results have showed themselves. They recently launched a smartphone game called “The Croods - Official 3D Turn-Based Mobile Game” that at one point reached 500,000 in daily downloads for its Android version. Not only that, they utilize AI to see which of their literature would fare well as video productions and vice versa, offering an efficient and targeted use of resources. Although these segments currently make up 12% of revenue, during Q1, the segment grew 143% year-over-year so we can expect a strong revenue outlook from it going forward. This wide array of segments gives users increased incentive to purchase VIP benefits and membership that give them increased access to certain app features like tickets to celebrity shows and backstage passes.

Biggest risks, advertisement and government regulation, will likely improve

Baidu's (NASDAQ:BIDU) scandal regarding false medical ads will continue to weigh on the industry and more notably iQIYI’s advertisement revenue given their relationship. However, given Baidu’s still dominating market share in China (76%) and its focus on robust digital advertising through AI and technology, these go hand in hand in helping iQIYI’s advertisement business model get back on track. As for government regulation, iQIYI has stated in Q1 2019 earnings that tighter regulation will be less of an impact as the company moves into 2020 and the guided subscribers number will still be reachable. Out of the 100 million-plus paying subscribers that the company has, that's only a fraction of the 850 million monthly active users. If advertisement revenue does make a comeback either in second half of 2019 or 2020, there's a large margin of revenue to work with amongst the users. And finally, most of the content costs come from licensed video that iQIYI doesn't have to pay for if the videos don't pass regulation. And whatever regulation happens to affect the company, it affects all its competitors and is a problem iQIYI seems to have a confident grasp on moving forward.

Path to profitability is closer than you expect

iQIYI reported a Q1 2019 net loss of $270.3 million and issued Q2 guidance for revenue in the $1 billion to $1.1 billion range, representing an increase of between 12% and 18%, which is slower than previous years. In my opinion, this is largely due to management anticipating a slowdown in economic conditions along with advertisement revenue taking the brunt of the decrease in corporate discretionary spending. However, as studies have shown, failure to advertise and provide product exposure during a period of contraction decreases market share and puts the company behind after the recession. In addition, there's still a positive outlook on China economic growth, both of which will prop up advertisement sales from falling to a point where it drastically impacts ad revenue more than my conservative projections (5% and then down to 0%). With other revenue streams from literature and online gaming growing at a substantial rate year over year, iQIYI is becoming a much more diversified business than it was years ago, all of which are great weathers to any economic contraction.

(iQIYI revenue projections breakdown YOY)

(iQIYI Discounted Cash Flow)

When looking at iQIYI's revenue, I projected membership growing at a consistent pace as affirmed by management guidance, growing in modest rates decreasing by 10% intervals. Advertisement revenue was grown at a very cautious pace that supports the weak economic backdrop slowing down this segment. Content distribution and other revenue have seen the greatest increase year-over-year and management is confident it will continue to do so. The discount rate is taken from a group of similar Chinese Internet companies and the target price of $21.30 is achieved. Given the high premium that my target offers and how conservative my estimates are, investors have a reasonable margin of safety for entry.

Conclusion

All Chinese ADRs have been heavily sold off throughout the year. They had a slight rally coming into the beginning of the year but are all trading at low multiples to their US counterparts. iQIYI's heavy sell off, even more than its peers, offers an opportunity one cannot ignore. I understand the uncertainty surrounding Chinese GDP slowdown and macro economic conditions, which I'm confident will rebound. However, what I don't understand is that Chinese companies with minimal exposure to tariffs are getting equally slaughtered. History shows there's reason to believe China will push for monetary and economic stimulus in the near future. And with GDP still growing at a rate any other developing country could hope for, China is going nowhere but up, pushing iQIYI's price along with it. Take advantage of the recent panic selling and buy iQIYI with a price target of $21.30.

